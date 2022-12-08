ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Immunity loophole ‘never intended’ to be used for Anne Sacoolas – ex-minister

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Skx5Z_0jbuPRZf00

A former Foreign Office minister who signed off an agreement which allowed the US government to assert diplomatic immunity on behalf of Anne Sacoolas has said it was “never intended” to be used in that way.

Sir Tony Baldry, who was a junior minister when the documents were drawn up in the 1990s, told the PA news agency he was “horrified” when the US administration suggested there was a “loophole” in the original agreement following Harry Dunn’s death.

“I don’t think it was ever intended, I’m quite sure, when the Foreign Office legal team thought out the agreements, or agreed to the agreements, that you are covered by diplomatic immunity when you weren’t actually acting as a diplomat,” he said.

Mr Dunn, 19, was killed when Sacoolas’s Volvo crashed into his motorbike while she was driving on the wrong side of the road outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

She was sentenced on Thursday at the Old Bailey to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months for causing Mr Dunn’s death by careless driving.

Due to an “Exchange of Notes” crafted between the UK and the US in 1995, administrative and technical staff at the US military base are entitled to diplomatic immunity for actions performed in the course of their professional duties under the Vienna Convention.

The immunity was granted to those staff members on a condition of a pre-waiver for actions outside the course of their duties – but as spouses were not specifically mentioned in that part of the agreement, Sacoolas was deemed to be entitled to immunity, while her husband was not.

In July 2020, then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK and US agreed to close the loophole.

Giving his view on whether spouses of staff at RAF Croughton should have been allowed greater immunity than the staff themselves, Sir Tony told PA: “I don’t think that was ever envisaged or intended.

“But, even if the US Embassy did conclude that she had diplomatic status, they could have waived that status.

“Here was a person who, on all the facts, had run down a young man on a road in front of RAF Croughton.

I would have been very surprised if there had been a loophole in that agreement - and certainly no intended loophole

Sir Tony Baldry, ex-Foreign Office minister

“Clearly the Northamptonshire Police wanted to interview her.

“And what did the US authorities do? They bundled her out on a plane to avoid UK jurisdiction and sent her back to the US.

“So, whatever the terms of the agreement, they could have quite properly waived that diplomatic immunity, and all of this would have been resolved a long, long time ago.”

In May 1995, a briefing note sent to Sir Tony during his time as a junior minister at the Foreign Office expressed concerns that “an accident involving the claim of immunity could make the local if not national headlines”.

Asked how he felt when the news of Mr Dunn’s death broke, Sir Tony said: “There was nothing about that particular agreement that would cause it to stick out particularly in my mind, but I was obviously horrified.

“I was just simply horrified that anyone in those circumstances had effectively done a runner and sought to evade reasonable questions from Northamptonshire Police.

“Then I was even more horrified to discover that the US government was seeking to suggest that there had been some loophole in the original agreement.

“Because, actually, knowing the Foreign Office lawyers who would have drawn up that agreement at that time, I would have been very surprised if there had been a loophole in that agreement – and certainly no intended loophole.”

Sir Tony added: “What was seeking to be achieved was that some officials working for the US government at Croughton should be given diplomatic immunity when they were working at Croughton. Straightforward.

“It was never intended to result in a situation where someone like Mrs Sacoolas, who was supposedly the wife of someone working at Croughton, could claim she was protected and do a runner.”

Questioned on whether he believed the US would have acted in the same way had the incident happened while he was a minister in the 1990s, Sir Tony said: “I can’t remember a similar incident where the US government had claimed diplomatic immunity to avoid a US citizen being dealt with for what is essentially a serious traffic offence.

“The Foreign Office used to be concerned that other embassies would claim diplomatic immunity if they didn’t pay parking fines and that kind of stuff – but that was never the case for the US Embassy or the US government.

“So the way in which the US government has behaved in this case has been pretty bizarre.”

Commenting on the so-called loophole which allowed the US government to assert immunity on Sacoolas’s behalf, Sir Tony said: “In 1994 the head of the legal department at the Foreign Office was a very formidable individual, and I cannot imagine the Foreign Office lawyers at the time knowingly creating a loophole of any kind.

“So if there was a loophole, it clearly was not ever intended.

“So, it could only have been relied upon if the lawyers acting for the US government sought to find a loophole and rely upon a loophole.

“If you think about it, that’s all the worse…

“Because what you’ve then got, if that is correct, you’ve got a situation where the US government have bundled Mrs Sacoolas out of the country so as to avoid jurisdiction and then seek to justify or defend that by finding or trying to discover some loophole within the original agreement – which they know could only have been a loophole and not ever intended.

“And that is not the way in which one expects one’s closest friends and allies to behave.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas gets suspended jail term for fatal crash

A US citizen responsible for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year. Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the 19-year-old outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019. The...
The Independent

Anne Sacoolas no-show ‘incredibly disappointing’, says Harry Dunn’s mother

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has said it is “incredibly disappointing” her son’s killer will not attend her sentencing hearing in person.Charlotte Charles told the PA news agency she was “absolutely fuming” after hearing the US government had advised Anne Sacoolas not to attend court on Thursday.Sacoolas, 45, is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey for causing Mr Dunn’s death by careless driving after pleading guilty to the offence in October.The 19-year-old was killed when the US citizen was driving her Volvo on the wrong side of the road outside American military base RAF Croughton in...
The Independent

What is diplomatic immunity and how does it apply to Harry Dunn death by careless driving case?

US citizen Anne Sacoolas will be sentenced for causing the death of Harry Dunn by careless driving outside the American army base RAF Croughton.Here, the PA news agency looks at how diplomatic immunity affected the 19-year-old’s case, and why Sacoolas was able to appear in court via video-link from her home country.– What is diplomatic immunity?Diplomatic immunity is a legal exemption from certain laws granted to diplomats by the state in which they are working.It ensures they will not be liable to be prosecuted under the host country’s laws. It is governed by an international treaty called the Vienna...
The Independent

Harry Dunn: Key events following killing of teenager by driver Anne Sacoolas on wrong side of road

US citizen Anne Sacoolas has been sentenced for causing Harry Dunn’s death by careless driving outside the American military base RAF Croughton.Sacoolas, 45, was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.She pleaded guilty to the offence in October after a three-year battle by Mr Dunn’s family for justice after the US government claimed she had diplomatic immunity meaning she would not face prosecution in the UK. She was sentenced to 8 months in prison, suspended by 12 months, and given a 12 month driving ban....
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Daily Mail

Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump fails in key Mar-a-Lago lawsuit as Schiff confirms evidence of Jan 6 criminality

Donald Trump has failed in his latest effort to thwart the Department of Justice investigation into his retention of government documents at Mar-a-Lago, with a judge he himself appointed dismissing a lawsuit brought by his team.The news is the latest blow to the former president’s multi-pronged but largely unsuccessful effort to slow down or end the probe, which he claims is a political witchhunt.Meanwhile, as the January 6 select committee prepares to release its final report next week, Congressman Adam Schiff, a panel member, yesterday confirmed that he and his colleagues on the panel are in agreement that they...
NEW YORK STATE
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin’s troops ‘unlikely to make notable gains in coming months’

Vladimir Putin’s ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months, the UK defence ministry has said in its latest intelligence update.The ministry pointed to Russian presidential spokesperson Dimitry Peskov’s rearticulation of Moscow’s main goals of the ‘special military operation’.“He said that one of Russia’s main objectives was the ‘protection’ of residents of the Donbas and south-eastern Ukraine but claimed there was still much work to be done regarding ‘liberation’ of those territories,” the ministry noted.The remarks suggest that “Russia’s current minimum political objectives of the war remain unchanged.”“Russia is likely still aiming to...
The Independent

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel pressure PM to ignore ECHR rulings on Rwanda

Boris Johnson and Priti Patel are reportedly backing a forthcoming bill attempting to force Rishi Sunak to ignore rulings from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.The Asylum Seekers (Removal to Safe Countries) Bill is to be introduced by Tory MP Jonathan Gullis on Wednesday. Mr Gullis wrote in The Daily Telegraph that the legislation “will ensure that Parliament, not unaccountable foreign judges in Europe, have the final say”.According to the paper, former prime minister Mr Johnson and former home secretary Ms Patel will back the legislation.The report adds that the bill’s...
The Independent

Elon Musk, who predicted the Covid pandemic would end in April 2020, suggests Fauci should be prosecuted

In another series of Twitter posts appealing to a right-wing audience, Elon Musk has suggested calling for the prosecution of Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading immunologist and White House adviser for the Covid-19 pandemic.Musk’s latest post – “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci” – follows a streak of messages from the world’s wealthiest person on his newly acquired platform that increasingly has amplified far-right and conspiratorial content.The early morning post – hinting at support for Covid-19 conspiracy theories while offending transgender and nonbinary people – was met approvingly by far-right members of Congress, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andy Biggs,...
The Independent

China sends record number of nuclear bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone after Japanese leader’s visit

China sent a record number of nuclear-capable bombers into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday in an apparent response to the visit of a key member of Japan’s ruling party.The Taiwanese defence ministry on Tuesday said 29 aircraft were detected around the island, with at least 21 entering the nation’s southwest air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over the last 24 hours.At least 18 of those aircraft were Xian H-6 strategic bombers, making it the largest number of long-distance nuclear bombers to enter Taiwan’s ADIZ since Taipei began releasing incursion data in September 2020.Three Chinese naval vessels were also spotted,...
The Independent

Elon Musk mocked over tweet predicting ‘Dem donor’ Sam Bankman-Fried would never be arrested

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was mocked on his own platform after several users called him out for alleging cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried would never be investigated.The billionaire businessman’s 13 November tweet alleged Mr Bankman-Fried would not come under scrutiny because he was a donor to the Democratic party. “SBF was a major Dem donor, so no investigation,” Mr Musk had tweeted, using an acronym for Mr Bankman-Fried, who is at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars.The founder of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas at the behest of the US government...
The Independent

The Independent

976K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy