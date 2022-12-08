ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Happy Valley recap: Everything to remember ahead of third season

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZCNe_0jbuPMPG00

After what feels like forever, Happy Valley is returning for a third series.

The brilliant BBC crime drama from Sally Wainwright wedged itself into viewers’ hearts with two series released in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

It received further acclaim in the US after being released on Netflix .

For some time, it was unknown whether the third series would happen, despite Wainwright’s assurances. But then, in 2021, the new season was officially announced.

Now, in the BBC’s first new drama of 2023, Sarah Lancashire ’s detective Catherine Cawood will be returning to our screens.

Considering it’s been six years, you’re probably in need of a little referesher ahead of the forthcoming episodes.

Read on for a recap...

Tommy Lee Royce

For those who don’t remember, Tommy (James Norton) is the convicted rapist who is believed to have raped Catherine’s daughter, which led to the birth of her son Ryan (Rhys Connah), and later to her suicide. Tommy was sent to prison for abducting and raping a Yorkshire local named Ann Gallagher (Charlie Murphy), and, at the end of series one, abducted Ryan in order to carry out a murder-suicide, which was foiled by Catherine.

Tommy spent series two behind bars, but indoctrinated a lady named Frances Drummond (Shirley Henderson) to help him make Catherine’s life a misery. Frances, a lonely pharamcist who became a fan of Tommy’s, manipulated the criminal’s young son, and Catherine’s grandson, by writing letters to him in the guise of his father. She also praised Tommy to Ryan while working as a teaching assistant at his school.

By the end of series two, Frances realised Tommy had a string of interests in the outside world, and cut ties with him. But this left him enraged as he had viewed Frances as his best bet at tormenting Catherine. However, in the last episode, it was revealed that Frances might have driven the ultimate wedge between Catherine and his son: viewers saw Tommy receiving a letter from Ryan, in which he told his dad he loved him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1soV4k_0jbuPMPG00

The conclusion to the mystery killings

Throughout series two, Catherine investigated a series of killings that were revealed to have been committed by Daryl Garrs (Robert Emms), a young local farmer. He confessed to his mother Alison (Susan Lynch) who, wanting him to avoid jail time, shot him dead. After Alison survived an overdose, Catherine arrested her.

Catherine’s sister Clare’s new romance

In series two, Catherine’s sister Clare (Siobhan Finneran) started a romance with an old friend, Neil Ackroyd (Con O’Neill). They are both recovering alcoholics, which concerned Catherine and led to a fall-out between the pair. Both fell off the wagon, with Catherine forced to arrest Neil for drunken behaviour in public. By the end of the series, though, he promised to take good care of Clare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diRcE_0jbuPMPG00

Catherine’s concerns about Ryan

The final message of Happy Valley ’s second series involved Catherine’s concerns for Ryan. There were several moments that led her to believe her grandson might have an angry streak in him, just like his father. Unbeknownst to Catherine, Ryan was in contact with Tommy, and with six years now gone by in the series, the show will no doubt explore the rippling effect this has had on a now teenage Ryan.

Happy Valley returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day.

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Survivor 43 Sheds Real and Fake Tears in the Season's Best Episode

SPOILERS for the outcome of Wednesday night's episode of Survivor ahead. After a season of waiting for fireworks, only to be met with haphazard strategy and vaguely edited justifications for voting decisions, Survivor 43 pulled it together in the final 6 with an episode that was thrilling, bold, and surprising. At nearly the last possible second, this season finally kicked into gear, and it resulted in the season's most dramatic elimination. We got fake tears, real tears, a neck-and-neck win in the immunity challenge, multiple strategic gambits back at the beach, and finally, the biggest tribal-council blindside we've had in a very long time. One great episode might not be enough to salvage a subpar season, but for this week, it was well worth savoring.
Wide Open Country

‘Monarch’ Recap: Secrets are Revealed and Arrests are Made in an Explosive Season Finale

Well, the first season of Monarch is over, and one thing is for sure: The Fox drama certainly was just that. Monarch lives for drama. It revels in it mostly to the detriment of plot, logic or plausibility. Storylines came and went like wildfire, and epic family meltdowns were resolved within a matter of hours. It never made any sense. And never actually adhered to what would happen in the real world and let its biggest reveals happen either off-screen or in a scene that lasted under 60 seconds.
Popculture

John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed

Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
Looper

Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together

As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
The Independent

The White Lotus fans praise Meghann Fahy for ‘devastating’ scene in season 2 finale

Since The White Lotus wrapped up its second season on Sunday (11 December), fans have been sharing their many feelings about the episode on social media. From heartbreak about who died in the last moments, to theories about the paternity of some characters’ children, viewers have found plenty to discuss and debate.One topic that has taken over much of the conversation concerns Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne – the wife of tech entrepreneur Cameron (Theo James), holidaying with their married couple friends Harper and Ethan (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe).Throughout the season, Daphne became a much-cherished character for her...
Looper

NCIS' Rocky Carroll Will Always Hold His Very First Episode As One Of His Favorites

"NCIS" Season 20 is about to reach its holiday break in a few weeks, and so far, the season has been eventful. The premiere featured a resolution in Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) framing and led to the capture of Herman Maxwell (Michael Weston), thanks to some assistance from "NCIS: Hawai'i." Other than that, Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) puts himself in a troubling situation during Episode 3, "Unearth," where he is nearly killed protecting Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo). Cole is a recent addition to the team, but Torres was brought on during Season 14. Neither yet have the veteran experience of Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), who's been around since the first season of "NCIS," or Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), who's been the NCIS Director since Season 6 after the death of Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly).
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
The Independent

Aubrey Plaza reveals she was ‘tripping balls’ on mushrooms when costar Meghann Fahy got them lost on a hike

According to Aubrey Plaza, her White Lotus co-star Meghann Fahy left out the “most important part” of their “Daphne and Harper” moment.During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Fahy shared a story about the time she and Plaza got lost on a hike while they were in Italy filming season two of Mike White’s comedy-drama.In Fahy’s recollection of events, she and Plaza “got so lost” that they ended up “walking down the side of the highway”.And after running into a “biker gang” who heckled them, Fahy remembered Plaza yelling, “Don’t look at me!” while Fahy flirtatiously said,...
soaphub.com

General Hospital Comings And Goings: Familiar Face Back As Nikolas

Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
soaphub.com

Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Sister Sighting

Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Stops The Wedding-- Reveals Thomas's Big Secret

When Thomas and Taylor refuse to reveal the CPS call lie to Ridge, Steffy speaks up.Photo byBold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) and Ridge Forrester's (Thorsten Kaye) wedding will be memorable, but maybe not for the reason the bride hoped. On Wednesday's (November 23) show, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and her mother, Taylor, to come clean to Ridge about the CPS call lie.
The Independent

Dylan Llewellyn: Dyslexia made learning lines a challenge

Dylan Llewellyn became an actor by accident. In fact, he never really wanted to be in front of the camera at all.“I wanted to be a photographer first,” says the Derry Girls star, 30. “My first ever A was in photography.”It’s hard to believe it now, given his success on the small screen, but Llewellyn admits he originally “chose drama as a doss subject”.However, he “ended up getting way more into it, I got into doing impressions and began having fun on stage”, the Surrey-born actor adds. View this post on Instagram ...
The Independent

The Independent

976K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy