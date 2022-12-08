ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

lizzie
7d ago

They left the royal family for privacy, and then turn around and do a series where they talk about private moments shared within the royal family. Very hypocritical.

MerryMustang
7d ago

The only good thing that this childish pair has done is wait until Queen Elizabeth passed to release their childish gibberish.

Susie Q
5d ago

It's just more of the same bull 💩 they did before, don't WASTE your time watching it .. more truthful to watch anything on CNN

