Read full article on original website
Related
pvtimes.com
Controversial Vegas councilor Michele Fiore applies for vacant seat in Pahrump Justice Court
After years of controversy and a failed bid for state office, former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has applied to be a justice of the peace in Pahrump. “I’m exploring all my options and a few community leaders in Pahrump asked me to apply,” Fiore said Friday in an emailed statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Because of time constraints I had to put a letter of intent forward [Thursday]. I’m looking forward to new challenges in my life and this could be the newest one.”
Nevada hospitals could soon start testing patients for fentanyl
The NDPH is suggesting that Nevada hospitals add fentanyl screenings to their standard drug testing panel as drug overdoses become more prevalent.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump philanthropist and businessmen Ron Frazier dies
The CEO and one of the founders of the nonprofit reflects on two decades of serving the community ahead of the agency’s 20th anniversary. Officials at Death Valley National Park have announced the reopening of Cottonwood and Marble Canyon roads late last month. By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times.
Fox5 KVVU
Minor traffic tickets decriminalized, outstanding warrants cancelled in Nevada on Jan. 1
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big change coming to Nevada when it comes to traffic tickets for minor offenses. Starting January 1, 2023, they will no longer be criminalized meaning people will no longer be taken to jail for not paying. All pending warrants on minor traffic violations will be canceled.
Rapper convicted in Las Vegas double murder says he is innocent
A rapper convicted of double murder alleges he was wrongfully convicted and is fighting for a new trial.
Social Security Payments Increasing Soon for New Mexico Residents
money laid on tablePhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting New Mexico quite hard. In fact, residents of New Mexico are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, this means that Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
New Mexico Department of Health announces changes to Covid-19 testing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) announced on Thursday that there will be changes to COVID-19 testing options for residents. According to a DOH press release, the state will now only offer at-home Covid 19 testing after Curative notified the state that on Dec. 28 it will no longer […]
Man robs Green Valley Ranch casino cage
Police are looking for a man who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash from the casino cage at the Green Valley Ranch Casino in Henderson on Monday night.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
pvtimes.com
Fundraiser will help Nye nonprofit provide beds for kids
Sleep is essential to the well-being of any child. However, getting a good night’s rest can be much more difficult for children who don’t have a bed to call their own and that is precisely why Sleep in Heavenly Peace was founded. A nationwide nonprofit organization fueled by...
KQED
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons
Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
Former Las Vegas councilwoman Fiore seeks to fill vacancy on Pahrump court, county says
Former Las Vegas councilwoman Fiore seeks to fill vacancy on Pahrump court, county says
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
North Las Vegas police: Man dies after found suffering from blunt force trauma at intersection
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man died shortly after being found injured near an intersection last week. Around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 7, officers received a report of an injured person at the intersection of East Craig Road and Berg Street, where they found a man suffering from […]
Metro investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle in southwest valley
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when he hit a raised median, was ejected and then struck by an oncoming vehicle at a southwest Las Vegas valley intersection, Metro police said.
sjvsun.com
“Make crime illegal again”: Grove fumes over Newsom plan to shutter prisons
California is moving forward with shuttering a state prison and correctional facility, to the disdain of a Central Valley legislator. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday that the California City Correctional Facility and the Chuckawalla Valley State Prison, located in Blythe, will shutter. The California City Correctional...
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
8newsnow.com
Second suspect arrested for murder after human remains found inside barrel in Las Vegas
A 30-year-old woman is the second suspect in a murder case involving a dismembered man found in a barrel more than two weeks ago. Second suspect arrested for murder after human remains …. A 30-year-old woman is the second suspect in a murder case involving a dismembered man found in...
Comments / 0