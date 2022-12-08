ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Channel 34

CV Superintendent announces retirement

Gill released a letter to families and staff members in the district earlier this week, in which he says he has officially notified the board of education that he will be retiring on March 10th, 2023.
Journal & Courier

LSC says goodbye to two members of the school board

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At the final meeting of the year, the Lafayette School Corporation school board saw two significant changes occur. The board shared their goodbyes with Kay L. Walton (District V) and Stephen J. Bultinck (District VII), and finally approved a new district map after almost a year of discussion. LSC Board says...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Bedford Citizen

Board Members Mull Survey on Town Meeting Access

Are residents deterred from participating in Town Meeting? Are there changes that could encourage more attendance?. The Select Board is considering a survey exploring that topic – if the price is right. Board Chair Emily Mitchell raised the idea near the close of Monday’s board meeting. She acknowledged that...
FOX21News.com

Academy District 20 Board Meeting

Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening. Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening. treatment and recovery from fentanyl. Trees for Troops. Trees for Troops taking place at...
FORT CARSON, CO

