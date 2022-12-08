Read full article on original website
15-year-old reported missing with her infant children
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Gaithersburg. Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez was last seen on the morning of Sunday, December 10, 2022, at her residence in the 400 block of Muddy Branch Rd. in Gaithersburg. She may in company of her twin infant boys. Hernandez is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yaquelin Suleyma Hernandez Ramirez is The post 15-year-old reported missing with her infant children appeared first on Shore News Network.
32-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the buttocks in Southern Baltimore early yesterday morning. A shot spotter alert led the Baltimore Police Department to discover the man. This incident happened at 5:30 am on the 1300 Block of Washington Boulevard. Officers responded to the shot spotter alert, and when they arrived they found the 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to his buttocks. He was brought to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. According to the victim, he was standing on the block when he heard the gunshots. The victim reported feeling pain The post 32-Year-Old Man Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot in the back yesterday afternoon in Southern Baltimore. This incident happened on the 3600 Block of South Hanover Street. Shortly after 12:30 pm, a Baltimore Police Officer was on patrol when he heard the sound of a gunshot. The officer responded to the area and found a male victim running away from a suspect armed with a gun. The victim dropped to the ground as the suspect ran away. He had been shot in the back. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital. His identity and condition are unknown at this time. The post Baltimore Cop Rushes To Sound Of Gunfire To Assist Victim appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King
BALTIMORE, MD – Police responded to the Druid Heights Burger King Monday night at around 6:13 pm for a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene at around 6:13 p.m. to the Burger King located at North Avenue and McCulloh Street, where a shooting victim walked in. “Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who had been shot in his upper right thigh. The victim’s injury is not life threatening,” the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement. “Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where is being treated.” Detectives believe the victim was shot in the The post Man shot near Druid Heights Burger King appeared first on Shore News Network.
(Located) Detectives Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 36-Year-Old Woman
Update: Kaiti Brooke Jones has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 36-year-old woman from Damascus. Kaiti Brooke Jones was last seen on Monday, December 12, 2022, at approximately 10:02 a.m., in the area of Shelldrake Circle.
Residents shocked no one noticed anything wrong after pregnant woman found dead
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Residents of a Silver Spring apartment complex where the decomposing remains of a pregnant woman were discovered say they're mystified why no one alerted authorities. Police said the body was there for at least a month. The horrible discovery police made at The Enclave was...
D.C. Rapist Captured By Police
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an attempted rape and assault that took place early yesterday morning in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 3300 Block of Northwest D.C. Shortly before 2 am the suspect approached the victim. He displayed a handgun and after assaulting the victim, attempted a forced sex act with the victim. Police arrested the suspect and recovered the handgun. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. According to police, 24-year-old Wilson Rodriguez of D.C. was arrested yesterday and charged with “Assault with The post D.C. Rapist Captured By Police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square
BALTIMORE, MD – A man was shot multiple times in the area of Lexington Street at Fulton Avenue at around 5:54 pm on Tuesday. Baltimore officers arrived to find an unknown male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds located in a small field in the 300 block of N. Bruce Street. According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is unknown at this time. Prior to going into surgery, the victim told officers that two males dressed in all dark clothing shot him. The post Police investigating shooting in Franklin Square appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC firefighter charged with attacking fellow co-worker while on duty
WASHINGTON — An on-duty D.C. firefighter has been charged with felony assault after reportedly attacking a co-worker over "personal issues" at Engine 32 and Truck 16 in Southeast D.C. on Dec. 10. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department received a call for a physical altercation between the two firefighters...
New details about pregnant woman found dead in Silver Spring, body was in apartment for at least a month
SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 31-year-old Torrey Moore appeared in court for the first time on Monday afternoon, three days after his arrest that came with a shocking discovery. He was charged with murdering a store clerk on December 8. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed the decomposing body of a pregnant […]
8 Months Pregnant: Suspect police say killed pregnant woman, store clerk denied bail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Three days after the decomposing body of a pregnant woman was found in a Silver Spring apartment building, Montgomery County prosecutors say they will be seeking justice for the woman and her unborn child. According to officials, the victim was a 26-year-old woman who was...
Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Havenwood Road. Shortly before 7:00 pm, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a shooting call. When police arrived, they discovered two men who both had been shot. A 56-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. A 22-year-old man was also shot. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
Prince George's County corporal arrested on rape, assault charges
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A deputy sheriff's corporal was arrested Tuesday on rape and assault charges, according to a release from the Prince George's County Police Department. Police charged Deputy Sheriff Cpl. Brandon Burroughs with second-degree rape and second-degree assault stemming from an allegation of a sexual assault...
One Dead, One Fighting For Life After Baltimore Shooting
One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. A 56-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were rushed to the hospital after being found shot in the 1500 block of Havenwood Road around 6:45 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Baltimore police.
30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday night a man was shot to death in Southeast D.C. This incident happened at the 3400 Block of Stanton Road. The Washington, D.C. metro Police department received a report of a shooting shortly after 9 am. When police arrived, they found 30-year-old Ajaye Smith of Southeast D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 30-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Annapolis Police Report Attempted Car Jacking, Home Invasion that injures one and Other Crimes
Annapolis PD is searching for two individuals connected with an attempted armed carjacking in the City on Saturday. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police officers responded to the 100 block of Bywater Road for a reported attempted armed carjacking. The victim said that two masked men forced him from his vehicle at gunpoint. The two suspects attempted to take the vehicle but could not operate it. The two fled on foot towards Greenbriar Lane. The victim was not injured.
Man Shot In Northeast D.C
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened on the 900 Block of Division Avenue. Shortly after 3 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 900 Block of Division Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was brought to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the The post Man Shot In Northeast D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Assault and Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. -The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect involved in an assault and attempted armed robbery that took place on December 6th. Shortly after 12:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. and displayed his handgun. The victim was then assaulted. The suspect left the scene before any items were taken. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This The post D.C. Assault and Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Gun Man On The Loose Leads To Lockdown At Multiple York County Schools
Multiple schools in York County were closed following reports of a gunman on the loose in the area, authorities say. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by…
