Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
How to Host a Delmarvalous Christmas Dinner: What to Serve and Where to Buy It LocallyKatie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Places to Christmas Shop in Berlin, MDKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
Related
WMDT.com
Fatal crash in Dover under investigation
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one and injured another Monday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police say a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road, south of Dyke Branch Road in the Dover area. The vehicle entered a slight left curve, at which point the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway and the vehicle began traveling out of control in a counterclockwise direction. The driver tried to regain control but was unsuccessful, resulting in the vehicle leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman arrested for theft, assault following robbery investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman is facing theft charges following a robbery investigation last week. On December 7th, police responded to the 800 block of Outten Road for a reported robbery that was later determined to be a theft and assault. During the investigation, it was learned that the victim was selling a Playstation 5 through Facebook Marketplace. A female, later identified as 23-year-old Deandra Pettiford, agreed to purchase the PlayStation and responded to a residence to conduct the transaction. Police say the victim gave Pettiford the PlayStation, at which point she got into her vehicle and tried to drive away without providing payment. The victim reportedly reached into the passenger side of the vehicle to try to retrieve the stolen PlayStation from Pettiford, who then accelerated away rapidly, dragging the victim who was still leaning into the vehicle. Eventually, Pettiford hit a mailbox, causing the victim to hit the mailbox as well.
WMDT.com
Traffic stop leads to 5th DUI charge for Smyrna woman
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police arrested a Smyrna woman on her 5th DUI following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. At around 1:45 a.m., troopers stopped a dark blue Mazda in the area of Dupont Boulevard, north of South Carter Road, after it was seen swerving between the left and right lanes of travel. The trooper made contact with the driver, identified as 59-year-old Michelle Taylor, and observed the odor of alcohol coming from Taylor’s breath as well as other signs of impairment.
WMDT.com
Traffic Advisory: Dover
Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious car collision on Wheel of Fortune Road in the Dover area. DSP have closed the road in the area of Dyke Branch Road, and they are urging motorist to to seek alternative routes to avoid delays. Currently...
WMDT.com
Lewes woman killed in crash Saturday afternoon
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes woman lost her life after being involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say around 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback was approaching a sharp curve on Minos Conaway Road. At the same time, a Lexus RX coming from the opposite direction was coming up on the same curve. The two vehicles collided in a near head-on collision.
WMDT.com
Milford PD Toy Drive successful
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department and Remax Twin Counties held a Toy Drive for families in need this holiday season. They had a fun night out at the Milford Tavern while filling their donation box to the brim with gifts. We want to hear your good news,...
WMDT.com
Truitt Street Community Center expanding
SALISBURY, Md. – One of Salisbury’s Community Centers is expanding. Tuesday at 2 p.m., the City of Salisbury and the Boys and Girls Club will host a ceremonial groundbreaking for Building Number 2 of the Truitt Street Community Center. We want to hear your good news, just email...
WMDT.com
Proposed Dover loitering ordinance stirs controversy
DOVER, Del. – Monday night, Dover City Council is considering changes to its loitering ordinance. The issue at hand: should the legislation be expanded from parks to the entire municipality? Police say doing so will help violators avoid higher penalties. However, others are worried the change could unfairly impact homeless people.
WMDT.com
$60M investment to breathe new life into Nylon Capital Shopping Center in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. – It’s a new day for Seaford, as a mostly vacant shopping center is set to get a breath of new life. Today, the Nylon Capital Shopping Center is home to only a small handful of tenants. Seaford Mayor David Genshaw says it was much busier, and different scene years ago. “40 years ago, I was a senior in high school and this site, on a day like today before Christmas, would’ve been packed,” he said at a Tuesday press conference.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. looks to ease removal of run-down poultry houses with new program
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – Run down chicken houses will soon start disappearing in Wicomico County, thanks to a new program. The county is looking for owners of chicken houses that have outlived their lifespan who want them removed. County officials say there are plenty of them in the area.
WMDT.com
Somerset Co. Schools announce virtual school day plan for weather-related closures
WESTOVER, Md. – Somerset County Public Schools have announced the approval of the district’s 2022-2023 Virtual School Day Plan. This plan authorizes the conversion of up to three weather-related school closure days to asynchronous virtual school days. These virtual school days implemented during weather-related closures are recognized as a full school day, eliminating the need to utilize a make-up day later in the school year.
WMDT.com
Wilson drops 27, WiHi cruising past Snow Hill
SALISBURY, Md. – The WiHi Tribe takes care of business once again, this time downing the Eagles, 77-51, at the Wallerdome Tuesday evening. WiHi’s defense was stifling to begin the game, allowing just four first quarter points to set the tone early. Antwan Wilson leads all scorers with...
WMDT.com
New grant funding expands behavioral health services in Worcester County
BERLIN, Md.- One non-profit is receiving grant funding to expand behavioral health services for those in need in Worcester County. Over the course of three years, Worcester Youth & Family Counseling Services will receive $225,000 thanks to a new partnership with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield. Funds will allow the non-profit to...
WMDT.com
29th Annual Penguin Swim Returns Jan. 1st.
47ABC – The start of the new year also marks the return of the annual penguin swim. Marking its 29th year since its start. Event co-chairs Ryan Kirby and Michael Cylc joined Good Morning Delmarva to tell us more about the chilly tradition. The Penguin Swim is set for...
WMDT.com
Easton Clipped by Bennett
SALISBURY, Md. – Bennett notched a home victory against a Bayside North foe, defeating Easton, 55-34, Tuesday evening. The Warriors were without Kevin O’Connor once again, and the Clippers held control early on. Zakai Smullen led the Clippers with 14 points, while Jace Hudson dropped a dozen. Jordan...
WMDT.com
Sussex Tech to launch new heavy equipment apprenticeship program
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A new, unique career opportunity is coming to Sussex Tech in the form of a bulldozer. Sussex Tech Adult Education recently purchased a bulldozer with funds received from the Delaware Apprenticeship Expansion Grant. According to Mike Hague, Industrial Training Coordinator for Sussex Tech Adult Education,...
Comments / 0