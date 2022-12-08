Man leaps from vehicle into canal to elude Florida deputies during chase

Naples, FL - Authorities in Southwest Florida have arrested a 30-year-old man after he jumped out of a moving vehicle and swam across a canal in an effort to elude arrest.

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested Aurello Reyes around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to police, Reyes was spotted by deputies traveling 77 mph in a 45 mph zone on Livingston Road near Radio Road in Naples.

Reyes continued speeding as deputies tried to pull him over, before fleeing the vehicle on foot and jumping into a canal in an effort to evade capture by K-9 and aviation units.

A speeding motorist bailed from his vehicle and swam across a canal to escape deputies who tried to make a traffic... Posted by Collier County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Reyes was arrested on charges of fleeing, eluding and resisting arrest.

Deputies also found several open beer cans in the front seat of Reyes' vehicle, as well as cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia.

Additional charges are expected.