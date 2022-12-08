SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman is facing theft charges following a robbery investigation last week. On December 7th, police responded to the 800 block of Outten Road for a reported robbery that was later determined to be a theft and assault. During the investigation, it was learned that the victim was selling a Playstation 5 through Facebook Marketplace. A female, later identified as 23-year-old Deandra Pettiford, agreed to purchase the PlayStation and responded to a residence to conduct the transaction. Police say the victim gave Pettiford the PlayStation, at which point she got into her vehicle and tried to drive away without providing payment. The victim reportedly reached into the passenger side of the vehicle to try to retrieve the stolen PlayStation from Pettiford, who then accelerated away rapidly, dragging the victim who was still leaning into the vehicle. Eventually, Pettiford hit a mailbox, causing the victim to hit the mailbox as well.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO