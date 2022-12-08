Read full article on original website
Diane Slaps [Spoiler] as She and Jack Put a Desperate Plan in Motion — and Chance Moves Out
At Jabot, Jack closes the office door and says, “Stark!” Jeremy tells Abbott it’s good to see him again. Jack wishes he could say the same thing. “What exactly is going on here?” Jeremy says they’re two old friends catching up. Jack knows the nature of their past and informs Stark that he’s not welcome there. Stark is amused that Diane’s new friend has such gravitas. He wonders at the change from the warm welcome he received previously at the house and hopes Diane hasn’t been speaking ill of him. Jack says he read the article about him being released from prison. Stark informs Jack that he and Kyle are misinformed about his intentions where Diane is concerned. “You think I want to hurt Diane?”
Chicago P.D. Boss Talks Upton's Obsession with Sean and His 'Disturbing' Connection to Her
With Halstead far away in Bolivia, Chicago P.D.‘s Hailey Upton has been laser-focused on capturing accused trafficker Sean (played by Yellowstone‘s Jefferson White), no matter the cost. Her fixation has spiraled into weeks and months of following him and building her case, neglecting her overall mental and physical well-being in the process. That will all come to a head in Wednesday’s fall finale (NBC, 10/9c), which finds the Intelligence cop circling in on the police chief’s son. “I think she was prime for a distraction,” showrunner Gwen Sigan tells TVLine. In Halstead’s absence, Upton has been dealing with “lots of emotion,” but...
Kelsey Grammer Teases ‘Frasier’ Reboot (Exclusive)
Eighteen years after he signed off, Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back to TV!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Kelsey about what to expect from the upcoming Paramount+ reboot. While he couldn’t reveal too much, Kelsey noted that Dr. Frasier is “still gonna be looking for...
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Features Loads of Infidelity — Did Ethan Sleep With Daphne?
Spoiler alert: This articles contains spoilers for the Season 2 finale of The White Lotus. It's not an exaggeration to say that The White Lotus Season 2 finale gave us everything. It gave us love, sex, scandal, murder (via Jennifer Coolidge with a gun), and, of course, scamming sex workers (who we were all rooting for). You can say it was to die for.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Busted, Is This the End for Her?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter panics when John "Finn" Finnegan discovers she's alive.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Chooses Brooke Over His Son
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers hint that Ridge Forrester's relationship with his son Thomas Forrester may be beyond repair.
B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Ridge And Taylor Are Ready To Wed…Or Are They?
Taylor and Ridge are ready to wed…maybe. The B&B spoilers video promo for November 21 – November 25, 2022, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
What Does Janelle Brown Do for a Living? The 'Sister Wives' Star Is on Her Own
Those who have been watching Sister Wives since the beginning have seen the Brown family embark on a number of business ventures through the years. From clothing and jewelry, to writing a book, to opening a bed and breakfast, their sources of income are wide and varied. Now that Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have officially separated, folks are curious to know what she does for a living.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show
Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
Fans React to Elliot Stabler's Major Confession About Olivia Benson on 'Law & Order' Episode
Law & Order: SVU is finally giving fans the plot line they've been patiently waiting for: an Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler love story. Throughout the show's two dozen seasons, Benson (played by Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have taunted viewers with subtle hints that the two may have deeper feelings for each other than just friendship. This idea was further teased with the return of Meloni's character earlier this year.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Previews Fall Finale: Intelligence Doesn’t ‘Quite Have’ Sean
Does Intelligence have enough to put Sean O’Neal (Jefferson White) away for sex trafficking? Not yet, even after Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) found that skeleton on Chicago P.D. “We’re gonna be piecing together all the evidence that we actually have and finding...
REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark
The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
Where Is Blake Shelton’s Game Show ‘Barmageddon’ Filmed?
Game show star was likely not in Blake Shelton's original career plan, but the country music superstar has steadily built up his television profile over the last decade. Especially after becoming a TV fan favorite on NBC's Emmy Award-winning singing competition The Voice, Blake has dominated the small screen just like he does the country charts. He's become beloved by viewers who enjoy his big personality, so it was only a matter of time until someone gave him his own series.
A Couple Invited Christopher Meloni To Their Wedding, And His Response Was Not Great
"Chris, please come to my wedding."
Victor Has Surprising News for Spencer — and Felicia Discovers an Important Clue in the Diamond Necklace
Laura and Felicia meet with Robert in his office. Felicia reveals she told Valentin that Lucy is alive, so he’s gone to find Anna. They try and figure out what Victor wants with the diamond necklace. Felicia pulls out a jeweler’s loop and thinks they should inspect the diamonds and see if anything stands out about them.
'NCIS' Brings Three-Show Crossover to Fans
NCIS kicks off the New Year with a franchise-wide crossover event that fans have clamored for over the years. According to Deadline, all three NCIS shows in the franchise will crossover in a three-hour special event airing on Jan. 2. "We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever...
Emmett Had the Perfect Cowboy's Exit on Season 5 of 'Yellowstone' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 6 on Paramount Network. There are many epic deaths on long-running television programs that make for major internet moments — so much so that quiet character exits are that much more unexpected. Case in point — Emmett Walsh...
