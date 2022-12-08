ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lots of winter animals can be spotted in NJ

It’s true that while some animals hibernate in the winter, and others fly south, there is still plenty of nature to see in New Jersey. Bald eagles are busy laying their eggs and incubating, said Emile DeVito, manager of science and stewardship at New Jersey Conservation Foundation. If they haven’t done so, they will be by the middle of January, he added.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This hidden Central Jersey town is great for a day trip

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Holiday Travel is up and more are taking the car to see Grandma

This holiday season New Jerseyans are hopping in the car and heading over the hill to Grandma’s house but they’re not lugging suitcases through the airport, waiting on long TSA lines and crossing their fingers that the airline won’t cancel their flight. These New Jerseyans will be driving and most of them will be using the New Jersey Turnpike at some point of their trip.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Try out Warby Parker eyeglasses at their new NJ store

Looks like another addition is coming to The Promenade in Marlton, New Jersey. Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is slated to open a location at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. If you haven't ever...
MARLTON, NJ
NJ nun, 88, dies in Garden State Parkway crash

ABERDEEN — An 88-year-old nun died on the Garden State Parkway Saturday morning when she tried to drive across three lanes of traffic. Joan Butler of West Orange stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes around Exit 118 around 10:45 a.m., State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Butler then re-entered traffic but instead of merging properly, she suddenly crossed all the way over to the left lane and was hit by a Lexus NX.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ extends black bear hunt to kill more bruins

New Jersey's controversial black bear hunt is being extended because not enough bruins have been killed. Hunters have killed 92 black bears during a five day hunt, according to information posted on the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's website. That is estimated to be just 6% of the current black bear population.
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey.

