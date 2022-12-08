Stevie Ray Vaughan producer Richard Mullen: “When he played Voodoo Child live, he brought a life force to the song that no-one else could possibly do”

Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson’s Longtime Harmonica Player Mickey Raphael Says New ‘Live At Budokan’ Album Is The Perfect Introduction To Willie
Incase ya haven’t heard, Willie Nelson released a live album this past Friday, titled Willie Nelson: Live At Budokan. The performance occurred at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan back on February 23, 1984. Originally built to host the 1964 Olympic Games, it had been the site of a number of live albums, including Bob Dylan at Budokan, Cheap Trick at Budokan, and Eric Clapton’s live from Budokan album, Just One Night.
The Moment Jimmy Page Realized He Had to Quit Being a Session Guitarist and Form a Band
There’s a chance we wouldn’t have heard of Jimmy Page if he hadn’t quit being a session musician after learning how to read music.
How to play rock guitar like the legendary Michael Schenker
German rock guitarist Michael Schenker has had a career that has so far lasted for more than 50 years, and he has been an integral member of UFO, The Scorpions alongside brother Rudolph, and MSG. He has also been linked with many bands that he didn’t join, including Deep Purple...
Barrie Cadogan talks about his great gear hits and misses, and explains why the Squier 40th Anniversary Jazzmaster is a winner for fans of old-school offsets
The Little Barrie main man opens up about a stellar deal on a ’62 Epiphone Crestwood and his fondness for P-90 pickups. This month's Bought & Sold welcomes Barrie Cadogan of Little Barrie fame – a retro-enthusiast with a taste for offset Fender electric guitars and Gibson semi-hollowbodies with P-90 pickups. And he has plenty of wisdom to share from a life spent buying, selling, but mostly playing guitars.
Myles Kennedy bought one of Walter Becker’s guitars – and it ended up inspiring Alter Bridge’s longest-ever song
The late Steely Dan man's Alembic baritone was snapped up at auction in 2019, and was a driving force behind one of Alter Bridge's best new riffs. When Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti teamed up to release Alter Bridge’s most recent album, Pawns & Kings, earlier this year, it brought with it an array of characteristically infectious electric guitar riffs – the heaviest of which, it was recently revealed, were actually written by Kennedy.
"He was the best guitarist I’d ever seen" - the night Jimi Hendrix met his destiny
New York, August 3, 1966. Jimi Hendrix is playing Cafe Wha? in Greenwich Village, and through the door comes the man who will turn him into a star
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
"Everybody was dumbstruck" - how Jimi Hendrix's arrival in London changed everything, as told by Mick Jagger, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck and more
When Jimi Hendrix arrived in London in 1966, he not only blew the minds of fellow rock legends-in-making: he'd help spark a whole new form of electric blues
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Wolfgang Van Halen has inspired EVH Gear to release 24-fret and hardtail versions of its Eddie-inspired 5150 Series guitars
The new models – which will be joined by Fujigen EVH Signature guitars – will drastically alter the DNA of Eddie Van Halen’s original Kramer 5150 axe. Wolfgang Van Halen and his EVH co-runner Matt Bruck recently sat down with Guitar World to discuss what electric guitars the brand has in store for future releases – a topic of conversation that teased the arrival of some boundary-pushing axes for the firm.
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: "You always want to say something when you play the blues, you always want to feel. You can’t play the blues by the book"
The Clarksdale, Mississippi native tells GW how he and Fender blended their ideas – deviating from '70s orthodoxy at times – to create his stylish and powerful new signature model. He’s the kind of player who can make people’s heads turn with just a few notes. Christone "Kingfish"...
Watch Steel Panther recruit Top Gun guitarist Lexii Lynn Frazier to cover Van Halen’s Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love
The blockbuster session guitarist – who first started playing guitar because of Eddie Van Halen – picked up Satchel’s signature six-string for a no-holds-barred rendition of the 1978 track. Steel Panther recently completed their Claws & Paws Holiday Party tour of the US – a seven-date stint...
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
How the Les Paul transformed from elegant jazz guitar to rock ’n’ roll's weapon of choice
Gibson’s Mat Koehler has spent countless hours tracing the history of the company’s iconic electrics. We join him to learn more about the first 10 years of the Les Paul's history. As Senior Director of Product Development at Gibson, Mat Koehler is behind the company’s drive for maximum...
Learn the rhythm and lead secrets of Mark Knopfler with this in-depth guitar lesson
Known for his superb guitar playing, unique sound and deep ‘rough cut’ vocal tones, Mark Knopfler is nothing short of a modern musical genius. One of the truly all-time great guitar players, he is much more even than that, being a singer, songwriter, film soundtrack composer, and producer.
Charlie Jones: “I always wanted a plastic bass guitar, but people never took the idea seriously”
The Cult’s bassist Charlie Jones gives us the first look at his plastic P-Bass, a Custom Shop one-off made by Fender Master Builder Scott Buehl. “Being back on tour in the States touring was a real blast!” enthuses the acclaimed Charlie Jones, whose resume with Page & Plant, Goldfrapp, Robert Plant and many other artists has given him a reputation as a go-to stage and studio bassist. He has good reason to be cheerful, not only because he’s just back from a successful Stateside tour but also because he has a new bass.
That time a priceless 145-year-old Martin acoustic was smashed on the set of a Quentin Tarantino film
A mix-up on set meant that Kurt Russell ended up destroying an 1870s parlor guitar on loan direct from the Martin Museum while filming The Hateful Eight – but the story doesn't end there. For guitarists, it was one of the biggest gear-related scandals in recent memory – one...
Watch Victor Wooten deal with a broken string in the middle of his bass solo
Victor Wooten keeps his cool even after going a string down with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. Victor Wooten’s unique approach to the bass guitar caused shock waves when he first emerged in the late 80s. Today, he still manages to retain some of that youthful vitality in his live shows, and has became quite the showman. On one occasion, having broken a string mid-solo, reducing his four-string bass to three, he still found time to style it out and have a little fun with the crowd.
Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
Chris Buck: “We were shooting for Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon meets Ray LaMontagne”
Debut albums can sometimes be a shot in the dark. But in Cardinal Black’s case, a comprehensive campaign on social media, including a Kickstarter fundraiser to finance the recording, means that January Came Close has become one of this season’s most highly anticipated releases. We check in with...
