Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
Carscoops
Watch The Mercedes-AMG One Demolish Production Lap Records At 3 More Tracks
There’s no denying the fact that the Mercedes-AMG One is an absolute monster on the racetrack, as it’s arguably the closest thing to a road-legal F1 car so far. The German automaker has released a new video showing them breaking more lap records at different historic tracks, leading up to their most impressive feat at the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now
The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2023 of appealing collector vehicles includes a motorcycle, a muscle car and plenty of sports cars.
This Ford Model A Hot Rod Limo For Sale Is Perfect for Your Punk Rock Prom Night
It has a big-block Ford V8, side-pipe exhausts, and wire wheels with whitewall tires.
This Petty Blue AMC Matador Is Selling At The Raleigh Classic
Add something unique to your classic car collection. AMC, possibly one of America’s most instantly recognizable small automobile manufacturers due to its long history of producing fast, affordable, fun sports/ muscle cars for the American youth in its time. Having been defunct in 1988, AMC has become one of those rare car companies whose reputation outlived it. Of course, the company that made cars such as the Javelin, AMX, and Matador would go on to become one of those brands that everyone looks back at as a wicked piece of American car history. Examples like this 1977 AMC Matador is a solid original example that time has not corrupted.
Restored Olds 442 With 455 V-8 Selling at the Raleigh Classic Auction
It’s only been driven 412 miles since the restoration. Oldsmobile is one of those slightly obscure classic car companies within the vintage collector community whose reputation for performance is only known by a special few who have done their research. These unique vehicles were the pinnacle of their time and legendary on the drag strip and virtually every other kind of racing. Oldsmobile were pioneers for muscle cars with models such as the Rocket 88, which has been getting a lot of attention recently in classic car circles but the proper peak for Oldsmobile performance came in the 1960s. If you already know what we're talking about, then this may be just the car for you.
notebookcheck.net
Winora Yucatan X12 Pro e-bike with integrated 750 Wh battery and Yamaha motor unveiled
The Winora Yucatan X12 Pro electric bicycle has been launched in Europe. The trekking e-bike is equipped with a 250 W Yamaha PW-X3 motor, delivering up to 85 Nm of torque. The engine is supported by a 750 Wh Yamaha InTube battery integrated into the bicycle's downtube. You can use a Bosch Intuvia display to control the bike's settings or to view information about your journey.
Griot's Motors Selling Documented Ferrari 328 GTB
You’ll be hard pressed to find one in this condition with so much documentation. When you think about rolling fenders and curvaceous body lines overlaid by a bright red paint job, what is the first brand that comes to mind? We'll guess it's probably not Toyota or even Lamborghini. Rather than the title goes to the fiery Ferrari automotive manufacturer whose style has been cemented into car culture as purely unique to them. Ferrari has one of the most unforgettable design languages accompanying an automotive manufacturer. That's what makes this particular car such an excellent purchase for any automotive enthusiast looking for a prestigious performance car with a style that can't be beaten. So what is this incredible supercar?
Carscoops
New Mercedes-AMG GT2 Is A 707-HP Racer For Have-A-Go Heroes
The Mercedes-AMG GT is in the twilight of its life, but it still has a few surprises up its sleeve, including this new GT2 customer racing car, which looks more than a little like the GT Track Series circuit toy AMG released earlier this year. It is designed to fit...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Your Quick-Hit Guide to Product News
A McLaren SUV is said to be officially under consideration, despite the company’s former CEO Mike Flewitt having insisted the brand should, and would, never do so. His successor, Michael Leiters, is open to the idea, though initial designs are expected to "take a while." Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren’s director of product strategy, emphasized that the “most important thing is to provide a [vehicle] that has more space or ability for a McLaren customer to share the experience with more people," adding that "nothing is set at this point" and that ‘the test’ for his team would be whether it can "accurately reflect the DNA of McLaren."
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Porsche has confirmed that its newest hypercar project – a long-awaited follow-up to the 918 Spyder – is "alive and kicking," but fans suspect that the new model won’t launch until after 2025. Stuttgart is in no rush to launch anything half-baked and is currently concentrating on "electromobility," i.e, electrifying its existing road-car range and advancing its primary EV tech. Porsche CEO Oliver Blume explains the ICE-to-EV paradigm shift and justifies the time investment succinctly: the “battery will be the ‘cylinder’ of tomorrow, so we still have to investigate high-power, high-density cells.” Furthermore, Blume has firmly stated that this research cannot, and will not, be rushed.
RideApart
Benelli’s Panarea Retro-Style Scooter Makes Its Way To Malaysia
There’s something undeniably charming about a retro-style scooter. Small and compact two-wheelers that carry vintage styling infused with modern-day performance and technology were once exclusively synonymous with Vespa, however, more and more manufacturers have ventured into the classic-style scooter segment. We’ve seen it in the likes of the Yamaha Fazzio launched in the Asian market, as well as the Peugeot Django available in Europe.
Newsweek
The Three-Wheeled 2023 Polaris Slingshot is All About Customization
More than 50 accessories are available in addition to dozens of colors combinations for the motorized trike
Gear Patrol
Looking For a Snowproof Mountain-Ready Pack? Meet the Fjäll Backpack
For years, many have called DB "the best brand for snow." Taking that legacy one step further is the all-new Fjäll Backpack. Designed for everything from light powder to a squall, it's technical enough to handle a full day on the mountain but reads clean and modern enough to make it to the office. It’s built for serious skiers and guides and features a dual-access main compartment, roll-top lid and "quick-access avalanche pocket." DB tapped award-winning pro freeskier Sam Favret to consult – as a result, the bag boasts everything we know true enthusiasts need. The Fjäll features 'expandable literage' (translation: you can fit a full helmet inside the pack), "auto-cinching ice-axe carry," an external avalanche compartment and what DB calls "Backcess," a large, padded back opening where you can easily store gear without having to remove your board or skis.
Breitling’s Sold-Out Top Time Deus Chronograph Is Back in a Limited-Edition Sky-Blue Hue
Breitling is back at it again with another iteration of a popular timepiece collab. For the second time, the Swiss watchmaker has partnered with Australian custom motorcycle and surf outfitter Deus Ex Machina to create a new twist on the iconic Top Time Chronograph. The duo first teamed up in March 2021 for a limited-edition iternation of the same timepiece. The model was produced in a run of just 1,500 pieces and was an instant sellout. The initial Top Time Deus Chronograph collaboration drew inspiration from Breitling’s original 1960s edition, with a silver dial, yellow and orange accents and black tachymeter scale,...
Pinkbike.com
KMC Releases Aurora X-Series Chains
High-performance chains compatible with Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo. KMC Chain USA, the global leader of innovative chains, drivetrain components and drivetrain tools, has added the Aurora colorway to their 12-speed X-Series chain line. The Aurora X-Series chains are now available for 10-, 11-, and 12-speed Shimano, SRAM, and Campagnolo drivetrain systems.
techeblog.com
Limited Edition Bugatti Carbone Unveiled, is World’s First Carbon Fiber Smartwatch
Limited to just 500-units worldwide, the Bugatti Carbone is touted as the world’s first carbon fiber smartwatch, inspired by the Chiron Super Sport 300+. The wristwatch comes finished with blue accents, a French racing color forever associated with the brand, while the carbon fiber elements are milled precisely from a solid block.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again
It's no secret that Jeep makes some of the best SUVs on the market. In fact, for the second year in a row, Newsweek has recognized Jeep as having the best SUV lineup in the industry. The post REPEAT: Jeep SUVs Win Best Car Brand Again appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
lsxmag.com
PRI 2022: Powermaster Charges To The Max With New XS Volt Alternator
With the popularity of big-horsepower street cars and events that require vehicles to be able to drive extended miles at an all-time high, the survivability of the vehicles is being tested to the limits. The electrical system is of utmost importance for any vehicle that sees street duty or short-burst run times on the race track. Specifically, the charging system must be adequate for keeping the car running on the road and handling the demands of a high-horsepower street or race car.
Comments / 0