Cris Cyborg Drops Gabby Holloway En Route To Unanimous Decision Win In Pro Boxing Debut

Cris Cyborg dropped and outpointed Gabby Holloway in her pro boxing debut. Undisputed champion Claressa Shields was impressed by the Bellator champ’s performance. Cris Cyborg will close out the year 2022 with a bang following her victorious pro boxing win over Gabby Holloway Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Bellator women’s featherweight champion dominated Holloway and earned a unanimous decision victory after four rounds of boxing.
Sean O’Malley Reacts To Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win: ‘Everyone Agrees He Lost Momentum’

Sean O’Malley was convinced Paddy Pimblett lost in his last outing at UFC 282. English star Pimblett faced Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the final pay-per-view of the year this past Saturday. Gordon connected with some huge left hooks early in the bout but Pimblett managed to recover quickly. Pimblett edged out Gordon by unanimous decision in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
Justin Gaethje Denies Meeting Chechen Warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, Calls Reports ‘An Outright Lie And Slander’

Justin Gaethje denies meeting the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. In November, a report from Karim Zidan on Twitter showed pictures of Justin Gaethje alongside Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman firing weapons at a Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called out Gaethje for his alleged ties to the Chechen dictator after ‘The Highlight’ threw some shade their way following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win at UFC 282 on Saturday night.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts How Many Times Islam Makhachev Will Defend The UFC Lightweight Title

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title at least five or six times. Makhachev validated his world championship potential by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Nurmagomedov, his longtime training partner and friend, has contributed significantly to the current lightweight champion’s success. ‘The Eagle’ was doing an interview with Red Corner MMA and had this to say about Makhachev defending the title:
Glover Teixeira On UFC 283 Title Shot: ‘The Universe Did It, Now I’ve Got To Do My Part’

Glover Teixeira is thrilled to have earned a crack at the UFC light heavyweight strap. The Brazilian vows to work on his game and make history in his hometown. In a wild twist of fate, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira finds himself in a very familiar situation. Following the underwhelming split draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight strap at UFC 282, Dana White quickly decided that Teixeira will compete for the belt against Jamahal Hill in Brazil for UFC 283.
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Makes His Final Walk to the Octagon at UFC 283; ‘It Will Be My Farewell Bout’

Mixed martial arts legend Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua will make one final walk to the Octagon in 2023. The former UFC and PRIDE champion will compete for the last time at UFC 283 on January 21st when the promotion returns to his native Brazil. With more than 20 years in combat sports, ‘Shogun’ will finally say goodbye. Meeting him in his final dance will be Ukrainian Contender Series alum, Ihor Potieira. The highly-respected veteran made the announcement in an interview with Combate on Monday.
Mike Mazzulli Has Announced Douglas Crosby Is Under Review After His Controversial Scorecard at Bellator 289

Douglas Crosby will have to explain his controversial decision over the past weekend. In the Bellator 289 main event, Raufeon Stots secured a split-decision victory against Danny Sabatello. When the scorecards were read, there was instant confusion as Crosby, a longtime MMA judge, scored the fight 50-45 to Sabatello. The other two judges awarded Stots the win with scorecards of 48-47. Several days later, Mike Mazzulli, president of the Association of Boxing Commissions and head of the Mohegan Tribe commission, released a statement saying:
Julianna Pena Pitches Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘See You In the Summer’

Julianna Pena insists Amanda Nunes is the only fight she wants next. The UFC might also consider a trilogy fight between “Lioness” and Valentina Shevchenko. Almost five months since her devastating title fight rematch loss to Amanda Nunes, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is still calling for a third match. Some believe that after the savage five-round beatdown by “Lioness,” Pena shouldn’t be handed an instant rematch. However, “The Venezuelan Vixen” insists that it’s the only fight to make.
Ariel Helwani Slams MMA Judge Douglas Crosby: ‘This Guy Should Not Be Judging Fights’

The world is still buzzing about the controversial scorecards that made Paddy Pimblett a winner at UFC 282. On Saturday night, ‘The Baddy’ squared off with Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon in the co-main event of the evening. After 15 minutes of action, the general consensus appeared to have the bout scored in favor of Gordon, but the presiding judges threw the entire MMA community for a loop when they revealed their scorecards were unanimously in favor of Pimblett.
Henry Cejudo Likens ‘Privileged’ Paddy Pimblett to Sean O’Malley After UFC 282 Win: ‘It’s Not A Popularity Contest’

Henry Cejudo is not happy with the judges who scored Paddy Pimblett’s fight at UFC 282. Pimblett marked his return to action against Jared Gordon in the co-main event last weekend. He managed to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards after a close-fought war that many believe should have gone Gordon’s way. Fans and fighters expressed their disapproval of the result online while ‘The Baddy’ saw no issue with it.
Douglas Crosby Is Having His Judging Credibility Questioned By The MMA Community After UFC 282 & Bellator 289

The MMA community is boycotting judge Douglas Crosby after two controversial scorecards in one weekend. Crosby made appearances at Bellator 289 in Connecticut and UFC 282 in Las Vegas the next day. The longtime MMA judges contributed to two questionable decisions. He first turned in a 50-45 scorecard for Danny Sabatello, who lost to Raufeon Stots in the Bellator 289 main event by a split decision (48-47 x2).
Daniel Cormier Gives His Thoughts On The Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon Decision

Daniel Cormier gave his gut reaction to the unanimous decision win by Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282. The UFC 282 event that was held on Saturday night was a hugely successful one. The card began with ten straight finishes. TKOs, KOs, and submissions back-to-back-to-back gave the fans what they came for. Then it came time for the co-main event. This bout was one that many of the fight fans were most looking forward to. Paddy Pimbeltt was facing Jared Gordon in a lightweight matchup. After a good back and forth, the bout went the distance and the judge’s scores were called upon for the first time all night.
