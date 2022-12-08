Read full article on original website
City of Vista Toy Drives Underway Benefiting Marine Unit, HMLA-369 at Camp Pendleton
The season of giving is officially here. Please consider brightening the holidays of families in need by donating to a toy drive. benefiting the city’s adopted Marine Unit, HMLA-369 at Camp Pendleton. We are accepting donations of new toys in their original packaging as well as gift cards in...
Vista Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year is Named
The Vista Fire Department’s Firefighter of the Year Award was handed out over the weekend, and we would like to recognize Michael Saladaña as the recipient. Through his tireless effort and continued hard work to make the department a better place, this is an award that is well deserved.
Oceanside New Services Aim to Increase Youth Development and Help Suppress Gang Activity
New and enhanced services for youth were recently approved though the help of Measure X. Programs and services will be provided through collaborating nonprofits, community-based organizations, and grassroots or faith-based organizations in an effort to expand youth services in five Oceanside neighborhoods. The programs will use intensive mentoring, drug prevention and life-skills education, parent education, and case management. These efforts aim to increase connections to community, education, engender hope for the future, and break the cycle of gang involvement. Studies indicate that sound intervention, diversion, and prevention youth programs can not only save taxpayer money in the long-term, but can also prevent the onset of adult criminal careers, and reduce the likelihood of youth perpetrating serious and violent offenses.
Oceanside Transit Center ‘Make Over Plan’ Discussed at Mainstreet Meeting Video
HERE ARE THE NOTES FROM THE DECEMBER MAINSTREET MEETING:. Construction could get underway in 2024 on what has been called the most important development project in downtown Oceanside since the vaunted “nine-block master plan.”. The project involves 547 apartments, a 165-room hotel, retail shops, offices and 1,798 parking spaces...
Vista Final Election Results
The San Diego County Registrar of Voters released the final election results on Thursday. Congratulations to Mayor-Elect John Franklin, Councilmember-Elect Dan O’Donnell representing District 4, and Councilmember Corinna Contreras, who was re-elected to represent District 1. The public is invited to the December 13 council meeting for a swearing-in...
Fatal Shooting in Escondido
On December 11th, 2022, at around 5:45pm, numerous 911 calls were received by the Escondido Police Dispatch Center of gunshots heard in the area of the flood control channel at Hickory St. Officers arrived minutes later and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived and took the victim to Palomar Medical Center. Unfortunately, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced.
Vista’s New City Council Members Sworn In
Tonight, Dec. 13, 2022, Judy Ritter stepped down as Mayor after 24 years of service on the council. Twelve years as a councilmember and twelve years as Mayor. John Franklin was then sworn in as the new Mayor. Dan O’Donnell and Corinna Contreras were sworn in as Council members. A short party ensued to eat cake and socialize before the new council started their official meeting.
Men’s Basketball CSU San Marcos Caps Off Perfect Weekend with 72-60 Victory
SAN MARCOS, Calif. – The Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team (4-5, 4-1 CCAA) capped off a perfect weekend at home with a 72-60 victory over Cal State Monterey Bay (2-6, 0-3 CCAA) on Saturday afternoon at The Sports Center. TOP PERFORMERS. Jayce McCain – 16 points...
