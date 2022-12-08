Read full article on original website
State Supreme Court upholds ruling on detention ponds
The Supreme Court of the State of Louisiana informed the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) that the writ application regarding the Lake Farm Road Detention Ponds has been denied.
KELOLAND TV
SD Supreme Court sends divorce decision back
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has found that a circuit judge didn’t properly consider finances in a Lyman County divorce. The justices said in a decision publicly released Thursday that the amount Vernon Roy Cook was supposed to pay to Alice Marie Cook had been miscalculated.
Kevin Johnson's Final Words Before Missouri Execution
Johnson, 37, was sentenced to death for the 2005 killing of Kirkwood officer William McEntee.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Missouri man sentenced in Capitol riot case said Trump, others to blame for his actions
Federal prosecutors say the Independence man was part of a mob that terrorized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staff during the Capitol insurrection.
Missouri 19-year-old can't watch her father's execution, judge rules
A 19-year-old Missouri woman can't be a witness to her father's execution after a judge ruled Friday that a state law barring her from being present because of her age is constitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit this week on behalf of Khorry Ramey asking a federal...
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
7 Alabama family members sentenced in one of US’s largest cockfighting operations, feds say
Seven members of an Alabama family have been federally sentenced in connection with cockfighting and bird breeding operations in Chilton County. The operation involved a cockfighting arena with stadium seating that fit 150 people and had several rings to hosts cockfights. “Combined, the seven convicted members of the Easterling family...
KMOV
Missouri Supreme Court motions to stay execution of Kevin Johnson
(AP) Attorneys for a Black man on Missouri’s death row say he might not be facing execution if he were white. Lawyers representing Kevin Johnson made their arguments before the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike Parson announced on Monday that he will not grant clemency. Johnson is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. The state Supreme Court convened an emergency hearing Monday to consider a special prosecutor’s motion to vacate the death sentence. At issue is whether the prosecutor was racially biased in seeking the death penalty. Attorneys for the state say there is no reason for the execution to be halted.
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
Massachusetts man faces federal weapons charge, found with 8 ghost guns, hundreds of rounds of ammo, DOJ says
A Massachusetts man faces a weapons charge after he was found with ghost guns and firearm components, federal prosecutors said.
Eric Schmitt’s office did not keep travel records after 2020, raising transparency concerns
“The idea that third parties, corporations, or interest groups would be allowed to secretly pay for official travel and accommodations of state officials raises serious questions that only transparency can answer,” said transparency attorney Mark Pedroli.
2 plead to misdemeanors in Missouri boarding school case
Two men who were facing felony charges alleging they abused boys at a private Christian boarding school in southwest Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third was dropped.Scott Dumar, 46, the medical coordinator at the Agape Boarding School near Stockton, pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanors and was placed on two years probation. Everett Graves, 40, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor.The case against Chris McElroy was dropped after the alleged victim did not appear at a preliminary hearing Thursday, The Kansas City Star reported.They were among five staff members charged in September 2021 with...
Sheridan Media
Convicted Felon Arraigned in Federal Court For Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man was recently arraigned in Federal Court in Wyoming for illegally possessing a firearm. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arraignment hearing was recently held in Federal Court in Wyoming for 38-year-old Patrick Schutz of Casper. Schutz pleaded not guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A trial date has been set for January 23, 2023. If convicted, Schutz faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
Toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students are unlikely to offer any new clues in the unsolved murders, the local coroner told Fox News Digital.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court tosses conviction, 32-year sentence after trial judge violated speedy trial right
Colorado's second-highest court has overturned a man's convictions for attempted murder and other offenses, and permanently barred prosecutors from retrying him because a Denver judge violated his right to a speedy trial. The U.S. and Colorado constitutions guarantee criminal defendants the right to a speedy trial, which Colorado law mandates...
Alabama attorney general clarifies that there is no moratorium on executions
Capital punishment: After Kenneth Smith’s failed execution, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called for a review of capital punishment in the state. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that there was no moratorium set.
Judge convicts guide who led illegal hike where man died at Buffalo National River
The business operation was brought to light when one of the group's hikers died. A Bentonville man was convicted in federal court this week for hosting a hike and accepting money in a national park — both without a permit. Jeffrey Michael Johnson, 47, led a guided hike at...
Federal judge rejects woman’s request to attend father’s execution in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge rejected a request from a 19-year-old Missouri woman to attend her father’s execution on Tuesday in Missouri. U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes ruled that a state law barring Corionsa “Khorry” Ramey from being present because of her age is constitutional, WDAF-TV reported.
Daily Beast
It’s Sickening How Many Guns Were Sold on Black Friday
By the time Thanksgiving rolled around this year, the nation had witnessed 609 mass shootings but had not lost its appetite for guns. Data obtained by The Daily Beast reveals that more Americans tried to buy firearms on Black Friday than they did last year. In just the 13 days...
