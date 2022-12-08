ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons to start rookie QB Desmond Ridder, per report

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons will finally give rookie quarteback Desmond Ridder a look when they return from their bye in Week 15, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday morning.

Ridder was selected in the third round out of Cincinnati and was considered one of the biggest steals of the draft by several analysts. Fans had been calling for Ridder for weeks, but Smith stuck with his guy while the team was fighting for first place in the NFC South.

Ridder replaces Mariota, who signed with the Falcons over the offseason following the Matt Ryan trade.

In 13 games this season, Mariota has thrown for 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,219 passing yards for a passer rating of 88.2. Mariota also has 438 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

With the Falcons sitting at 5-8, the playoffs are less realistic with four games remaining. Now the team gets a look at Ridder in live action and can go into the 2023 draft with a better idea of what it has at the quarterback position long term.

