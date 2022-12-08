Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
Local veterinarians expect canine influenza to hit West Michigan during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Canine flu outbreaks and other viruses are spreading quickly in certain states. Several West Michigan veterinarians said they’re expecting canine flu to hit Michigan, but right now they’re dealing with an uptick in canine respiratory diseases. “It’s often brought across straight state lines through...
Portage School Board to discuss grant for former 'gender affirming closet'
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools are gearing up for Monday’s Board of Education meeting. The district is preparing for angry parents and will have a school resource officer at the meeting, according to Michelle Karpinski, district spokesperson. GSA: Former 'Gender Affirming Closet' to include all students in...
Little explanation given for KPS superintendent's abrupt resignation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community is scratching their heads Tuesday, wondering what led to the abrupt resignation of Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent, Rita Raichoudhuri. Her resignation came during Monday night's board of education meeting, following a closed session. Resignation: Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns. Raichoudhuri's seat was empty...
Gerald R. Ford International Airport adds American Airlines flights to New York
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — American Airlines flyers can now take a trip to the Big Apple from Grand Rapids. Starting May 5, 2023, Gerald R. Ford International Airport will be increasing their connectivity to the Northeast by adding additional service to New York's LaGuardia Airport on American Airlines, according to the airport in a release Monday.
Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
Family of Naya Reynolds celebrate her life with 'Stuff the Truck' toy drive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Naya Reynolds , a former WMU student, was a caring and giving person, according to her family. In the spirit of giving back to the community, and honoring Naya Reynolds, a toy drive event took place Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on the west side of Kalamazoo.
Families of W. Michigan Pan Am flight 103 bombing victims can't find closure after arrest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two West Michigan families whose loved ones were killed in the 1988 Pan American airlines flight #103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland are speaking out about the arrest of the Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi...
Three Rivers Commercial-News is saved, to restart publication Friday
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Three Rivers Commercial-News is breathing new life with a surprise purchase. Mike Wilcox, owner of the Allegan County News among other Southwest Michigan newspapers, purchased the paper with a plan to convert the publication into a weekly newspaper, according to the announcement. The publication...
Kalamazoo County hires accountants to monitor treasurer's office amid performance concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Administrator hired a team of accountants after they say the elected county treasurer Thomas Whitener almost defaulted on a large bond payment. The bond payment, which was due on November 1st, partially funds the county's $95 million justice center project currently under construction.
New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
U.S. scientists achieve major breakthrough in nuclear fusion energy
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, researchers announced that, for the first time, they have produced more energy in a fusion reaction than they put into it. Science rules: Major fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer. This result is called "inertial confinement fusion" and creates a viable means of...
Battle Creek woman shot multiple times, police searching for shooter
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A search is underway for a suspect who shot a 45-year-old woman multiple times in her Howland Street home, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. The incident happened at 3:25 a.m. Monday after a neighbor called 911 to report that someone had been shot.
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
Woman sentenced 32-62 years for 2021 South Haven murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman was sentenced Tuesday to 30-60 years in prison, plus two years for gun possession, for murdering a man in South Haven in 2021. Tiah Sutton, 24, was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed Shondell Newell, 43, after an alleged argument near South Haven's Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021, according to police.
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
Berrien County deputies spread holiday cheer with annual 'Shop with a Cop'
NILES, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office assisted 11 families and 37 children Saturday, during their annual Shop with a Cop program. Holiday season: First responders in Portage help a local food pantry. With the help of about $7,400 in donations, area children in need were able to...
Battle Creek Police searching for suspect accused of threatening to kill woman
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Charges were filed against a man who allegedly choked a woman and put a gun to her head, threatening to kill her, according to the Battle Creek Police. The incident happened around 12:26 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on Oakbrook Boulevard in The Arbors apartments near Capital Avenue.
Teens arrested after chase involving four stolen cars in Gaines Township
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers face time behind bars after being arrested in a Gaines Township chase involving four stolen cars, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. when deputies patrolling the area of 60th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue saw three cars,...
