ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Anne Sacoolas handed suspended prison sentence for killing Harry Dunn in car crash

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCzRA_0jbuPCa000

Anne Sacoolas has been handed an eight-month suspended prison sentence and disqualified from driving for 12 months for causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn .

The 19-year-old was killed when the US citizen was driving her car on the wrong side of the road outside American military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019.

Sacoolas, 45, did not attend the Old Bailey in person on Thursday and instead appeared via video link from Washington DC.

She pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas gets suspended jail term for fatal crash

A US citizen responsible for the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for a year. Anne Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the 19-year-old outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in 2019. The...
The Independent

What is diplomatic immunity and how does it apply to Harry Dunn death by careless driving case?

US citizen Anne Sacoolas will be sentenced for causing the death of Harry Dunn by careless driving outside the American army base RAF Croughton.Here, the PA news agency looks at how diplomatic immunity affected the 19-year-old’s case, and why Sacoolas was able to appear in court via video-link from her home country.– What is diplomatic immunity?Diplomatic immunity is a legal exemption from certain laws granted to diplomats by the state in which they are working.It ensures they will not be liable to be prosecuted under the host country’s laws. It is governed by an international treaty called the Vienna...
The Independent

Harry Dunn: Key events following killing of teenager by driver Anne Sacoolas on wrong side of road

US citizen Anne Sacoolas has been sentenced for causing Harry Dunn’s death by careless driving outside the American military base RAF Croughton.Sacoolas, 45, was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.She pleaded guilty to the offence in October after a three-year battle by Mr Dunn’s family for justice after the US government claimed she had diplomatic immunity meaning she would not face prosecution in the UK. She was sentenced to 8 months in prison, suspended by 12 months, and given a 12 month driving ban....
The Independent

Anne Sacoolas no-show ‘incredibly disappointing’, says Harry Dunn’s mother

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has said it is “incredibly disappointing” her son’s killer will not attend her sentencing hearing in person.Charlotte Charles told the PA news agency she was “absolutely fuming” after hearing the US government had advised Anne Sacoolas not to attend court on Thursday.Sacoolas, 45, is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey for causing Mr Dunn’s death by careless driving after pleading guilty to the offence in October.The 19-year-old was killed when the US citizen was driving her Volvo on the wrong side of the road outside American military base RAF Croughton in...
The Independent

Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary

An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
The Independent

Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV

A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s grandmother arrested – weeks after remains found in landfill and mother charged with murder

The grandmother of slain toddler Quinton Simon has been arrested – just weeks after the little boy’s remains were found dumped in a landfill and his mother was charged with his murder.Billie Jo Howell, who also uses the last name Betterton, was arrested on a charge of contempt of court on Monday, according to online jail records from Chatham County Sheriff’s Department.The 45-year-old grandmother was booked into Chatham County jail on no bond and was placed in an suicide-prevention smock, reported local outlet WJCL.The details of the arrest are unclear but the charges are not believed to be related...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
BBC

Qatar crash death: Family says collecting evidence 'like jigsaw'

Trying to establish how a woman died in a crash in Qatar was "like a jigsaw", her stepfather who worked on World Cup stadiums told an inquest in Britain. Rafaelle Tsakanika, 21, of Cambridge, died in a hit-and-run collision near Doha on 30 March 2019. Her stepfather Donal Sullivan said...
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Police vow to protect investigation as Kaylee Goncalves’ dad shares gruesome details

Police said they will be selective when releasing details about the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students so as to not jeopardise the criminal probe. “We do have a lot of information. We are specifically keeping that information safe,” Moscow Police Department Captain Roger Lanier said in a press release Monday. He continued: “We are not releasing details because we do not want to compromise the investigation. We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims.”“We want more than just an arrest. We want a conviction.”The remarks come on the same...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Serving Met Police officer charged with raping two women

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with allegedly raping two women in south London and Surrey earlier this year, the force said. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West basic command unit, was arrested on suspicion on rape on 5 September and he was then bailed and suspended from duty. Three days later, on 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape. He has now been charged with two counts relating to two women aged in their 20s and 30s.Commander Jon Savelle, in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply...
BBC

Doncaster man Steven Ling kicked thief to death in pub car park

A father-of-four who kicked to death a man he caught breaking into his car has said he is "devastated and ashamed" by his actions. Steven Ling, 38, told Sheffield Crown Court he was "panicking" and "scared" when he attacked Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, behind a Doncaster pub. Mr Chojnowski died of...
The Independent

Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 given second life term for prison attack

A convicted killer who wounded a female prison officer in a “frenzied” 10-second attack while serving a life term for shooting a policeman in 2003 has been given a further life sentence.Former US marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used a potentially “deadly” homemade pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.Pc Broadhurst was shot in Leeds at point blank range on Boxing Day 2003, as he and other officers checked on a suspected stolen car.A week-long trial at Worcester...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Man arrested after baby girl dies in head-on crash

A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash. Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday. The baby, travelling in...
BBC

Murder arrest after man killed in bridge crash

A murder probe has been launched after a man died in a crash in Shropshire. Police were called on Friday evening to reports of a collision close to the Gledrid roundabout, near Chirk. A black Nissan Qashqai collided head on with a white Nissan Juke on the bridge over the...
The Independent

Detectives begin search for human remains as part of child death inquiry

Police investigating the death of a child have begun searching a garden after receiving information about the possible burial of human remains.West Midlands Police said the search operation at a property in Clarence Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was not connected to the current occupants of the address.The force said in a statement: “Information was received relating to the death of a child at a house in Clarence Road in 2020 and an investigation has been launched.“Two people, a man aged 40 and a woman aged 41, were arrested on December 9 on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a...
The Independent

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in alleyway

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man’s body was found in a Derbyshire alleyway.Police were called to Butt Hill, Whitwell at 6am on Saturday morning after reports of a body in an alley. Officers found the body of a man, who was later pronounced dead by East Midlands Ambulance Service.A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries.“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us using the following methods and quoting reference number 22*721853.“You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.”
The Independent

Husband accused of fatally shooting estranged wife’s divorce attorney before torching office with body inside

A divorce lawyer in Georgia was allegedly shot to death by the estranged husband of one of his clients. Attorney Doug Lewis was gunned down inside his office on 6 December by suspect Allen Tayeh, 65, Lawrenceville police said. Lewis was representing Mr Tayeh’s wife in a contentious divorce battle that began in January 2021, local news station KENS5 reported. Authorities said after killing Lewis, Mr Tayeh’s allegedly set the building on fire. Mr Tayeh, who also suffered burn injuries, was found in the vicinity of the crime scene.“It’s pretty brazen. It’s kind of out of the blue,” Lawrenceville...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Independent

The Independent

976K+
Followers
314K+
Post
495M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy