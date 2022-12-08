Read full article on original website
SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen
The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
SZA's 'SOS' Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard and More
It's hard to believe it's been five years since SZA's genre-defining Ctrl was released, spawning hits such as "Love Galore" and "The Weekend." Her fans, although still perfectly content with her incredible debut, have been itching for a new record. \u201cWhich version for back tracklist?\ud83e\udd14\u201d. — SZA (@SZA) 1670267299. \u201cResponse...
SZA Says She May Stop Releasing Music Soon: Watch
SZA is finally releasing her new album SOS on Friday, Dec. 9th after a long wait. The singer revealed the tracklist for the album yesterday which features a whopping 23 songs. The guest appearances are Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and surprisingly, Ol’ Dirty Bastard which she reveals happened quite unexpectedly. She’s now promoting the album across different channels with media interactions.
Stream SZA’s New Album SOS Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, & A Björk Sample
SOS is finally here. Five and half years after Ctrl — during which SZA voiced frustration with her label Top Dawg — and days after announcing the release date on SNL, the R&B star has released her sophomore album. It boasts guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lizzo (who has an uncredited feature on “F2F”). Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “The Stomp” and Björk’s “Hidden Place” are both sampled on “Forgiveless.”
SZA Says New Album ‘S.O.S.’ Almost Featured More Artist Collaborations — But They Ghosted Her
SZA might be in the market for a new phone in the next couple of days, preferably one that flips closed and would probably malfunction if she tried to download any social media apps on it. The singer is warming up to escape the public response to her highly-anticipated sophomore album S.O.S., her first in over five years, as soon as possible following its release on Friday. “Part of me doesn’t even want this to come out,” SZA shared in a recent interview with Hot 97. Still, there was a nervous excitement to the way she spoke about the songs...
SZA Reveals ‘S.O.S.’ Album Cover
After years of anticipation from fans and a lot of frustration about not knowing what was happening next, SZA will finally put out her sophomore album in December. It’s called S.O.S. and in a recent interview with Billboard, she talked about the stress of marketing and rolling music out. You can check that out here.
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
