Michigan Home With Two Urinals In The Kitchen For Sale

Photo: Getty Images

A home really isn't a home unless there are two urinals smack dab in the middle of the kitchen. Luckily, one home in Michigan has exactly that.

The 972 square-foot home seems pretty normal from the outside, but one feature inside is making people turn their heads . There appears to be two urinals proudly presented on the kitchen's wet bar. While the description of the home on Zillow does mention a "new wet bar," it fails to address the two huge porcelain elephants in the room.

The home is located on 3050 Burdette Street in Ferndale. It features three bedrooms, one bathroom (not including the kitchen urinals), and a basketball court. Other amenities include the ability to hook up your television set to the shower "to ensure you'll never miss a play." Check out the full description below.

"Unique Ranch Home in a Prime Location! Less than a mile from both Downtown Ferndale and Royal Oak. This property was designed with fun in mind! The living room has a removable platform perfect for stadium seating to watch the Big Game! The kitchen features a new wet bar and leads out to the large fenced back yard complete with its own basketball court featuring a high-end basketball hoop and court lighting. The full bath has many unique items including a TV hookup for the shower to ensure you'll never miss a play. 3 bedrooms round out the eclectic space. Located across the street from beautiful Harding Park. This fabulous greenspace offers a playground, sports fields, and a roller hockey rink. This one won't last long! Schedule your private showing today!"

Apparently, the house has already received multiple offers, so if you're interested, you'll want to act fast. Check out the home's Zillow listing for more information.