Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are believed responsible for dozens of […]
Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation
OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
iheart.com
What Authorities Found in a Car after a Freeway Chase
SAN DIEGO - Three men are facing multiple charges following a freeway chase out of North County. Erik Rivera, 41, Francisco Perez, 45, and Rufino Garcia, 41, all of Los Angeles, are now in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. They're charged with felony evading, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools after they lead Sheriff's Deputies and the Highway Patrol on a chase Wednesday morning from San Diego County into Orange County.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Man Sentenced to State Prison for ‘Vicious’ Fatal Stabbing
Grieving family members verbally lashed out in Santa Barbara County Superior Court at the man convicted of murder in the stabbing of Theopheus Bennett in Lompoc more than four years ago. Kenneth Robbie Whalen, 34, of Lompoc was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury for the April 3,...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital
December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
goldrushcam.com
Attorney General Secures $22.5 Million Settlement Against Three Southern California Medi-Cal Providers for Submitting Alleged False Claims – Includes Dignity Health and Tenet Healthcare Corporation
December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, in partnership with the U.S Department of Justice announced two settlements totaling $22.5 million against three Southern California providers for submitting fraudulent claims to Medi-Cal in violation of the state and federal False Claims Acts. The providers are Dignity Health (Dignity), a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California; and, Twin Cities Community Hospital (Twin Cities) and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (Sierra Vista), two healthcare facility subsidiaries operated by Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet Hospitals) in San Luis Obispo, California. The settlements resolve allegations that Dignity, Twin Cities, and Sierra Vista caused the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal, as part of an organized scheme to wrongfully retain federal funds which funded Medi-Cal’s Adult Expansion, a program to broaden Medi-Cal benefits which was made possible under the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Today’s settlement totals $22.5 million, with California receiving $2.25 million.
Saugus Man Killed By Apparent Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Identified
The Saugus man that died from an apparent fatal fentanyl overdose Wednesday has been identified. Brandon Shubunka, 35, from Saugus was the man who died from the apparent fatal fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of an overdose on the 28200 block of ...
Jury finds 2018 murder suspect guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, a jury found Bobby Gene Sherrell Jr. guilty of second-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of David Steelman in Taft, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s office. In the early morning hours of June 13, 2018, Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a […]
proclaimerscv.com
CDCR- California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Captures Incarcerated Man- Who escaped from Delta Conservation Camp
Agents from the Special Service Unit of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) captured Raul Mejia on 3 December. On 1st December, Mejia ordered CDCR Mejia to leave the Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County. At around 5:45 P.M. on Saturday, Mejia, 22, was located in Los Angeles...
KTLA.com
Hundreds of unclaimed remains laid to rest in ceremony at Los Angeles County cemetery
More than a thousand unclaimed souls were laid to rest Thursday, during a longstanding traditional event at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery. It’s part of an annual tradition that has lasted more than 125 years in Los Angeles County. The burial of unclaimed dead is coordinated by...
21-Year-Old Valencia Resident Identified As Man Found Dead In Northbridge Park
A 21-year-old Valencia man has been identified as the person who was found dead in Northbridge Park Wednesday morning. Wesley Dettra, 21, from Valencia, was found early Wednesday morning, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Around 6:47 a.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a cardiac arrest call on the ...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Man is Eleventh Defendant to Plead Guilty in $15 Million Scheme to Defraud Spanish-Speaking United States Immigrants
December 7, 2022 - A California man pleaded guilty today to conspiring with Peruvian-based call-centers that defrauded Spanish-speaking United States residents by falsely threatening. them with arrest, deportation and other legal consequences. According to court documents, Luis Rendon, 60, of Harbor City, California, operated a distribution center that helped the...
County supervisors extend $20k reward in search for Gloria Huerta, Palmdale woman missing since 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has opted to extend their $20,000 reward offered for information about a Palmdale woman who has been missing for more than two years. Gloria Huerta, also known by many as Jessica, was 27-years-old at the time of her disappearance, when she was last seen on the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale on Aug. 3, 2020. She was staying in a 15-to-20 foot white trailer at the time.Authorities believe that she is the victim of foul play. "Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young...
Update: woman in fiery crash transported to local hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 1 outside Lompoc Thursday afternoon due to a fiery crash that closed one northbound lane.
Body Discovered Behind Elementary School
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A body was discovered behind an elementary school in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita. The discovery was made shortly before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the 27300 block of Grandview Drive inside Northbridge Park, behind Charles Helmers Elementary School. Personnel from...
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
ladowntownnews.com
Warrants served in investigation of LA City Council audio leak
In the scandal regarding a leaked audio recording of former LA City Council President Nury Martinez making racially charged statements, the LAPD Major Crimes Division has served several search warrants as part of their investigation into the leaked recording. Last month, LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced the LAPD opened a...
Los Angeles Passes Ordinance Banning Polystyrene Containers
While customers making their own choices not to use single-use plastic can make a difference, it can be even more impactful when governments and businesses choose to ban these pollutive, disposable materials. For that reason, it’s pretty significant that Los Angeles just passed a bill banning polystyrene, often referred to as the brand name Styrofoam.
Death notices for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6
Michael Barrios, age 69, a resident of the Central Coast, passed away on Nov. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Tommy Woods Jr., age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Alvin Lewis Varner Jr.,...
