WBOC
Woman Killed in Dover Area Car Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say a woman died following a single-car crash that happened east of Dover early Monday evening. Troopers said that just before 6 p.m., a Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road when the car went off the roadway, spun out, and struck a tree.
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman arrested for theft, assault following robbery investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman is facing theft charges following a robbery investigation last week. On December 7th, police responded to the 800 block of Outten Road for a reported robbery that was later determined to be a theft and assault. During the investigation, it was learned that the victim was selling a Playstation 5 through Facebook Marketplace. A female, later identified as 23-year-old Deandra Pettiford, agreed to purchase the PlayStation and responded to a residence to conduct the transaction. Police say the victim gave Pettiford the PlayStation, at which point she got into her vehicle and tried to drive away without providing payment. The victim reportedly reached into the passenger side of the vehicle to try to retrieve the stolen PlayStation from Pettiford, who then accelerated away rapidly, dragging the victim who was still leaning into the vehicle. Eventually, Pettiford hit a mailbox, causing the victim to hit the mailbox as well.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Woman for 5th Offense DUI
Delaware State Police have arrested 59-year-old Michelle Taylor of Smyrna, Delaware, for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Smyrna area early Saturday morning. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 1:45 a.m., a trooper observed a dark blue Mazda traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard north of South...
firststateupdate.com
Camden Woman Killed In Dover Accident, Driver Airlifted To Trauma Center
Delaware State Police are investigating a single fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Monday night. Officials said on December 12, 2022, at approximately 5:55 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Wheel of Fortune Road south of Dyke Branch Road. The Accord entered a slight left curve where the vehicle’s right tires left the roadway, and it began to travel out of control in a counterclockwise direction. As the operator attempted to regain control, the Accord then traveled out of control in a clockwise direction. The Accord left the roadway and its left driver-side door struck a tree.
fox29.com
Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Authorities believe the deaths of two brothers-in-law found inside a New Jersey garage Tuesday morning may have been accidental. The Gloucester County Prosecutors Office said the apparent accident happened at a property on East Monroe Street in Paulsboro, Gloucester County. Family members identified the victims as Lloyd...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Second Victim Who Succumbed To Injuries Suffered In Lewes Head-On Collision
Delaware State Police have identified the second victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on December 10, 2022, in the Lewes area as Irma Koch, 104, of Lewes, Delaware. Yesterday police identified the first victim who died in the accident as Carol Greblunas, 73, of Lewes,...
Police: Masked man announces Walgreens robbery, then says he was joking
Anne Arundel County Police say the suspect walked in and forced the cashier to open the register, before claiming to be joking and leaving.
Police say driver in road rage incident, assault was DUI
MILLSBORO, DE – Police investigating multiple motor vehicle collisions in Millsboro today said the driver of a van involved in both incidents was impaired. According to the Delaware State Police, following a collision investigation in Millsboro, state troopers arrested 53-year-old Steven Shores for assault, DUI, and other traffic-related offenses. According to police, on Friday, at approximately 4:54 p.m., troopers responded to John. J. Williams Highway and Silicato Drive for a reported hit-and-run collision. According to the investigation, a Land Rover, driven by a 69-year-old man from Lewes, was stopped in the westbound lane of John J. Williams Highway. “A Ford The post Police say driver in road rage incident, assault was DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
Traffic Advisory: Dover
Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious car collision on Wheel of Fortune Road in the Dover area. DSP have closed the road in the area of Dyke Branch Road, and they are urging motorist to to seek alternative routes to avoid delays. Currently...
WMDT.com
Lewes woman killed in crash Saturday afternoon
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes woman lost her life after being involved in a crash Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police say around 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback was approaching a sharp curve on Minos Conaway Road. At the same time, a Lexus RX coming from the opposite direction was coming up on the same curve. The two vehicles collided in a near head-on collision.
WMDT.com
Milford PD Toy Drive successful
MILFORD, Del. – The Milford Police Department and Remax Twin Counties held a Toy Drive for families in need this holiday season. They had a fun night out at the Milford Tavern while filling their donation box to the brim with gifts. We want to hear your good news,...
Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes
LEWES, DE – An elderly woman involved in a motor vehicle crash in Lewes Saturday afternoon later died in the hospital, according to the Delaware State Police. Crash scene detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. According to the DSP, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. At that time, a Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane The post Elderly woman killed in crash in Lewes appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.
Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area
CAMBRIDGE, MD – A male suspect was shot Friday night by police officers from the Cambridge Police Department after he brandished a gun. At around 10 pm, officers were engaged with a suspect in the 700 block of Lincoln Terrace when a male subject brandished a gun. Police officers fired at the man who refused to comply with officers, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The shooting took place in the same neighborhood that has been plagued with violence in recent days. The suspect was taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury with non-life-threatening injuries. The Maryland State Police Homicide unit The post Man shot by Cambridge police officers day after two shot and killed in same area appeared first on Shore News Network.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers ID Pedestrian Struck And Killed Thursday Night
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on December 8, 2022, in the Seaford area as Clifton Shelton, 52, of Seaford, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in Seaford yesterday evening.
WMDT.com
Two New Jersey teens arrested for attempted robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Police in Dover have arrested two New Jersey teens following an investigation into two attempted robberies. At around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dover Police responded to the Gateway West parking lot to meet with a victim who reported that he was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot when a male suspect wearing all black, later determined to be a 15-year-old male from Penns Grove, NJ, wrapped his arms around him and demanded the victim turn over his keys. The victim was able to get out of the suspect’s grip and call 9-1-1, while the suspect fled in a red passenger car with New Jersey registration.
firststateupdate.com
One Dead Four Other Seriously Injured In Lewes Head-On Collision Saturday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. A Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane of travel, which caused the Subaru and collided with the Lexus in a near head-on collision officials said.
WGMD Radio
Roadway Shooting in Georgetown Area
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting from a vehicle that led to a driver crashing his car into a ditch. Police say the 32-year-old man had been driving northbound on Cokesbury Road yesterday evening around 9 p.m. when someone began driving next to his car and then fired several shots into his vehicle. The shooting caused him to drive off the roadway. The shots missed him, but he is being treated for minor injuries after going into the ditch. Police have no information at this time on who did this. The motive surrounding the shooting remains under investigation.
nccpdnews.com
SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN DRUG DEALING INVESTIGATION – TOWNSEND
(Townsend, DE 19734) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) have arrested multiple suspects in reference to drug dealing charges. During October, the division received several tips and complaints about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the Odessa Chase community – Townsend. It was reported that occupants of a residence in the unit block of Mailly Drive were conducting drug deals out of the home on a regular basis which caused an increase in vehicle traffic to the community.
WBOC
Two Teens Injured in Rehoboth Beach Motorcycle Crash
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say two teens were injured early Friday morning after a suspected drunk driver struck the motorcycle they were riding with an SUV. The accident occurred at around 12:39 a.m. on Coastal Highway at Church Street, which is right where the Fulton Bank is located. Police said that at that time, a Honda CBR 1000RR motorcycle was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at a high rate of speed in the right lane. Troopers said that at the same time, a Nissan Rogue was stopped at the stop sign in the southbound lane of Coastal Highway and Church Street, waiting to turn left onto Church Street. The driver of the Rogue failed to see the motorcycle and began turning left, according to police. Troopers said that as a result, the Rogue struck the left side of the motorcycle, leading to the motorcycle operator and passenger being ejected and injured.
