Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Hypebae
Self-Portrait Gets Festive in Lunar New Year Campaign
Self-Portrait is the latest brand to gear up for the festive Lunar New Year season, launching a campaign celebrating the holiday widely celebrated in Asia. The label’s creative director has worked with British-Chinese photographer Alexandra Leese on capturing the designer’s new collection, which highlights the importance of community and unity. Offered size options for women and kids, the garments take inspiration from cheongsam, also known as qipao. Dresses are splashed in a vibrant red hue, arriving in fabrics like Guipure lace, crepe and bouclé. The Bow Bag takes center stage throughout the collection, featuring a standout bow detail on the front in red, gold and silver.
Etro Pre-Fall 2023
Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
Hypebae
Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel
To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
Complex
Heaven Can Wait’s ‘I Love Nothing’ Capsule Has Arrived
After linking up with London-based imprint Unknown for a collaborative World Cup jersey, fellow emerging streetwear brand Heaven Can Wait has now launched its new collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Founded by Instagram content creator Felix Spooner, Heaven Can Wait has become renowned for its goth-like aesthetic and subsequent emo-rap campaigns....
Complex
The Best New Australian Music From November
This month we’re back highlighting the month of November’s best releases, and spotlighting artists from across the country who are pushing the boundaries of Australian music. November graced us with some with enriching, genre-fluid releases, and showcased the multifarious nature of our scene. Many artists in this month’s list travelled back to their roots, with one example being Western Sydney artist Just M, who shot the accompanying music video for his track “Ancient Wisdom” in Nairobi, Kenya. As the year comes to a close, we can safely attest that we’ve witnessed a shake-up in the Australian music scene this year—with a myriad of artists spearheading a new sound. Take a glimpse into some of the best releases November had to offer.
Special Access to Paris Fashion Week
Despite the world’s best fashion shows being both theatrical in nature and commercial in aim, you can’t actually buy tickets to see the runways of Dior, Chanel or that ilk firsthand. Unless you snag the gift Neiman Marcus is putting together for one Robb Report reader, that is. The Dallas-based specialty store’s private-client team will serve as concierge to Paris Fashion Week for you—or the dedicated fashionista on your list—and a guest during the fall 2023 women’s shows, which take place from February 27 to March 7. Before the recipient departs, they’ll have a one-on-one appointment with a style adviser to...
thesource.com
Thom Browne Launches Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 Collection
Beginning in January 2023, Thom Browne will be the next chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The New York designer succeeds Tom Ford who held the position for three years. Brown was elected unanimously by the CFDA’s board of directors (which includes Ford) for a two-year term.
Travis Barker Tapped as a Creative Director of Clocks + Colours
Travis Barker is continuing his foray into the jewelry space with a new job title. The Blink-182 drummer has been tapped by Canadian accessories brand Clocks + Colours as a creative director. The appointment will last for two years and will see the launch of several accessories and jewelry launches that infuse Barker’s and Clocks + Colours’ punk-rock styles. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsTodd Snyder Men's Spring 2023Sunglasses Trend Spring 2023: Athleticism Barker is kicking off the appointment with his first accessories collection of chains, bracelets and rings made with sterling silver and sustainably lab-grown diamonds. The collection includes skull motifs,...
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Metro Boomin’s Chart-Topping Album ‘Heroes & Villains’
Metro Boomin has the hot hand right now. According to Billboard, the superproducer’s sophomore effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Dec. 17. It gave him his third No. 1 and he had his biggest week yet: 185,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S.
The New Faces of Street Style in 2022, According to Vogue Runway’s Street Style Photographers
There’s a changing of the guard in street style in 2022. A new generation is joining existing street style stars at the shows, and the result is a more diverse and inclusive fashion community in each of our global fashion cities. No one has noticed it more than our resident street style photographers—Phil Oh and Acielle Tanbetova, both of whom have been shooting guests at the shows for over a decade.
Vogue
From Gucci To Richard Quinn, Fashion Awards Host Jodie Turner-Smith Delivered On Drama
It was the night before the Fashion Awards and no creature was stirring… Not! The industry’s great and good put any notion of Sunday night blues to bed and turned out for British Vogue’s Forces For Change gala at The Londoner. Among the most outré looks of the night? Jodie Turner-Smith, who set the tone for her hosting gig at the Royal Albert Hall the following night in a Crayola-bright Molly Goddard dress that looked positively theatrical when paired with Latex bondage gloves and a matching fascinator.
hypebeast.com
Martell Previews Amos Ananda Streetwear Capsule at Culture Cartel 2022
Martell unveiled its first-ever streetwear collection designed by Amos Ananda at Culture Cartel 2022. The capsule is slated to launch in 2023, comprising of 14 limited edition pieces including apparel and accessories that exemplify the audacious and galvanizing spirit of Maison Martell. Classic streetwear silhouettes are elevated with Ananda’s signature...
Inside Celine’s New Paris Boutique
PARIS — Celine has unveiled its new boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré. Hedi Slimane’s brutalist vision is brought to life with sleek brass and slick marble, a wall of mirrors and art installations. Located at 384 Rue Saint-Honoré, the shop is devoted to accessories, fragrance, leather goods and high jewelry, sitting catty corner from its ready-to-wear boutique on Rue Duphot.
Vogue
“We Don’t Want To Be Without Dreams”: Designer Of The Year Pierpaolo Piccioli On Letting Creativity Win
Earlier this year, Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli told Vogue’s Edward Enninful that he did not let the history of a storied institution weigh him down. Last night, the freedom he finds in creativity paid off as he took home the top prize at the Fashion Awards 2022: Designer of the Year. He told industry members gathered in London’s Royal Albert Hall that he hadn’t expected to get quite so emotional about it. “I am feeling grateful because as I win, my team wins, my company wins, creativity wins, our values win,” he said.
Our Legacy’s Collection for Matchesfashion, Tremaine Emory’s Latest Collaboration
Polished, Punk, Posh: From Sweden to London. The cult Swedish brand Our Legacy has collaborated with luxury retailer Matchesfashion on a 12-piece capsule collection titled “Work Shop,” made from deadstock fabrics and highlighting British craftsmanship. The brand has installed a workshop pop-up inside Matchesfashion’s London town house 5...
Complex
Rising Menswear Imprint BRVN Launches Debut FW22 Collection
Emerging menswear brand BRVN has just released its debut apparel and accessories collection for FW22, combining a playful selection of expertly crafted and highly durable performance apparel for the colder months. Founded by Clementina Freitas as a way to extend The Latino Group, the cold-weather capsule arrives expertly crafted with...
Complex
Watch Puss in Boots Take On His Best Adversary Yet: Hot Sauce
Sean Evans has interviewed Hollywood’s biggest stars, but he’s never sat across from a fearless animated feline, until now. Thee Puss in Boots, slayer of dragons and other huge monsters, stopped by Hot Ones in support of his latest movie, DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Comments / 0