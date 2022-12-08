Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
Susan Patton, 78, of Hudson
– Susan (Tidey) Patton, 78, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, died on Friday, December 9, 2022 with her loving family by her side at the Branches of Marlborough. Susan is survived by her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Kenneth V. Patton Sr. of Hudson, MA. She also leaves her two children, Kenneth V. Patton Jr. and his wife Melissa of Worcester, MA, Lisa Schliker and her husband Chuck of Hudson, MA; her 3 grandchildren, Anthony C. Patton, Anthony M. Patton and Alexander Patton along with her two sisters, Nancy Williams, Barbara Anderson and other relatives and friends.
James L. Driscoll Jr., 77, of Westborough
– James L. Driscoll, Jr., 77, of Westborough, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022 at home from complications of heart failure surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary R. (Giuffrida) Driscoll to whom he was married for 54 years. Born in Boston, he was the...
Helen Wagley, 72, formerly of Marlborough
Stanford – Helen (Carbone) Wagley, 72, of Stanford passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at home. She was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts on August 11, 1950 to the late Eugene and Helen Shogan Carbone. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Paul Carbone;...
Santa coming to Marlborough this weekend
MARLBOROUGH – Santa is coming to town this weekend. With assistance from the Fire Department, the big guy will be making the rounds Dec. 16, 17 and 18 from 4:30-8 p.m. each evening. The Grinch will be making an appearance as well. For updates, use the Glympse app, or...
Sandra M. Dunbar, 76, formerly of Southborough
– Sandra M. Dunbar, 76, of Hingham, Massachusetts died on November 26 at South Shore Hospital after a brief illness. Sandy was born in Natick, Massachusetts in 1946 to Robert “Bob” Bordewieck and Elsie (Hussey) Bordewieck. She grew up in Southboro and Braintree before attending Boston University. Sandy lived most of her life on the South Shore in Norwell and Hingham while working as a nurse and as a registered nurse practitioner mental health care.
Marlborough firefighters receive donation from local charity
MARLBOROUGH – After receiving a donation from a local charity, Marlborough Firefighters Local 1714 plan to use the funds to “pay it forward.”. The Marlborough Firefighters Local 1714 of the International Association of Fire Fighters recently received a donation of $1,000 from A Day to Benefit Veterans, a local 501(c)(19) charity based on Marlborough.
Early automotive travel in Shrewsbury was not always appreciated
SHREWSBURY – In these days when automobiles with all kinds of technology are the rage, we sometimes forget that there was a time not so long ago when they didn’t even exist. When the automobile did start appearing on local roads, some residents were not thrilled. One, who...
Grafton Youth Lacrosse players selected for Mass Bay Colonials
GRAFTON – Hunter Laverdiere and Beckett Heidenthal of Grafton were selected to the Mass Bay Colonials boys lacrosse team that traveled to Houston on Dec. 10-11 to compete in the Best of Texas Lacrosse Tournament. Heidenthal and Laverdiere are two players of 22 selected from more than 200 athletes...
BORO Program a sweet way to help students in transition
WESTBOROUGH – Step into the BORO Sugar Shack at 15 East Main St., and you feel like a kid in a candy store. However, it’s more than a place to satisfy your sweet tooth. The Sugar Shack is the vocational training program for the Bridging Over to Right Opportunities Program (BORO), the adult transition program for Westborough Public Schools. Here, special education students ages 18 to 22 learn skills they can use in the workforce, such as communication, task performance, financial literacy and workplace safety and culture.
Marlborough Rotary holds inaugural polar plunge
MARLBOROUGH – With a countdown, seven people ran from the shores of Memorial Beach into the cold waters of the For Meadow Reservoir last weekend. It marked the inaugural Polar Plunge to Fight Polio held by the Marlborough Rotary Club. “The Marlborough Rotary Club along with Rotary International in...
Developer reimagines Hudson project following potential impact on dam
HUDSON – A mixed-use commercial and residential development is still under review by the Planning Board. Located at 136 Main St., the site is currently occupied by a number of buildings and tenants, including a Domino’s Pizza. The project has been proposed by 136 Main Street Condominium. It...
Shrewsbury residents stock up community fridge for holiday season
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury community fridge will continue to provide free food for residents in need throughout this holiday season. The fridge, which was installed next to the senior center over the summer, was donated to the town by the Rotary Club. Past President Sandy Burgers believes residents may...
Shrewsbury father advocates for students to get Diwali off
SHREWSBURY – A Shrewsbury resident is advocating for students to receive a day off for Diwali. Anand Sharma has two kids who attend Shrewsbury Public Schools – Jiya, who is a freshman, and Arvin, who is in fourth grade. If Shrewsbury students got the holiday off, it would...
Region welcomes the first snow of winter
REGION – Just in time for the height of the holiday season, the season’s first snow on Dec. 11 left between one to two inches in the region. Shrewsbury and Westborough both received 1.9 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest of the snow occurred in...
Hudson’s Winter Market set to kick off this week
HUDSON – Residents will soon have a chance to bundle up and shop for winter vegetables and holiday gifts at Town Hall. The Winter Farmers Market will return Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “The winter markets are my strongest markets. The turnout is absolutely fantastic,” said...
