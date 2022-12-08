Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure CoastKristin Leigh WilsonMartin County, FL
Stuart HOA Double-Homicide: 911 call, details of the disputeKristin Leigh WilsonStuart, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Former Somerset Parkland Academy principal sentenced for bringing guns to campus
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school principal accused of bringing loaded weapons to Somerset Parkland Academy has been sentenced after pleading no contest to the charges. On Tuesday, Geyler Herrera Castro’s trial came to a speedy close after facing charges for bringing two loaded guns to the campus,...
cw34.com
PBCSD Advisory Boundary Committee addresses overcrowding, proposes rezoning
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Palm Beach County Advisory Boundary Committee is tasked with addressing overcrowding in schools. It's no secret more people have been moving to South Florida and that means more students enrolling in the school system. A study shows at least 8 high schools...
cw34.com
School vaccination rates hit 10-year lows
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School vaccinations have hit a new 10-year low – according to a new state department of health report. The Florida Department of Health says the goal of school health services is to ensure that students are healthy, in school, and ready to learn.
2 sustain minor injuries in West Palm Beach shooting
Two people, a man and teen, were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.
cw34.com
Gang violence becoming problematic on the Treasure Coast
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Gang violence on the Treasure Coast is becoming a problem. Over the weekend there was yet another shooting in Fort Pierce — just the latest example in St. Lucie County. This comes after weeks and months of violence in neighboring communities. Authorities say...
cw34.com
Investigators searching for teen missing out of Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators are asking for help locating a missing teen out of Okeechobee. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, 16-year-old Cassidy Ortez was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 11 p.m. Cassidy was last seen near Southeast 24th Boulevard in Okeechobee. Investigators say...
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
Jupiter Community High School is on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said.
Broward New Times
Lawsuit: Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Demoted Official for Bashing Republicans on Twitter
A Palm Beach County School District employee alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted after she criticized Republicans on social media and questioned the superintendent's decision to banish "The Genderbread Person," a school-board-approved sex education poster. "This is an action by Diana Fedderman, a career educator (27 years)...
cw34.com
Riviera Beach Police Department earns state accreditation
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Riviera Beach Police Department has something to celebrate. On Dec. 7, the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation voted unanimously for the department to receive full accreditation from the state. “The very first accreditation of the Riviera Beach Police Department is a product...
WPBF News 25
Crews investigating plane crash near Belle Glade
PAHOKEE, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in Belle Glade. It happened at about 2:30pm near the 1200 block of North Main Street. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said units were able to see the...
cw34.com
Firefighters contain house fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters worked to contain a house fire in Delray Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Delray Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived to the single story home on Casa Real Drive to find it engulfed in flames and covered in thick plumes of black smoke. Both crews immediately got to work and extinguished the fire in just three minutes, preventing the damage from spreading to other parts of the house.
cw34.com
Boca Raton synagogue gathers gifts bags for Hurricane Ian victims
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — It's been months since Hurricane Ian ripped through parts of the West Coast in Florida but families impacted by the storm are still trying to piece together their lives. Families in Boca Raton want to make sure those impacted have something to smile about...
cw34.com
Man dies after driving into Lake Ida Canal
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after driving into a canal in Lake Worth. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Roy Hummert, 60, left the Hive Waterfront Restaurant on the evening of Dec. 11 and got in his vehicle. Deputies say Hummert accelerated...
cw34.com
Pilot walks away from small plane crash in sugar cane field in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A pilot is lucky to be alive after their plane crashed in a sugar cane field in Belle Glade. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a reported aircraft incident at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters said when they arrived to N. Main...
cw34.com
Residential fire in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A residential fire happened Sunday night in Port St. Lucie. Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, several St. Lucie County Fire District units responded to SE Atlantus Avenue. There were no injuries and no other structures involved. The cause is under investigation at...
17 vehicles broken into at Port St. Lucie apartment complex
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicle break-ins occurred at the Reserve apartment complex in Port St. Lucie.
cw34.com
Suspect arrested for shooting man that collapsed in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — An arrest has been made in the shooting that caused a driver to collapse in the roadway. On Dec. 2, The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received reports of a vehicle stopped at a stop light on Glades Road. Witnesses told deputies that the...
COPS: Predator Just Moved To Boynton Beach, Announce Address
PBSO: Wayne King Convicted In 1999. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One of Boynton Beach’s newest residents is a sexual predator, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know where he lives. Wayne Albert King, 41, was convicted in 1999 of […]
beckersasc.com
Florida medical center welcomes 3 new cardiologists, prepares for expansion
Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center has added three new cardiologists — Craig Vogel, DO; Rahul Aggarwal, MD; and James Michael Gardner, DO — to its team, according to a Dec. 5 report from South Florida Hospital News. The medical center is also planning a surgical expansion, with a new...
WPBF News 25
Second business in West Palm Beach plaza reports being victimized by check washing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another West Palm Beach business has come forward as a victim of check washing. It’s the second business in the last month to report the issue. The first business is a doctor's office located in a strip mall along Village Boulevard and 45th Street. The second one is an engineering firm right across the street.
Comments / 0