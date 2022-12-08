– Susan (Tidey) Patton, 78, a longtime resident of Hudson, MA, died on Friday, December 9, 2022 with her loving family by her side at the Branches of Marlborough. Susan is survived by her beloved high school sweetheart and husband of 55 years, Kenneth V. Patton Sr. of Hudson, MA. She also leaves her two children, Kenneth V. Patton Jr. and his wife Melissa of Worcester, MA, Lisa Schliker and her husband Chuck of Hudson, MA; her 3 grandchildren, Anthony C. Patton, Anthony M. Patton and Alexander Patton along with her two sisters, Nancy Williams, Barbara Anderson and other relatives and friends.

