Georgetown, DE

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 46-year-old, Stefanie Hughes. Hughes was last seen on December 13, 2022, in the Felton area. Attempts to contact or locate Hughes have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Hughes is described as a...
KENT COUNTY, DE
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Lewes

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. A Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane of travel, which caused the Subaru to collide with the Lexus in a near head-on collision.
LEWES, DE

