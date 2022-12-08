Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Lewes yesterday afternoon. On December 10, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. A Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway. The Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane of travel, which caused the Subaru to collide with the Lexus in a near head-on collision.

