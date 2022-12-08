ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd Debuts New Song In Latest Trailer For 'Avatar' Sequel

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdsuK_0jbuBThL00
Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd is giving fans a more detailed look into his new song for the upcoming Avatar sequel.

On Wednesday, December 7, Abel revealed a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water that features his new single. The theme song, which is called "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)", starts off with Na'vi chants and booming drums that lead into Abel's soothing vocals.

"I thought I could protect you from paying for my sins," Abel croons on the record. "You give me strength, I'm with you either way/Nothing's lost, no more pain, just give me strength."

The first snippet from the song comes not long after The Weeknd announced his involvement with the film and its soundtrack. He didn't go into detail regarding just how involved he is with the film's music. Nonetheless, the Canadian singer was welcomed into the Avatar family with open arms. Producer Jon Landau shared a photo of him and Abel shortly after the song was revealed.

“As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family," Landau wrote in his caption.

His contributions to the long-awaited Avatar sequel were revealed before he achieved another outstanding accomplishment in his career. His 2015 single "Can't Feel My Face" reached diamond status according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It's the fourth diamond single h'es earned following "The Hills," "Starboy" and "Blinding Lights."

The Weeknd's new single drops December 15, which is the day before Avatar: The Way of Water hits theaters.

