Omaha, NE

knopnews2.com

Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Diving platform removal among Omaha park changes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At a time of year when the ice skating rink at Omaha’s Hitchcock Park might be the center of attention, the city has turned its attention to the pool and the legendary diving board. Its all part of the proposed use of $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that Omaha has earmarked for parks and public property.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe bringing stadium tour to Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- Hot off the heels of their 2022 North American stadium tour, rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announce that they're bringing their 2023 ‘The World Tour’ to Omaha. The bands will bring along special guest Alice Cooper when they come to Omaha's...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
thereader.com

Pentatonix: Virtual Christmas Concert

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Want to hear Christmas songs played in preparation for Christmas? Do you love listening to marvelous singers?. For one week only, from December...
OMAHA, NE
waldina.com

Happy 50th Birthday Brandon Teena

Today is the 50th birthday of Brandon Teena. He died a couple weeks after his 21st birthday, the result of a hate crime. There are things that I take for granted every day, one of them being that my outsides match my insides. Meaning, I feel the same on the inside that I look on the outside. I think that for a lot of people it is probably very difficult to even understand how that would feel. Think of the bravery it takes to be true to yourself, to wake up ever morning and know that in order for you to feel your true self, you are also putting your life at risk. The stares and judgement of strangers that starts the second you leave your home, just so you can feel your truth. We all strive to live our truth, usually in slight undetectable alterations that are not up for public scrutiny. Being transgender requires more bravery than I believe I possess. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feels the loss that he is gone.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha area wastewater showing high levels of COVID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shannon Bartlet-Hunt is an engineering professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She establishes wastewater collection sites, collects samples, and analyzes them. The site at Eppley Airfield filters out travelers, but the process is just the same as the 19 other sites in the state. “As you...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha Westside’s Lloyd includes Nebraska in final five

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Omaha Westside dual-sport star Jaylen Lloyd announced his final five college choices Sunday. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas Tech all made the cut. Lloyd runs track and plays football. He was slated to make a college commitment on Nov. 26, but pushed back the date....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Missing Omaha man found early Tuesday, police say

OMAHA, Neb. — Update. A man reported missing out of Omaha has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Omaha Police Department. Mark Rousseau, 82, was reported missing Monday. The Omaha Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing endangered man. Mark Rousseau, 82, was...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River

NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
WINSLOW, NE
Western Iowa Today

Kum and Go Closing All but One of Its Urban Walk-Up Convenience Stores

(Des Moines) Kum and Go is closing all but one of its urban walk-up stores. The store in Denver, Colorado, will close today and the stores in Omaha and Ames will close the following Monday, December 19th. The remaining gasoline-free convenience store will remain open in Downtown Des Moines. This marks a reversal in a trend to sell high-quality household and food items over fuel in convenience stores. The first walk-up store opened in Des Moines in May 2020.
DES MOINES, IA
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
NEBRASKA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
LINCOLN, NE

