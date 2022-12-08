Read full article on original website
Related
Gorillaz Share 'Skinny Ape,' Announce First-Of-Its-Kind Live Debut
They call it a 'first-of-its-kind immersive experience.'
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Lizzo Reveals Her Brilliant Tour Rider While Day Drinking With Seth Meyers
The "Truth Hurts" singer makes one very particular demand for her concerts. Hell to those who don't obey.
How many Taylor Swift concert tickets are left?
Why might 6% of Taylor Swift seats be available? What has Taylor Swift said about the Ticketmaster problem?
Stereogum
FAIM – “Silver Spoon”
A couple years back, the Denver hardcore band FAIM put out their debut full-length, Hollow Hope, the culmination of a string of releases dating back to 2017. Last month, they shared a two-track single that was produced by Jack Shirley, and we highlighted it in our monthly hardcore column. Now they’ve got another full-length on the way — the bad news is that it’s being billed as their last. Your Life And Nothing Else was also produced by Shirley, and it will be out in March 3. Today, FAIM are sharing the fearsome “Silver Spoon” from it.
Stereogum
Gordi – “One Crowded Hour” (Augie March Cover)
Earlier this year, the Australian artist Gordi released a new EP, Inhuman, and she’s wrapping up 2022 with a fresh cover. Today, Gordi has offered up her own take on “One Crowded Hour,” a song by the fellow down-under band Augie March, which appeared on their 2006 album Moo, You Bloody Choir. Her “One Crowded Hour” covered is paired with a live version of her 2020 Our Two Skins single “Unready,” which was recorded at the Sydney Opera House. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Stream Little Simz’s New Album No Thank You
Last year, the British rapper Little Simz released an excellent new album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which was our Album Of The Week at the time and went on to win the UK’s prestigious Mercury Prize. Last week, she abruptly announced a new album with an imminent release date: today! It’s called No Thank You and it arrived with no advance singles and scant details, beyond that her frequent collaborator Inflo, the figure behind SAULT, produced the whole thing. Check it out below.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Is About to Come to Life on the Oculus Like Never Before
Attack on Titan is moving into its final days, and it seems the hit series is rolling out a few big projects to celebrate the anime's end. With the show slated to return to air next year, all eyes are on Eren as his violent journey promises to close soon. His finale will bring the Survey Corps together in a final push to save the world. And thanks to a new announcement, we have learned Attack on Titan is about to come to life like never before.
comicon.com
‘Tokyo Ghost’ Gets A Reprint And More From Rick Remender’s Giant Generator Studios And Image Comics
Tokyo Ghost gets a reprint as a hardcover next year courtesy of Image Comics and Tokyo Ghost co-creator Rick Remender’s Giant Generator Studios. And, to whet our appetite we get a new cover by series’ artist, Sean Gordon Murphy. Tokyo Ghost hardcover reprint which will be available April 2023.
Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd is a gorgeous new horror adventure
Wow, I really didn't see this coming. A brand-new Hellboy video game was announced during The Game Awards, and it's boasting an art style torn straight from Mike Mignola's inimitable comic books. Published by Good Shepherd Entertainment and developed by Upstream Arcade, Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a brand-new roguelite...
hypebeast.com
Harness Your "氣 (Qi/Gi)" With Ghost Elements' First Capsule
Building on a shared love of fashion and martial arts, fashion photographer, Jack Waterlot, and stylist partner, Jean Chung, founded Ghost Elements. The emerging label draws from the history of martial arts and fight-fueled pop culture icons in an ongoing exploration of a lifestyle framed by martial arts-inspired fashion. Dubbed...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘Sonic Prime’ will strangely premiere on another platform
Sonic the Hedgehog is storming the multiverse in new Netflix animated series Sonic Prime, and a select few lucky fans will get an exclusive look at the first episode, just not on Netflix. The streamer, who evidently seems to know its audience, revealed Tuesday that the first chapter of Sonic...
comicon.com
New To You Comics #121: All-Ages Adventures In ‘Bone V1: Out From Boneville’
Everyone has different tastes in comics. Here at New To You Comics, we explore that as Tony and Tom dive into comics that, well, it’s right there in the column title. This week, we look at one of the indie greats of the nineties. Jeff Smith should be a...
The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
Stereogum
Andy Shauf – “Catch Your Eye”
In February, Andy Shauf is releasing his latest collection of story-songs, Norm. He introduced it last month with “Wasted On You,” which landed on our best songs of the week list, and before the end of the year is out, he’s sharing one more, “Catch Your Eye,” a sleepy, yearning track that could be desperate or romantic depending on your vantage point. “I thought I saw you in the grocery store/ I followed you all the way to the door,” Shauf sings. “But you never did turn/ I need to meet you/ I need to catch your eye.” Listen below.
Collider
‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Stars Wrote Stories for ‘Shazamily Matters’ Anthology
Zachary Levi and other Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars wrote stories for an upcoming DC Comics anthology Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters. To tie March 2023 DC Comics releases with the movie’s premiere, some of the company's best-selling titles will also feature unique covers inspired by Fury of the Gods.
Futurism
Rick and Morty Fans Now Embarrassed by Elon Musk's "Cringe" Cameo
You know things are going poorly when the "Rick and Morty" stans turn against you, which is what appears to have happened over at the show's subreddit, where fans of the adult cartoon noted in a recent thread that Elon Musk's cameo two years ago now feels "cringe." "This cameo...
Transgender Japanese Gangster Tale ‘Chameleon’ Set by Brillante Mendoza (EXCLUSIVE)
Acclaimed and controversial Filipino director Brillante Mendoza has set “Chameleon,” the fact-based tale of a transgender woman who joins the Japanese underworld, as his next movie to direct. “Chameleon” is inspired by the true story of a Filipino transgender woman, Marie, who is drawn into the Yakuza gangster life after befriending Ai, the rebellious daughter of a powerful Yakuza boss. Set against the pulsating background of the 1990s nightlife in Sapporo, Hokkaido, the film charts the almost impossible decisions Marie faced and her tumultuous journey to discovering family, love and ultimately her true identity. The film is now in pre-production ahead of...
Stereogum
Steve Aoki Is Going To The Moon
That’s one small step for a cake-throwing EDM DJ, one giant leap for… I don’t know, something? I hope it’s a giant leap for something. The Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is planning the first-ever private trip around the moon, and he’s announced the fellow passengers that he’s picked to accompany him on this particular space voyage. It’ll include Steve Aoki, the EDM superstar and heir to the Benihana restaurant fortune, as well as the K-pop star T.O.P.
Inside Pulse
Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series
The Japanese TV series Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger began airing in February 2004. The series was adapted into Power Rangers S.P.D. for America a year later. While there wasn’t much of a time difference between the two versions, the kids in Japan saw 50 episodes while the kids in America only got 38 episodes. What’s the difference? Fans will finally be able to enjoy the difference when Shout! Factory releases Super Sentai: Tokusou Sentai Dekaranger: The Complete Series on the 19th anniversary of the show’s first airing. Here’s the press release from Shout! Factory:
Comments / 0