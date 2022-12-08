ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Portage School Board to discuss grant for former 'gender affirming closet'

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools are gearing up for Monday’s Board of Education meeting. The district is preparing for angry parents and will have a school resource officer at the meeting, according to Michelle Karpinski, district spokesperson. GSA: Former 'Gender Affirming Closet' to include all students in...
PORTAGE, MI
Little explanation given for KPS superintendent's abrupt resignation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community is scratching their heads Tuesday, wondering what led to the abrupt resignation of Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent, Rita Raichoudhuri. Her resignation came during Monday night's board of education meeting, following a closed session. Resignation: Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns. Raichoudhuri's seat was empty...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Three Rivers Commercial-News is saved, to restart publication Friday

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Three Rivers Commercial-News is breathing new life with a surprise purchase. Mike Wilcox, owner of the Allegan County News among other Southwest Michigan newspapers, purchased the paper with a plan to convert the publication into a weekly newspaper, according to the announcement. The publication...
THREE RIVERS, MI
New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
U.S. scientists achieve major breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, researchers announced that, for the first time, they have produced more energy in a fusion reaction than they put into it. Science rules: Major fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer. This result is called "inertial confinement fusion" and creates a viable means of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI

