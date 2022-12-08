ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's fatal parade crash case an issue in Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The judge who oversaw the trial of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year says national exposure and encouragement she got for her handling of the case is not why she is running for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat.But Dan Kelly, one of her challengers and a fellow conservative, said Thursday that the case is the only reason Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow got in the race."I'm struggling to think of any other reason that she would believe she would be a qualified...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Jennifer Dorow, judge in Waukesha Christmas Parade trial, officially declares Wisconsin Supreme Court bid

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow, who drew significant attention for presiding over the trial of the man convicted of killing six people in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, has officially declared her candidacy for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Dorow made her announcement in Waukesha Wednesday afternoon, a day after her family confirmed her intent to run for...
WEAU-TV 13

Rep. Tiffany calling for TikTok ban on Wisconsin government devices

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- From viral dance trends to comedy clips and everything in between, TikTok has become a massive social media platform. But several Wisconsin lawmakers are raising concerns over the app’s use and its potential security threats. Congressman Tom Tiffany represents Northwest Wisconsin in Washington.
WISCONSIN STATE

