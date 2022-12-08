Troopers investigate deadly crash on Dean Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A late night crash turned deadly in east Orange County Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to Dean Road at River Pines Court around midnight.

They shut down the northbound lanes of Dean Road to investigate the crash.

The road reopened a few hours later.

Channel 9 has reached out to FHP to find out what might have caused the crash, who was involved and who died.

