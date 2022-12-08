Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Family-Owned Restaurant Re-Opens After Extended ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
AMR starting ‘Lights of Love’ at Diamond Children’s Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time ever, American Medical Response is rallying the community to bring hope to pediatric patients this holiday season. Lights of Love is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 outside Banner UMC Diamond Children’s Center, located at 1625 North Campbell Avenue in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Preparing for freezing temperatures: What you need to know to prepare your home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Freezing temperatures are on the way and that means people will be cranking up the heat to stay warm. But this could get you in some trouble if you’re not prepared. Starting outside the home, it’s important to remember to wrap your pipes....
KOLD-TV
Emergency shelter opening ahead of frigid weather
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Operation Deep Freeze, which gives shelter to those experiencing homelessness during cold weather, is starting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Those who need shelter can go to the Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson at 1002 North Main Avenue. Intake is between 2 p.m. and...
KOLD-TV
Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Hard Freeze Warning for eastern Pima County including the Tucson metro area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clearing and cold. Widespread hard freeze and freeze conditions the next few nights. Otherwise expect a drying trend with temperatures climbing back to near average by this weekend. Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind...
KOLD-TV
Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s east side is without water after a main break early on Monday, Dec. 12. Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair the break, which is affecting the area around the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.
KOLD-TV
Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been arrested after they allegedly stole guns, ammunition and welding equipment from a mine near Catalina over the course of a month. Starting Nov. 11, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said, the property owner reported that about 40 items stolen. On...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounding out the weekend with sunshine and warm temps but cold temps are on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gusty winds will begin to develop later today ahead of the next weather system Monday, with a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow Monday and Monday night. Snow levels may approach some valley floors. Coldest temperatures of the season so far with a lower desert freeze likely Wednesday morning.
KOLD-TV
Pima County rental assistance program during pandemic set to end in February
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which has helped 20,000 Pima County residents stay in their homes since the pandemic and has saved countless landlords from going bankrupt, is running out of money. It will stop taking applications on Wednesday, Dec. 14 and shutter the...
KOLD-TV
TPD works to lower the number of deadly crashes
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28.
KOLD-TV
Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is looking for answers and justice after a deadly hit-and-run on Tucson’s southwest side. Late Thursday, mother of three, Melissa Drum lost her life while walking out near Ajo and La Cholla. A driver on that road hit Drum and kept on driving.
KOLD-TV
TPD: Young child shot last month, suspect sought
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that involved a young child on Nov. 2. According to officers, the shooting was reported just after 8:20 p.m. at a Dia de los Muertos event at the South Lawn Cemetery. The child had...
KOLD-TV
Record number of deadly crashes in Tucson; TPD receives grant to help with investigations
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are getting some big help to look into serious and deadly crashes. 94 people have died in crashes this year on the streets of Tucson. That’s a new record and up 13 from last year. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety...
KOLD-TV
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway; driver charged
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway early Sunday morning, Dec. 11. According to the Tucson Police Department, 31-year-old Ciera Marie Hunt was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight. The driver, 32-year-old Cody Hamilton Smith, was charged with...
KOLD-TV
Girl’s flag football established as Arizona Interscholastic Association’s newest sanctioned sport
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Girl’s flag football is the newest sanctioned addition to the Arizona Interscholastic Association. The first season of play will be in the fall of 2023. Many schools will be able to gather a team for the inaugural season based on the calculated interest of youth...
Comments / 0