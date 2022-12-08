Read full article on original website
Cris Cyborg Drops Gabby Holloway En Route To Unanimous Decision Win In Pro Boxing Debut
Cris Cyborg dropped and outpointed Gabby Holloway in her pro boxing debut. Undisputed champion Claressa Shields was impressed by the Bellator champ’s performance. Cris Cyborg will close out the year 2022 with a bang following her victorious pro boxing win over Gabby Holloway Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The Bellator women’s featherweight champion dominated Holloway and earned a unanimous decision victory after four rounds of boxing.
Ben Askren On Paddy Pimblett’s Controversial UFC 282 Win: ‘He Didn’t Win That Fight, But I Loved It, He Sold It’
Ben Askren thinks Paddy Pimblett managed to confuse fans that he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. “Funky” said “The Baddy” really is like Conor McGregor in terms of cockiness. Paddy Pimblett walked away with a controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Some...
Sean O’Malley Reacts To Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win: ‘Everyone Agrees He Lost Momentum’
Sean O’Malley was convinced Paddy Pimblett lost in his last outing at UFC 282. English star Pimblett faced Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the final pay-per-view of the year this past Saturday. Gordon connected with some huge left hooks early in the bout but Pimblett managed to recover quickly. Pimblett edged out Gordon by unanimous decision in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
Justin Gaethje Denies Meeting Chechen Warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, Calls Reports ‘An Outright Lie And Slander’
Justin Gaethje denies meeting the Head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. In November, a report from Karim Zidan on Twitter showed pictures of Justin Gaethje alongside Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman firing weapons at a Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy called out Gaethje for his alleged ties to the Chechen dictator after ‘The Highlight’ threw some shade their way following Paddy Pimblett’s controversial win at UFC 282 on Saturday night.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Predicts How Many Times Islam Makhachev Will Defend The UFC Lightweight Title
Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev will defend the UFC lightweight title at least five or six times. Makhachev validated his world championship potential by defeating Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Nurmagomedov, his longtime training partner and friend, has contributed significantly to the current lightweight champion’s success. ‘The Eagle’ was doing an interview with Red Corner MMA and had this to say about Makhachev defending the title:
Glover Teixeira On UFC 283 Title Shot: ‘The Universe Did It, Now I’ve Got To Do My Part’
Glover Teixeira is thrilled to have earned a crack at the UFC light heavyweight strap. The Brazilian vows to work on his game and make history in his hometown. In a wild twist of fate, former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira finds himself in a very familiar situation. Following the underwhelming split draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant light heavyweight strap at UFC 282, Dana White quickly decided that Teixeira will compete for the belt against Jamahal Hill in Brazil for UFC 283.
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Makes His Final Walk to the Octagon at UFC 283; ‘It Will Be My Farewell Bout’
Mixed martial arts legend Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua will make one final walk to the Octagon in 2023. The former UFC and PRIDE champion will compete for the last time at UFC 283 on January 21st when the promotion returns to his native Brazil. With more than 20 years in combat sports, ‘Shogun’ will finally say goodbye. Meeting him in his final dance will be Ukrainian Contender Series alum, Ihor Potieira. The highly-respected veteran made the announcement in an interview with Combate on Monday.
Mike Mazzulli Has Announced Douglas Crosby Is Under Review After His Controversial Scorecard at Bellator 289
Douglas Crosby will have to explain his controversial decision over the past weekend. In the Bellator 289 main event, Raufeon Stots secured a split-decision victory against Danny Sabatello. When the scorecards were read, there was instant confusion as Crosby, a longtime MMA judge, scored the fight 50-45 to Sabatello. The other two judges awarded Stots the win with scorecards of 48-47. Several days later, Mike Mazzulli, president of the Association of Boxing Commissions and head of the Mohegan Tribe commission, released a statement saying:
Chechen Dictator Ramzan Kadyrov Slams Dana White Following UFC 282 Split Draw: ‘Has Politics Entered the UFC Ring?’
Ramzan Kadyrov, the controversial Head of the Chechen Republic, called out Dana White and the UFC for playing politics following Saturday night’s UFC 282 main event that ended in a split draw. Promoted to the main event after former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka was forced to withdraw and...
‘We Are Prostitutes’, Sean Strickland Reacts To Josh Thomson’s Criticism Of Dana White
Both Josh Thomson and Sean Strickland have hot takes when it comes to the UFC. Thomson, the former UFC fighter and MMA personality, isn’t always a fan of how Dana White gets stuff done. Especially when it came down to a quick decision following the UFC 282 main event.
Paddy Pimblett On Naysayers Claiming UFC 282 Win Over Jared Gordon Was A Robbery: ‘Haters Going To Hate’
Paddy Pimblett insists he beat Jared Gordon and those who claim a robbery were just “haters”. “The Baddy” admitted “Flash” had taken control when he relaxed a bit in the final round but it didn’t affect the scorecards. It wasn’t what Paddy Pimblett expected but...
Julianna Pena Pitches Trilogy Fight With Amanda Nunes: ‘See You In the Summer’
Julianna Pena insists Amanda Nunes is the only fight she wants next. The UFC might also consider a trilogy fight between “Lioness” and Valentina Shevchenko. Almost five months since her devastating title fight rematch loss to Amanda Nunes, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is still calling for a third match. Some believe that after the savage five-round beatdown by “Lioness,” Pena shouldn’t be handed an instant rematch. However, “The Venezuelan Vixen” insists that it’s the only fight to make.
Update: Stephen Thompson Clarifies Rumors That Kamaru Usman Was Out of Leon Edwards Trilogy
Stephen Thompson sees himself taking on Leon Edwards or Jorge Masvidal in a striking war. “Wonderboy” said UFC is considering “Gamebred” as title contender replacement for Kamaru Usman. The biggest “drama” of Stephen Thompson’s career started with his statement that Kamaru Usman is probably out of a...
Ariel Helwani Slams MMA Judge Douglas Crosby: ‘This Guy Should Not Be Judging Fights’
The world is still buzzing about the controversial scorecards that made Paddy Pimblett a winner at UFC 282. On Saturday night, ‘The Baddy’ squared off with Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon in the co-main event of the evening. After 15 minutes of action, the general consensus appeared to have the bout scored in favor of Gordon, but the presiding judges threw the entire MMA community for a loop when they revealed their scorecards were unanimously in favor of Pimblett.
Henry Cejudo Likens ‘Privileged’ Paddy Pimblett to Sean O’Malley After UFC 282 Win: ‘It’s Not A Popularity Contest’
Henry Cejudo is not happy with the judges who scored Paddy Pimblett’s fight at UFC 282. Pimblett marked his return to action against Jared Gordon in the co-main event last weekend. He managed to come out on top of the judges’ scorecards after a close-fought war that many believe should have gone Gordon’s way. Fans and fighters expressed their disapproval of the result online while ‘The Baddy’ saw no issue with it.
Dana White Says Jared Gordon ‘Threw The Fight Away’ Against Paddy Pimblett In Round 3: ‘Go Out And Fight’
Dana White wasn’t a fan of Jared Gordon’s approach in the Paddy Pimblett fight. While many believed Gordon did more than enough to beat Pimblett at UFC 282, the judges didn’t see it that way. ‘The Baddy’ would get the unanimous decision nod, winning two rounds out of three on the official scorecards.
Douglas Crosby Is Having His Judging Credibility Questioned By The MMA Community After UFC 282 & Bellator 289
The MMA community is boycotting judge Douglas Crosby after two controversial scorecards in one weekend. Crosby made appearances at Bellator 289 in Connecticut and UFC 282 in Las Vegas the next day. The longtime MMA judges contributed to two questionable decisions. He first turned in a 50-45 scorecard for Danny Sabatello, who lost to Raufeon Stots in the Bellator 289 main event by a split decision (48-47 x2).
Daniel Cormier Gives His Thoughts On The Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon Decision
Daniel Cormier gave his gut reaction to the unanimous decision win by Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 282. The UFC 282 event that was held on Saturday night was a hugely successful one. The card began with ten straight finishes. TKOs, KOs, and submissions back-to-back-to-back gave the fans what they came for. Then it came time for the co-main event. This bout was one that many of the fight fans were most looking forward to. Paddy Pimbeltt was facing Jared Gordon in a lightweight matchup. After a good back and forth, the bout went the distance and the judge’s scores were called upon for the first time all night.
Bryce Mitchell Reveals He Had The Flu Before UFC 282: ‘I Wish I Wouldn’t Have Even Took The Fight’
Bryce Mitchell believes the flu contributed to his loss against Ilia Topuria at UFC 282. Despite putting up a valiant effort, Mitchell had his championship aspirations halted after losing his first fight against Topuria. The Arkansas native reacted to his UFC 282 loss on Twitter by saying:. “Hey, I just...
