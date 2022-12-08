ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Taiwan Government Looks to Protect TSMC Tech from US — Report

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EsprS_0jbuIRkq00

An official from the Taiwanese government said at a news conference that the country would deploy a special team to protect TSMC's technologies and trade secrets as the foundry is expanding to the United States. Sources close to the company reportedly said that the company's fabs in the USA will always be one generation behind those in Taiwan reports DigiTimes .

The Taiwanese government will deploy a team to monitor TSMC's key technologies, as they are important parts of the nation's interest, said Tsung-Tsong Wu, the Minister of Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), according to the report.

It is unclear how this team will operate and whether Taiwan will require TSMC deploy enhanced security measures or even attempt to limit export of certain process technologies or knowhow to the U.S. Yet the minister made it clear that the government wants Taiwan to stay TSMC's stronghold and the global center of contract chip production.

In fact, TSMC itself plans to keep its most advanced production technologies in Taiwan. The company's Fab 21 in Arizona will produce chips using TSMC's N5 (5 nm-class) fabrication processes when it comes online in early 2024. By that time TSMC's manufacturing facility at the Southern Taiwan Science Park near Tainan will be mass producing chips on TSMC's N3 (3 nm-class) manufacturing technologies . Furthermore, when the second — N3-capable — phase of Fab 21 starts operations by 2026, TSMC's fabs in Taiwan will make chips on its N2 node .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23U169_0jbuIRkq00

(Image credit: TSMC)

"TSMC's U.S. presence will continue to follow the principle of N minus 1," said a person close to the company in a conversation with Financial Times earlier this week. Other sources indicated that the fab in the U.S. will be used to make chips for applications used, among other things, by the U.S. defense industry supply chain.

But process technologies themselves are not the only knowhows that TSMC must protect. The world's No. 1 foundry does not seem to have a program similar to Intel's Copy Exactly, which deploys best known manufacturing practices at different fabs across the world to ensure maximum yields. Therefore, the fabs in the U.S. will be slightly different than the fabs in Taiwan and may not offer the same yield rates as those in Taiwan. Those yield improving techniques unique to each fabs are proficiencies that TSMC wants to protect, whereas Taiwanese government is inclined to keep knowhows applicable to local fabs in Taiwan.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Reuters

Canada police suspends contract with China-linked company

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has suspended a communications equipment contract that was awarded to a company with links to the Chinese government, a spokesperson for Canadian Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino confirmed on Thursday.
Axios

The U.S. chip boom is just beginning

Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s decision to triple its investment in Arizona is part of a national rush to re-shore key inputs for the American economy. Driving the news: President Biden traveled to TSMC's Arizona plant on Tuesday to bask in the glow of the announcement. The company — which by some measures manufactures over half the world's chips — said the three-fold increase would bring its investment to around $40 billion.
ARIZONA STATE
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy