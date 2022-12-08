ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford, WV

WVNews

Christmas services set throughout Bridgeport (West Virginia) churches

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday this holiday season, Bridgeport churches are altering some of their holiday worship plans. Centerbranch Church, located at 2301 Meadowbrook Mall Road, will celebrate the season this Sunday and Monday, as well as at 10 a.m. Christmas Day.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport (West Virginia) native cellist returning to county for holiday concert

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A Bridgeport cellist will return to Harrison County later this month to perform a free Christmas concert. Ashley Driscoll, a 2013 Bridgeport High School graduate, will perform 11 traditional and contemporary classics with Immaculate Conception Church Organist/Choir Director Robin Bohn at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 in Clarksburg.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Justice Assistance Grants dedicated to supporting ongoing Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police efforts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of Justice Assistance Grant awards through the state will further promote recognizable police activity within the City of Bridgeport. A total of $15,000 will help continue Officer Jamie Hamrick’s efforts as prevention resource officer at Bridgeport High School, Bridgeport Middle School, Johnson Elementary School and Simpson Elementary School.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Wild 4th quarter comeback puts Liberty by Lewis County, 56-55

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty erased an 11-point deficit in the final 2:40 and used a clutch 3-point play by Brock Benedum with just under 10 seconds to play to stun Lewis County, 56-55. The two teams played an even first quarter with Liberty building a small lead midway through the period before Lewis surged back in front with 5 points off the bench from Pason Kelley to make it 11-10.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport City Council discusses upcoming levy election, charter changes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport officials are looking at June 2023 for the city’s next excess levy election, according to City Manager Brian Newton. In a strategic planning work session held Tuesday, council members had a preliminary discussion about the excess levy. The current levy will expire in June 2024, according to Newton.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Season bringing out the best in Lewis County

I walked into the Roanoke Building at Stonewall Resort to get information for an article, and was stunned by what I saw. Bags upon bags of toys and clothes, and bikes in one corner, and several Our Neighbor and other volunteers working so hard to put it all together for Angel Tree recipients.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Update given on Lewis County tourism

Lewis County Convention and Visitor Bureau Director Chris Richards delivered the quarterly report, which included events, conferences and accomplishments. Richards said they have filed their first annual report with the state auditor and legislative committee offices. Calling it an interesting process, Richards said the reports also include financial information for...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Shop with an Officer held at Weston Walmart

Shop with an Officer was held at the Weston Walmart on Tuesday, December 6, with officers from the Lewis County Sheriff's Department, the City of Weston, the Lewis County Deputy Reserves, and the WV DNR helping children pick out clothing and toys for Christmas. Staff from the Lewis County Tax Office organized and assisted with shopping, as well.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

It's Christmas in Kingwood is this weekend

KINGWOOD — You can’t get much more Christmas in one day than a children’s Christmas party, an Ugly Sweater Run, a Christmas Parade, lighting of the Christmas tree, and Santa and Mrs. Claus handing out gifts to children. All this is happening Saturday, Dec. 17, when It’s...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport holds off University with hot free throw shooting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — In its season-opening win over Hampshire, the Bridgeport boys basketball team held on despite missing free throws down the stretch. On Tuesday, the Indians, clinging to a 2-point lead with one minute remaining, hit 8 of 12 free throws down the stretch and didn’t allow a shot on University’s final possession to hold on for a 60-57 home victory over the Hawks.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Slow drip of transfers having bigger impact on WVU football

West Virginia's football team continues to see pieces of its anticipated 2023 roster disappear, and while not all of the exiting players would have likely had a big impact on that squad, the steady drip of those bailing out is, like the work of water in a cave system, going to alter the landscape significantly.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Man charged with threatening customers at two businesses

KINGWOOD — A Preston County man is charged with multiple counts after allegedly frightening people at a restaurant and a Laundromat. According to a criminal complaint, a woman said that on Dec. 5 Joseph Paul Clark Jr., 38, tried to grab her laundry as she went into a business to do laundry. She said that she and her daughter continued inside, and Clark followed them around, poking her daughter in the arm.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Upshur County Schools to review settlement offer from JUUL labs

BUCKHANNON,W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, Upshur County Schools pursued legal services regarding nicotine usage. JUUL, a prominent e-cigarette provider, recently announced a resolution. On Dec. 6, juullabs.com released the following statement: “As of today, Juul Labs has reached settlements with plaintiffs in the federal multidistrict litigation (MDL)...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Roanoke Elementary School holds first post COVID concert

Two first happened at Roanoke Elementary School on Friday, Dec. 9- the first concert post COVID-19, and the first concert for elementary school music teacher Noel Hardman. Hardman teaches music at RES and Leading Creek Elementary School. She replaced Whitney Ballard following her retirement. Children sang classic Christmas songs and...
ROANOKE, WV

