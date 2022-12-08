Read full article on original website
Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'
Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
Anne Sacoolas: US citizen sentenced for killing British teenager Harry Dunn in car crash
A US citizen who killed British teenager Harry Dunn in a road crash has been given spared jail after his family’s three year fight for justice finally ended. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was charged with the 19-year-old’s death after her Volvo, which she was driving on the wrong side of the road, hit the motorbike he was riding near military base RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire in August 2019. Sacoolas, a former employee of the US intelligence services, is currently in the US and did not travel to the UK for her sentencing. She was given a suspended sentence of eight months...
Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas gets suspended jail term for fatal crash
A US citizen responsible for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year. Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the 19-year-old outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019. The...
A US diplomat's wife who fled the UK after killing a teen in a car crash won't have go to jail over her conviction
A London judge ruled that Anne Sacoolas would have a prison sentence suspended — meaning she could dodge jail time entirely for the fatal crash.
What is diplomatic immunity and how does it apply to Harry Dunn death by careless driving case?
US citizen Anne Sacoolas will be sentenced for causing the death of Harry Dunn by careless driving outside the American army base RAF Croughton.Here, the PA news agency looks at how diplomatic immunity affected the 19-year-old’s case, and why Sacoolas was able to appear in court via video-link from her home country.– What is diplomatic immunity?Diplomatic immunity is a legal exemption from certain laws granted to diplomats by the state in which they are working.It ensures they will not be liable to be prosecuted under the host country’s laws. It is governed by an international treaty called the Vienna...
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Serving Met Police officer charged with raping two women
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with allegedly raping two women in south London and Surrey earlier this year, the force said. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West basic command unit, was arrested on suspicion on rape on 5 September and he was then bailed and suspended from duty. Three days later, on 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape. He has now been charged with two counts relating to two women aged in their 20s and 30s.Commander Jon Savelle, in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply...
Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack
A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
Man arrested after baby girl dies in head-on crash
A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash. Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday. The baby, travelling in...
Anne Sacoolas no-show ‘incredibly disappointing’, says Harry Dunn’s mother
The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has said it is “incredibly disappointing” her son’s killer will not attend her sentencing hearing in person.Charlotte Charles told the PA news agency she was “absolutely fuming” after hearing the US government had advised Anne Sacoolas not to attend court on Thursday.Sacoolas, 45, is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey for causing Mr Dunn’s death by careless driving after pleading guilty to the offence in October.The 19-year-old was killed when the US citizen was driving her Volvo on the wrong side of the road outside American military base RAF Croughton in...
Met Police officer charged with assaulting 14-year-old child
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old child. PC Paul Bewsey is due to appear in court over the incident which took place during a fight on a street in Essex. The altercation happened while the officer, who is attached to the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was off-duty. He is now on restricted duties, the Metropolitan Police said.PC Bewsey was charged with common assault by postal requisition last month, the force said.This followed an investigation by Essex Police into a fight that took place on Hanging Hill Lane in Brentwood on 21 April. A 14-year-old child was assaulted during the altercation on Hanging Hill Lane.PC Bewsey will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. Read More Hundreds of Met Police officers should be sacked for racism and sexual assault, force’s chief admits‘The Met breaks my heart’: The dramatic decline of Britain’s biggest police force, and how it could recoverMet Police investigates more than 600 abuse allegations against own officers
Catterick Garrison: Young soldier dies at Army base
A soldier has died at an Army garrison in North Yorkshire following a "non-operational incident". Pte Joshua Kennington died at Catterick on 24 November, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. Pte Kennington, of 24 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, was described as a "young and popular" member of the...
Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park
A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
Penge crash Met police officer cleared over car chase deaths
A Met Police officer has been cleared over the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt during a car chase. PC Edward Welch from Chatham, Kent, had been pursuing a stolen car in Penge, south-east London, in August 2016 when it mounted the pavement and hit actor Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper.
Jury in death crash murder trial discharged by judge after ‘irregularity’
A judge has discharged the jury hearing the case of a TikTok influencer and others accused of murdering two men who died in a car crash, after an “irregularity” arose.Social media personality Mahek Bukhari, her mother Ansreen Bukhari, a third woman and five men were on trial at Leicester Crown Court, accused of two counts of murder and two alternative charges of manslaughter.It has been alleged that the defendants were involved in the deaths of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, whose car crashed on the A46 near Leicester just after midnight on February 11.With...
