ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Face of Probate & Estate Realty | Joan King of Realty Executives

By Hour Detroit Staff
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 5 days ago


Bridging the gap between a surviving heir’s legal process and the real estate process is where Realtor Joan King’s empathic and logical approach provides uniquely compassionate and professional real estate services to families and attorneys opening a probate process.

“Assisting families as they navigate the probate legal process is a keystone of my real estate practice,” King says. As the recipient of the Realty Executives Chairman’s Award, defining Joan King as the Top Producing Realtor in the Michigan Realty Executives brokerage, her experience as a hired expert witness in probate cases gives her a unique vantage point when assessing the manner in which property and assets are valued and marketed for sale to the public.

Says King: “No two probate transactions are alike, so approaching each matter with consideration and respect is what’s built my reputation as a premier probate real estate agent.” Her in-house network of international real estate and title service providers offers out-of-state heirs seamless, efficient, and professional services in a time sensitive manner.

586-383-9975 | realtorjoanking@gmail.com | realtorjoanking.com

The post The Face of Probate & Estate Realty | Joan King of Realty Executives appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

A case against real estate syndications

If you like real estate, you may have heard the term “real estate syndications.” This is a fancy term for group investment, where several people get together to acquire a big asset (like an apartment complex), they form an LLC, and there are active investors who manage the property and passive investors who help with the capital for the down payment, and they get to share the profits with the active investors.
24/7 Wall St.

Most Hated Insurance Companies in America

Theoretically, buying insurance should provide financial protection against a specified loss. On one side of the contract, the customer pays a premium to the insurance company over time in exchange for financial coverage in case of an accident, illness, or other contingencies. On the other side of the contract, the insurance company is supposed to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

1 In 12 Mortgaged Homes Bought In 2022 Fall Underwater

Black Knight says the housing market correction has only just begun. 80% of major markets have now begun to see prices come off their peaks. Of the 450K mortgaged homes underwater at the end of the third quarter, nearly 60% are loans originated in 2022. More than 250K borrowers who...
ValueWalk

Protecting Your Rental Property Assets In Turbulent (And Other) Times

Rental property is a great investment in these tumultuous times, but as with any investment, it comes with downsides – including potential liability. Fortunately, if you venture into this particular enterprise, there are ways to protect your assets and reduce the likelihood you will be the target of a lawsuit that leaves your bank accounts bereft of funds.
WASHINGTON STATE
Hawaii Magazine

What First-Time Hawaiʻi Homebuyers Need to Know

There’s no doubt about it, buying a home—especially in Hawaiʻi—is a daunting task for first-time homebuyers. From qualifying for a mortgage loan to deciding on a location and learning what schools are in what districts, a lot goes into owning your own slice of paradise. Fortunately, List Sotheby’s International Realty agents Brandon Kim and Tiffany Chen can help. Here, they share some of the lessons and tips you need to know if you’re in the market for the first time.
Retirement Daily

Should My Spouse and I Hire the Same Estate Lawyer?

You and your spouse may visit the same primary doctor, financial advisor, and tax preparer. But what about preparing your wills? The short answer is: it depends!. Working with the same attorney as your spouse can offer several benefits, but there are also dividends to going your own way. Consider the following common situations when deciding whether or not you and your spouse should hire the same estate lawyer:
thededicatedhouse.com

How to Build Wealth Through Real Estate Investing

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you know what it means to invest?. To invest is to put money into an opportunity, product, or service to get more money back. Every time you buy a cup of coffee at Starbucks, you’re investing in a cup of coffee. The company is purchasing the raw materials to make the cup of coffee and the used space for the cup of coffee. You’re helping them create the cup of coffee, and you’re investing in it.
marthastewart.com

Best Engagement Ring Insurance Policies for Peace of Mind

That gorgeous new engagement ring is a symbol of love that's designed to last forever. But even though diamond rings are resilient, they're not impervious to damage, theft, or loss. Your homeowners or renters insurance policy won't be sufficient to cover an expensive ring or protect against mysterious disappearance, but a standalone jewelry insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Whether you drop your ring in the disposal or leave it in your hotel room, insurance can pay for repair or replacement.
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
261
Followers
199
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy