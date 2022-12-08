New and enhanced services for youth were recently approved though the help of Measure X. Programs and services will be provided through collaborating nonprofits, community-based organizations, and grassroots or faith-based organizations in an effort to expand youth services in five Oceanside neighborhoods. The programs will use intensive mentoring, drug prevention and life-skills education, parent education, and case management. These efforts aim to increase connections to community, education, engender hope for the future, and break the cycle of gang involvement. Studies indicate that sound intervention, diversion, and prevention youth programs can not only save taxpayer money in the long-term, but can also prevent the onset of adult criminal careers, and reduce the likelihood of youth perpetrating serious and violent offenses.

OCEANSIDE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO