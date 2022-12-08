Read full article on original website
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Schools prepared for winter weather, sickness
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Schools are prepared for winter weather now that colder temperatures seem to be the norm until springtime. Many preparations have been done for months.
Christmas services set throughout Bridgeport (West Virginia) churches
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this holiday season, Bridgeport churches are altering some of their holiday worship plans. Centerbranch Church, located at 2301 Meadowbrook Mall Road, will celebrate the season this Sunday and Monday, as well as at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
Bidding is underway at annual Festival of Trees in downtown Grafton, West Virginia
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Christmas season is in full swing in downtown Grafton. One holiday tradition that residents can find locally: Delightfully decorated Christmas trees. “With that familiar nip of Old Man Winter in the air and the daylight hours getting shorter, our Festival of Trees is...
Bridgeport (West Virginia) native cellist returning to county for holiday concert
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Bridgeport cellist will return to Harrison County later this month to perform a free Christmas concert. Ashley Driscoll, a 2013 Bridgeport High School graduate, will perform 11 traditional and contemporary classics with Immaculate Conception Church Organist/Choir Director Robin Bohn at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in Clarksburg.
Buckhannon, West Virginia Community Calendar
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following are events or meetings occurring in Upshur County.
Suspect charged with arson in connection with Morgantown, West Virginia, fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A man suspected of starting a fire in Morgantown last month has been charged with arson. The Morgantown Fire Department has been investigating a fire that occurred at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Nov. 28, according to a press release from the department.
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council approves contingent purchase of old BB&T building, update to human rights ordinance
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After months of back-and-forth discussions, Fairmont City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of the contingent purchase of the old BB&T building at 120 Fairmont Ave. Council also voted in favor of an update to the city’s human rights ordinance. In October, council...
Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
Wild 4th quarter comeback puts Liberty by Lewis County, 56-55
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty erased an 11-point deficit in the final 2:40 and used a clutch 3-point play by Brock Benedum with just under 10 seconds to play to stun Lewis County, 56-55. The two teams played an even first quarter with Liberty building a small lead midway through the period before Lewis surged back in front with 5 points off the bench from Pason Kelley to make it 11-10.
Bridgeport City Council discusses upcoming levy election, charter changes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials are looking at June 2023 for the city’s next excess levy election, according to City Manager Brian Newton. In a strategic planning work session held Tuesday, council members had a preliminary discussion about the excess levy. The current levy will expire in June 2024, according to Newton.
Teter CEOS group in Upshur County donates to Celebrate Recovery
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Teter Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) of Upshur County donated $1,000 to Celebrate Recovery on Nov. 29. Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based organization that aims to help people overcome substance abuse disorders.
Season bringing out the best in Lewis County
I walked into the Roanoke Building at Stonewall Resort to get information for an article, and was stunned by what I saw. Bags upon bags of toys and clothes, and bikes in one corner, and several Our Neighbor and other volunteers working so hard to put it all together for Angel Tree recipients.
Update given on Lewis County tourism
Lewis County Convention and Visitor Bureau Director Chris Richards delivered the quarterly report, which included events, conferences and accomplishments. Richards said they have filed their first annual report with the state auditor and legislative committee offices. Calling it an interesting process, Richards said the reports also include financial information for...
Shop with an Officer held at Weston Walmart
Shop with an Officer was held at the Weston Walmart on Tuesday, December 6, with officers from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the City of Weston, the Lewis County Deputy Reserves, and the WV DNR helping children pick out clothing and toys for Christmas. Staff from the Lewis County Tax Office organized and assisted with shopping, as well.
It's Christmas in Kingwood is this weekend
KINGWOOD — You can’t get much more Christmas in one day than a children’s Christmas party, an Ugly Sweater Run, a Christmas Parade, lighting of the Christmas tree, and Santa and Mrs. Claus handing out gifts to children. All this is happening Saturday, Dec. 17, when It’s...
Bridgeport holds off University with hot free throw shooting
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its season-opening win over Hampshire, the Bridgeport boys basketball team held on despite missing free throws down the stretch. On Tuesday, the Indians, clinging to a 2-point lead with one minute remaining, hit 8 of 12 free throws down the stretch and didn’t allow a shot on University’s final possession to hold on for a 60-57 home victory over the Hawks.
Slow drip of transfers having bigger impact on WVU football
West Virginia's football team continues to see pieces of its anticipated 2023 roster disappear, and while not all of the exiting players would have likely had a big impact on that squad, the steady drip of those bailing out is, like the work of water in a cave system, going to alter the landscape significantly.
Man charged with threatening customers at two businesses
KINGWOOD — A Preston County man is charged with multiple counts after allegedly frightening people at a restaurant and a Laundromat. According to a criminal complaint, a woman said that on Dec. 5 Joseph Paul Clark Jr., 38, tried to grab her laundry as she went into a business to do laundry. She said that she and her daughter continued inside, and Clark followed them around, poking her daughter in the arm.
Upshur County Schools to review settlement offer from JUUL labs
BUCKHANNON,W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, Upshur County Schools pursued legal services regarding nicotine usage. JUUL, a prominent e-cigarette provider, recently announced a resolution. On Dec. 6, juullabs.com released the following statement: “As of today, Juul Labs has reached settlements with plaintiffs in the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL)...
Roanoke Elementary School holds first post COVID concert
Two first happened at Roanoke Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 9- the first concert post COVID-19, and the first concert for elementary school music teacher Noel Hardman. Hardman teaches music at RES and Leading Creek Elementary School. She replaced Whitney Ballard following her retirement. Children sang classic Christmas songs and...
