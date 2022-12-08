Read full article on original website
The Verge
General Motors says it will stop burning cash on electric vehicles by 2025
General Motors wants to be the biggest seller of electric vehicles in North America (maybe the planet, too?) and so far, it’s burning a lot of cash to get there. But by 2025, the cash burning will officially cease, as the company projects its EV program will be “solidly profitable” by then.
The Verge
Stellantis is blaming EVs for its upcoming Jeep layoffs
Stellantis, the company behind Fiat, Dodge, and Jeep, has announced that it plans to halt one of its plants and lay off 1,200 workers come February. Its reasoning? Pressure from COVID-19, sure, along with a dash of chip shortages — but mainly all those electric vehicles it has to make.
Truth About Cars
Ford Boss Jim Farley Claims That EV Manufacturing Will Require 40 Percent Less Labor
Ford CEO Jim Farley warned last week of "storm clouds" for auto workers as the eventual transition to electric vehicles will require fewer workers -- 40 percent fewer, according to Farley. Farley also said Ford needs to make more parts in-house, presumably to help reduce job losses. From the Financial...
gmauthority.com
Hybrid Vehicles Unnecessary On Path To EV-Only Future, Says Mark Reuss
As electric vehicles become more commonplace across the automotive landscape, questions abound over the right direction in which automakers should progress the technology. According to GM President Mark Reuss, the best way to make the transition is to completely bypass hybrid vehicles, and bring EV models directly to market instead.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
GM's building its own kind of Tesla Supercharger network — and it's using car dealers as its secret weapon
GM is counting on its dealer network to help build out a network of Level 2 EV charging stations in North America.
Ford's top marketing exec leaves automaker
Ford announced Wednesday its global chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering, would be "departing the company" effective Thursday. No successor was named. The four-sentence news release offered no hint as to why Deering was leaving the Dearborn automaker. "Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication,...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk's successor said to be Tom Zhu as Tesla China's CEO arrives to ramp up Giga Texas production
Tesla isn’t shy to import manufacturing help when needed and, after bringing Japanese supervisors from Panasonic to try and ramp up battery production at the Fremont plant, it will now use Chinese Gigafactory help yet again, but for the Austin factory, reports Bloomberg. Tesla has apparently dispatched none other than Tom Zhu, the head of its China operations, to oversee the Giga Texas capacity expansion, in the hope to replicate the wonders he did for the Shanghai Gigafactory earlier this year.
electrek.co
Ford’s November sales paints revealing picture of US auto industry as EV adoption climbs
Ford released its US auto sales for November today, and although electric vehicle sales were up over 100% YOY for the fifth straight month, gas-powered car sales continued to slide. The sales report highlights the direction in which the US auto industry is headed – forward. Ford’s electric vehicle...
AdWeek
Hertz Hires First CMO Since Bankruptcy With Electric Vehicle Focus
Car rental firm, The Hertz Corporation has named Wayne Davis as its executive vice president and chief marketing officer, which will see him lead the marketing strategies for its Dollar, Thrifty and Hertz brands with a focus on the growth of electric vehicles. Taking up the post from January 3,...
Jalopnik
Nearly 2,000 Ford Dealers Buy Into EVs
Around two-thirds of Ford’s dealer network in the U.S. has signed up for the company’s electric-vehicle certification program, the price of batteries for electric cars is on the rise for the first time in over 10 years, and United Airlines is looking at Delta’s pilots’ contract as the template. These stories and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
CNET
Motional's 'Autonomous' Ride-Hailing Launches on the Uber Network in Las Vegas
Motional is a joint venture between auto-tech company Aptiv and Hyundai Motor Group. Uber is, well, Uber. Combine the two, and you get a new robotaxi service that's launching in one of the most popular tourist destinations in the US. Uber and Motional on Wednesday announced the launch of a...
US News and World Report
Stellantis to Indefinitely Idle Illinois Plant, Cites EV Costs
WASHINGTON/DETROIT (Reuters) -Chrysler parent Stellantis on Friday said it will indefinitely halt operations at an assembly plant in Illinois in February, citing the rising costs of electric vehicle production. The automaker, which employs about 1,350 workers at the Belvidere, Illinois, plant that builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV, said the action...
2023 will be the year of digital assassination. Are you ready for the 2-hour internet day?
In 2011, Richard Torrenzano co-authored a book that established the standard digital reaction time of eight hours. Now companies have two hours to react.
GM CEO sees U.S. new-car sales rebounding in 2023
DETROIT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday demand for the American automaker's vehicles remains strong and it expects U.S. new-vehicle sales to rebound next year.
Elon Musk enlists 6 lawyers from SpaceX to bolster Twitter's depleted legal department, reports say
Twitter's legal department is depleted after the various layoffs and resignations that happened in recent months, according to The Times.
Wall Street subdued ahead of Fed interest rate decision
Early trading on Wall Street is muted ahead of the Federal Reserve's final decision of the year on interest rates. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were flat Wednesday, shifting between tiny gains and losses. A 7.1% U.S. consumer price index reading for November has...
fordauthority.com
Global Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering Leaves Ford
Ford has been in the midst of an executive shakeup for some time now, with new talent coming on board to replace retiring or otherwise outgoing personnel. Most recently, that included retirement announcements from Hau Thai-Tang, the company’s chief industrial platform officer, Frederiek Toney, vice president, Ford Customer Service Division, Ford Blue, and Ford Credit CFO Brian Schaaf, as well as Stuart Rowley, chief transformation and quality officer, Lincoln president Joy Falotico, and Steven Armstrong, vice president, India and South America Transformation. Now, Ford’s global chief marketing officer, Suzy Deering, is leaving the company effective Friday, December 9th, 2022.
Bentley China orders slowed by shutdowns, has no IPO plans
CREWE, England, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Bentley expects a slight drop in production in 2023 as shutdowns in China have slowed orders, the British luxury carmaker's chief executive said on Wednesday.
