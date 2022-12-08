ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jupiter, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

School vaccination rates hit 10-year lows

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School vaccinations have hit a new 10-year low – according to a new state department of health report. The Florida Department of Health says the goal of school health services is to ensure that students are healthy, in school, and ready to learn.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast

TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Investigators searching for teen missing out of Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are asking for help locating a missing teen out of Okeechobee. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Cassidy Ortez was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 11 p.m. Cassidy was last seen near Southeast 24th Boulevard in Okeechobee. Investigators say...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Riviera Beach Police Department earns state accreditation

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department has something to celebrate. On Dec. 7, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted unanimously for the department to receive full accreditation from the state. “The very first accreditation of the Riviera Beach Police Department is a product...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Crews investigating plane crash near Belle Glade

PAHOKEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Belle Glade. It happened at about 2:30pm near the 1200 block of North Main Street. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said units were able to see the...
BELLE GLADE, FL
cw34.com

Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Boca Raton synagogue gathers gifts bags for Hurricane Ian victims

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It's been months since Hurricane Ian ripped through parts of the West Coast in Florida but families impacted by the storm are still trying to piece together their lives. Families in Boca Raton want to make sure those impacted have something to smile about...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Residential fire in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential fire happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie. Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, several St. Lucie County Fire District units responded to SE Atlantus Avenue. There were no injuries and no other structures involved. The cause is under investigation at...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested for shooting man that collapsed in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the shooting that caused a driver to collapse in the roadway. On Dec. 2, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address

PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy