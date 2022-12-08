Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
1011now.com
Facebook page shares best light displays in Lincoln during the holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holidays right around the corner, homeowners will decorate with thousands of lights across the Capital City. As in years past, there is an updated Facebook page that shares the best and brightest houses for the holidays. The page is called Phillip’s Lincoln Lights, which...
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewilders Nebraskans when he tries cinnamon roll with chili
Celebrity chef Alton Brown bewildered Nebraskans Thursday night after eating cinnamon rolls with chili in an unusual manner.
WOWT
Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
KETV.com
Dirty Birds serves up fried chicken west of downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Located at 1722 St. Mary's Avenue,Dirty Birds fried chicken made from scratch, craft cocktails and "cheap beer". KETV NewsWatch 7's Jack Keenan visits the restaurant to sample some of the highlights on the menu.
iheart.com
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe bringing stadium tour to Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- Hot off the heels of their 2022 North American stadium tour, rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announce that they're bringing their 2023 ‘The World Tour’ to Omaha. The bands will bring along special guest Alice Cooper when they come to Omaha's...
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
KETV.com
Nebraska football announces reduction for season tickets to celebrate Memorial Stadium's anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska football will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium throughout 2023, including a one-year reduction in season ticket prices. Season tickets for 2023 will cost $320 for seven home games — a $100 reduction, according to athletic director Trev Alberts. Alberts said the...
thereader.com
Pentatonix: Virtual Christmas Concert
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Want to hear Christmas songs played in preparation for Christmas? Do you love listening to marvelous singers?. For one week only, from December...
waldina.com
Happy 50th Birthday Brandon Teena
Today is the 50th birthday of Brandon Teena. He died a couple weeks after his 21st birthday, the result of a hate crime. There are things that I take for granted every day, one of them being that my outsides match my insides. Meaning, I feel the same on the inside that I look on the outside. I think that for a lot of people it is probably very difficult to even understand how that would feel. Think of the bravery it takes to be true to yourself, to wake up ever morning and know that in order for you to feel your true self, you are also putting your life at risk. The stares and judgement of strangers that starts the second you leave your home, just so you can feel your truth. We all strive to live our truth, usually in slight undetectable alterations that are not up for public scrutiny. Being transgender requires more bravery than I believe I possess. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he is gone.
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
WOWT
Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartlet-Hunt is an engineering professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state. “As you...
KSNB Local4
Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
Researcher: Data misinterpreted on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter
The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted.
KETV.com
Missing Omaha man found early Tuesday, police say
OMAHA, Neb. — Update. A man reported missing out of Omaha has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Omaha Police Department. Mark Rousseau, 82, was reported missing Monday. The Omaha Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing endangered man. Mark Rousseau, 82, was...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southwest’s Kennadi Williams commits to Husker softball, basketball
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Southwest product and the daughter of Husker women’s hoops coach Amy Williams has committed to play two sports at Nebraska. Kennadi Williams made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, saying she would play both basketball and softball at Nebraska. Williams, a junior...
News Channel Nebraska
LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River
NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores
(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
nomadlawyer.org
Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
