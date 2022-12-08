ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

The Verge

Stellantis is blaming EVs for its upcoming Jeep layoffs

Stellantis, the company behind Fiat, Dodge, and Jeep, has announced that it plans to halt one of its plants and lay off 1,200 workers come February. Its reasoning? Pressure from COVID-19, sure, along with a dash of chip shortages — but mainly all those electric vehicles it has to make.
ILLINOIS STATE
gmauthority.com

Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss

As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
The Detroit Free Press

Ford's top marketing exec leaves automaker

Ford announced Wednesday its global chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering, would be "departing the company" effective Thursday. No successor was named. The four-sentence news release offered no hint as to why Deering was leaving the Dearborn automaker. "Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication,...
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk's successor said to be Tom Zhu as Tesla China's CEO arrives to ramp up Giga Texas production

Tesla isn’t shy to import manufacturing help when needed and, after bringing Japanese supervisors from Panasonic to try and ramp up battery production at the Fremont plant, it will now use Chinese Gigafactory help yet again, but for the Austin factory, reports Bloomberg. Tesla has apparently dispatched none other than Tom Zhu, the head of its China operations, to oversee the Giga Texas capacity expansion, in the hope to replicate the wonders he did for the Shanghai Gigafactory earlier this year.
AUSTIN, TX
AdWeek

Hertz Hires First CMO Since Bankruptcy With Electric Vehicle Focus

Car rental firm, The Hertz Corporation has named Wayne Davis as its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, which will see him lead the marketing strategies for its Dollar, Thrifty and Hertz brands with a focus on the growth of electric vehicles. Taking up the post from January 3,...
Jalopnik

Nearly 2,000 Ford Dealers Buy Into EVs

Around two-thirds of Ford’s dealer network in the U.S. has signed up for the company’s electric-vehicle certification program, the price of batteries for electric cars is on the rise for the first time in over 10 years, and United Airlines is looking at Delta’s pilots’ contract as the template. These stories and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide

Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
US News and World Report

Stellantis to Indefinitely Idle Illinois Plant, Cites EV Costs

WASHINGTON/DETROIT (Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis on Friday said it will indefinitely halt operations at an assembly plant in Illinois in February, citing the rising costs of electric vehicle production. The automaker, which employs about 1,350 workers at the Belvidere, Illinois, plant that builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV, said the action...
BELVIDERE, IL
Reuters

GM CEO sees U.S. new-car sales rebounding in 2023

DETROIT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday demand for the American automaker's vehicles remains strong and it expects U.S. new-vehicle sales to rebound next year.
fordauthority.com

Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering Leaves Ford

Ford has been in the midst of an executive shakeup for some time now, with new talent coming on board to replace retiring or otherwise outgoing personnel. Most recently, that included retirement announcements from Hau Thai-Tang, the company’s chief industrial platform officer, Frederiek Toney, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, Ford Blue, and Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf, as well as Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, Lincoln president Joy Falotico, and Steven Armstrong, vice president, India and South America Transformation. Now, Ford’s global chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering, is leaving the company effective Friday, December 9th, 2022.

