California State

California Adventure Named Among World's 'Best Travel Experiences' For 2023

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Have you started your 2023 bucket-list yet? If you are searching for the most exciting adventures to fill your calendar next year, look no further than the "world's best travel experiences for 2023."

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover , one of the world's best travel experiences for 2023 is the Join-In Flight in Sonoma. For this adventure, you will be able to drink champagne in the clouds from inside of a hot air balloon. Those partaking in this activity get to "float" above some of the most beautiful vineyards in the state .

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the can't miss attraction :

"With endless rolling hills, some 60,000 acres of vineyards, and a mild climate, Sonoma Valley is ideal for a hot-air balloon experience. You’ll drift high into the bright blue skies for an aerial view of the vineyard-covered hills and surrounding mountains from above. After touching back down, you’ll toast to your memorable flight with a complimentary glass of champagne while your pilot reveals the history of ballooning. Plan on a three-hour adventure that includes about an hour of time floating above the incredible landscapes."

For more of the best bucket-list travel items of 2023 visit tripstodiscover.com .

