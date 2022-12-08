BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Northeast Baltimore. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Havenwood Road. Shortly before 7:00 pm, The Baltimore Police Department responded to a shooting call. When police arrived, they discovered two men who both had been shot. A 56-year-old man was shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. A 22-year-old man was also shot. His condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please get in touch with Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or call the Metro The post Two Shot One Dead In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO