Read full article on original website
Related
myarklamiss.com
Powell Street Community Center to host breakfast with Santa Claus
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 17, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Santa Claus will be at the Powell Street Community Center for Breakfast. Families will be able to take pictures with Santa Claus, participate in crafts, and much more.
KNOE TV8
Residents in the Twin Cities gather for Santa in the Park at Kiroli Park
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Family and friends joined Santa and Mrs. Claus for ‘Santa in the Park’ at Kiroli Park in West Monroe Sunday afternoon. The event on Dec. 11, 2022, included entertainment on the main stage with a big teddy bear in the back waiting to hug everyone. Visitors enjoyed food trucks and stood in line to take photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch.
Creed & Creed Law Office donate over 200 bikes to local children during 5th Annual Christmas Bike Drive
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 10, 2022, Creed & Creed Law Office’s 5th Annual Christmas Bike Drive took place in Monroe and Tallulah, La. According to reports, the law office, in partnership with Firehouse Subs, donated over 200 bikes to children in need. Christian Creed and team loaded up the final 30 bikes […]
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: White-Handed Gibbons!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Betty White! This 1-year-old white-handed gibbon is full of life. She was born at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo on Dec. 18, 2021. “So we didn’t want to pull Betty, but it got cold like it is right now and complications happened, so we had to grab her and we ended up hand raising her,” says Ashley Diserio, one of the zookeepers who takes care of Betty. “We’re slowly introducing her back to mom and dad so she’s on one side of the exhibit and they’re on the other side. We’re probably going to do that for a couple more weeks and then we’ll eventually open the door between them and we’ll monitor how they react physically together. Right now they’re doing really well behaviorally. They like to lick each other through the fence. Betty likes to lick their toes.”
KNOE TV8
Rock 106 collects toys for children in Ouachita Parish for 20th year
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Rock 106 held their annual ‘Christmas for Kids Toy Drive Wrap Up Concert’ all day on Sunday. Dec. 11, 2022 marked the 20th year for the toy collection, and the concert was held at La Bella in downtown Monroe from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
KNOE TV8
Creed and Creed Bike Drive
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of James Evans is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200. Kiroli Elementary School's Annual Pumpkin and Poems Contest 2022. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT. Students in grades K-5 submitted pumpkins and poems based on different...
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: The Salvation Army of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In our 12 Days of Christmas segment highlighting non-profits in Northeast Louisiana, we start with the Salvation Army of Monroe and its long record of service to this region. “They saved my life, I have to give credit to Captain Casey, he’s special people,” says David...
KNOE TV8
12 Days of Christmas: Junior Auxiliary of Ruston
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s the second day of our “12 Days of Christmas” segment highlighting non-profit organizations in Northeast Louisiana. Today, we’re shining a light on the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. They’ve got a long record of helping Lincoln Parish children since their inception in 1981. They received their charter from the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries in 1983.
KNOE TV8
Green Oaks Detention center dealing with second escape in two months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for three young, non-high-risk girls who escaped Green Oaks Detention Center on Friday night, according to the facility director Jason Pleasant. The escape happened in the 400 block of South Grand St. around 7 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2022. Pleasant...
KNOE TV8
Newly released book about mixed dog breeds supports PAWS of Northeast Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two businesses in the Monroe Garden District celebrated the launch of a book about mixed dog breeds on Saturday. Copies of the books titled, ‘MUTTS’, included photographs of mutts by New Orleans native and photographer, Olivia Grey Pritchard. The books were sold at the Palette House and Plume store on Dec. 10, 2022. Proceeds from purchases of the book benefited PAWS of Northeast Louisiana.
KNOE TV8
Firehouse Subs in Monroe gives away more than 200 bikes to kids across NELA
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - Firehouse Subs in Monroe teamed up with Creed & Creed Law Offices to give away more than 200 bikes to children across northeast Louisiana on Saturday. Eugene Whitney, Jr., the General Manager of Firehouse Subs in Monroe, gave back to families in his hometown of Tallulah on Dec. 10, 2022, for the fifth year.
KNOE TV8
Crime Stoppers of Union Parish hosts Christmas drive for victims of domestic violence
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Crime Stoppers of Union Parish is hosting a Christmas Toy, Coat and Blanket Drive. The agency is partnering with businesses throughout the parish to collect items during the holiday season, and the collected items are for children in domestic violence situations. Crime Stoppers and local businesses...
Burglary takes place at Farmerville restaurant; police searching for suspect
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The suspect was […]
KNOE TV8
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ this holiday season
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) is launching its annual National “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign in West Monroe beginning on Dec. 16 and ending on Jan. 1. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says about 32 people in the United States die...
City of Monroe and Sound Diplomacy announce “Music Strategy Project”
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe is working to better leverage its broader music and cultural economy. On Monday, December 12, 2022, Mayor Ellis and the city of Monroe announced their collaboration with Sound Diplomacy LTD in developing a Music Strategy Project. The Music Strategy will incorporate the full range of existing venues, uses, and community […]
opso.net
Meet Cadeyn Williams
Meet Cadeyn Williams, (center in his stand), an angel amongst us if ever there was one. Cadeyn has autism, but his Mother says though he has faced many struggles, he never gives up. On December 1st, while shopping with his Mother, he saw Christmas donation boxes for needy children and asked his Mother what they were. When she told him, he bought a toy and donated it. He then decided he wanted to help a needy child have a good Christmas. Through Secret Santa of Northeast Louisiana, he was able to adopt a child to help. To do so, he decided to sell snow cones. Business has done well, so well that his Mother says he has adopted a total of 4 children that he can help. Local clubs and groups have made a point to buy his snow cones and support his efforts.
West Monroe Police to conduct Impaired Driving and Occupant Protection checkpoint on December 16th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department will conduct an Impaired Driving/Occupant Protection checkpoint from 6 PM until midnight. The checkpoint will be within the city limits and it will include multiple law enforcement agencies. Certified child safety seat technicians will also be at the checkpoint.
Fiesta Linda customer attempts to take money from cash register; wanted by Sterlington Police
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 11, 2022, between 2 PM to 4 PM, Fiesta Linda Mexican Restaurant in Sterlington, La. captured a suspect allegedly attempting to open its cash register after an employee walked away from the area. According to police, the suspect was […]
KNOE TV8
Several people injured, homes destroyed after suspected tornado in Farmerville
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Multiple people have been injured in Farmerville after a tornado-warned storm moved through Union Parish, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says damage has been reported along Highway 2 near Scotts Hideaway Road in Union Parish. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office says a tree...
ROAD CLOSURE: City of West Monroe to close Endom Bridge December 12
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Endom Bridge will be closed from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. This closure includes the intersection of Coleman Avenue and South Riverfront Street. The closure is due to the Endom Bridge realignment project. For the […]
Comments / 1