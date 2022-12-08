ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Breakup, Now “Fully Committed To Co-Parenting”

By tonyapendleton
Cassius
Cassius
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260vjP_0jbuSTIu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DzuIP_0jbuSTIu00

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

T o no one’s surprise, a source says that Nia Long and her longtime partner, suspended Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka have parted ways.

“The situation is unfortunate and painful, but Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life,” the source told People. Long’s rep also confirms that the couple has gone their separate ways saying they are no longer together but committed to “co-parenting.”

The former couple are parents to Kez Sunday, 11, and Long has previously said that the publicity surrounding Udoka’s suspension adversely affected him. She took Kez out of school when news of the suspension broke.

Long has another child, Massai Dorsey, 21, from a previous relationship.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nia Long (@iamnialong)

Long and Udoka dated for over a decade. A former NBA player originally from Portland, Oregon, Udoka began his rise in the coaching ranks, first with the San Antonio Spurs, then the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. He took the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as head coach, losing in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

Udoka became the center of a scandal when he was abruptly suspended before the 2022-’23 season for what has been described as a consensual workplace affair with a team staffer. But because his position puts him in a relative position of power over the woman, the Celtics suspended him for having the relationship.

When the suspension was revealed by the team, Long had reportedly just moved to Boston. But in a recent and since-deleted Instagram post, Long showed an image of an apartment in Los Angeles, captioning it with “Thankful for the gift of new spaces and places.”

Udoka apologized in a brief statement released via Malika Andrews of ESPN, but has neither been seen nor heard from publicly since.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” the statement read. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”

Long has been on a promo run for the upcoming series The Best Man: The Last Chapters heading to Peacock on Dec. 22. She told The Hollywood Reporter that she was disappointed in the Boston Celtics for not reaching out to her.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long told The Hollywood Reporter recently. “It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him. If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

Nia Long and Ime Udoka were engaged in 2015 but seemed to be taking the long-term view of getting married. Long told Essence in 2012, two years into their relationship, that she was in no rush.

“I don’t feel less loved or less loving because I’m not married,” she said. “I worked hard to have the career I wanted, but I’ve also been deliberate about my personal life. None of this is a mistake,” Long said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
People

Brittney Griner Plays Basketball for First Time Since Her Arrest: 'She's Doing Really, Really Well'

"If she wants to play, it will be for her to share," her agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN Brittney Griner participated in her first basketball workout since her arrest in February, but the WNBA star is taking time to think about if she'll return to play. After 10 months in Russian custody, Griner, 32, will take the holiday season to decide what's next for her, according to her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas. "There's no timeline on her return at this point," Colas told ESPN. "She's reintegrating...
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
People

Natalia Bryant Shows Off the Meaningful Necklaces She Wears in Honor of Late Father Kobe Bryant

The model shared the sweet stories behind the sentimental jewelry in her new Beauty Secrets video with Vogue Natalia Bryant carries dad Kobe Bryant around with her wherever she goes. The model and daughter of the late NBA star shared in her Vogue Beauty Secrets video that she wears a necklace that says "Slim," because it was a nickname her dad gave her as a child. "I wanna show you my necklaces," Natalia, 19, shares in the video before holding them up to the camera. "This is a necklace...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy