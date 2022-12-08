Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This AMC Javelin Honors Legendary Driver Mark Donohue And The Trans-Am Racing Era
The pony car segment reached its pinnacle in the late 1960s with the iconic Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro hitting the streets alongside now-defunct nameplates such as the Firebird, Barracuda and Cougar. Not content to sit on the sidelines, AMC joined the fray in 1968 with its Javelin. To prove its new model’s mettle, the Javelin entered the Trans-Am racing circuit the same year its new model debuted and took the fight to its pony car rivals. Perhaps the racing series’ most legendary driver, Mark Donahue, later led AMC’s racing front, and a customized Javelin up for grabs pays homage to the illustrious driver and the Javelin’s foray in the American pony car racing scene.
Jalopnik
McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl Leaving For Sauber
Sauber has announced that McLaren’s outgoing F1 team boss Andreas Seidl will be the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer. Seidl is partly filling the vacancy left by Frederic Vasseur’s departure for Scuderia Ferrari. Vasseur has been both Sauber’s CEO and team principal for the past six seasons. However, Seidl will not be Sauber’s team principal. The first significant decision of Seidl’s tenure at Sauber will be the appointment of a new team principal.
Travis Pastrana Navigates Florida In The Most Insane Gymkhana Film Yet
Travis Pastrana is undoubtedly doing the Gymkhana franchise justice since taking over from Ken Block in 2020, and that is especially apparent in the latest installment of the tire-shredding film series, which takes place in Florida. Sorry, Mr. Block, but as impressive as your all-electric Audi is, Pastrana's 862-horsepower Subaru GL Wagon, dubbed the Family Huckster, is simply on another level. Not only does it sound epic and look amazing with its active aerodynamics, but the stunts that Travis performs in this video are out of this world - even the new Subaru WRX makes an appearance and manages to look kinda cool. We won't say anymore - just check out the video below and see for yourself.
