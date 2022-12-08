ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

AMR starting ‘Lights of Love’ at Diamond Children’s Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time ever, American Medical Response is rallying the community to bring hope to pediatric patients this holiday season. Lights of Love is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 outside Banner UMC Diamond Children’s Center, located at 1625 North Campbell Avenue in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Emergency shelter opening ahead of frigid weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Operation Deep Freeze, which gives shelter to those experiencing homelessness during cold weather, is starting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Those who need shelter can go to the Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson at 1002 North Main Avenue. Intake is between 2 p.m. and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Water main break causes outage on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A neighborhood on Tucson’s east side is without water after a main break early on Monday, Dec. 12. Crews from Tucson Water are working to repair the break, which is affecting the area around the intersection of East Speedway Boulevard and North Kolb Road.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three charged with burglarizing mine near Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people have been arrested after they allegedly stole guns, ammunition and welding equipment from a mine near Catalina over the course of a month. Starting Nov. 11, Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said, the property owner reported that about 40 items stolen. On...
CATALINA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Family of deadly hit-and-run victim pleads for answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson family is looking for answers and justice after a deadly hit-and-run on Tucson’s southwest side. Late Thursday, mother of three, Melissa Drum lost her life while walking out near Ajo and La Cholla. A driver on that road hit Drum and kept on driving.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD: Young child shot last month, suspect sought

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that involved a young child on Nov. 2. According to officers, the shooting was reported just after 8:20 p.m. at a Dia de los Muertos event at the South Lawn Cemetery. The child had...
TUCSON, AZ

