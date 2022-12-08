ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle ‘met over Instagram’

By Alexandra Hurtado
 5 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ s love story started thanks to Instagram! The Duke of Sussex revealed in the first episode of their Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan , that he and his wife “met over” the app.

Meghan Markle explains why she wanted to make her and Harry’s Netflix documentary

“Meghan and I met over Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, like a Snapchat,” Harry recalled. Meghan was using a filter with dog ears in the video. “That was the first thing. I was like, “Who is that?” Harry admitted.

Harry revealed on their Netflix series that he and Meghan met over Instagram

A friend then emailed Meghan telling her that “Prince Haz” was “dying to” meet her and that she might have to set her up. “I said, ‘’Who is it?’ And she said, ‘It’s Prince Haz!’ I said, ‘Who’s that?’” Meghan said. The Suits star asked her friend if she could see his feed.

“That to me was the best barometer,” Meghan said. “So, I went through it and it was just like beautiful photography and all these environmental shots, and this time he was spending in Africa.”

Harry shared that the two got each other’s numbers and were “constantly in touch.” The Prince asked her to meet, which they did when Meghan was in London for Wimbledon in 2016. The pair ended up meeting at 76 Dean Street for “about an hour” and enjoyed dinner the next night at the same place.

The couple spoke about being introduced by a mutual friend when asked how they met during their engagement interview in 2017. “We were introduced actually by a mutual friend,” Harry shared at the time. The couple chose to protect their friend’s privacy.

“We’ll protect her privacy, yeah,” he said. “But it was, it was literally, it was through her and then we met once and then twice back-to-back, two dates in London, last July.”

Meghan noted during their engagement interview that their friend was trying to set them up. “Yes, it was definitely a set up,” she said. “It was a blind date.” The Duchess also revealed the question she had about Harry for her friend. Meghan said, “I didn’t know much about him, and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up, was, I had one question, I said, ‘Well is he nice?’ Cause if he wasn’t kind, it didn’t seem like it would make sense.”

The couple’s Netflix series premiered on Dec. 8. In the first episode, Meghan explained why she wanted to make the documentary . She said, “I’m not gonna say that it’s comfortable, but when you feel like people haven’t gotten any sense of who you are for so long, it’s really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what’s happened and also who we are.”

Volume II of Harry & Meghan will be released on Dec. 15.

