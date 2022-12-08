This month we’re back highlighting the month of November’s best releases, and spotlighting artists from across the country who are pushing the boundaries of Australian music. November graced us with some with enriching, genre-fluid releases, and showcased the multifarious nature of our scene. Many artists in this month’s list travelled back to their roots, with one example being Western Sydney artist Just M, who shot the accompanying music video for his track “Ancient Wisdom” in Nairobi, Kenya. As the year comes to a close, we can safely attest that we’ve witnessed a shake-up in the Australian music scene this year—with a myriad of artists spearheading a new sound. Take a glimpse into some of the best releases November had to offer.

1 DAY AGO