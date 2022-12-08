SZA might be in the market for a new phone in the next couple of days, preferably one that flips closed and would probably malfunction if she tried to download any social media apps on it. The singer is warming up to escape the public response to her highly-anticipated sophomore album S.O.S., her first in over five years, as soon as possible following its release on Friday. “Part of me doesn’t even want this to come out,” SZA shared in a recent interview with Hot 97. Still, there was a nervous excitement to the way she spoke about the songs...

6 DAYS AGO