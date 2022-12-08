Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
silverscreenandroll.com
Has Russell Westbrook playing well somehow made trading him... more difficult?
The Lakers completed their six-game road trip with a 3-3 record, which, all things considered, isn’t so bad. The team got out to a hot start with good wins vs. the Bucks and Wizards to begin the trip, but AD catching the flu and then Bron’s sore ankle took the team out of rhythm, and led to back-to-back losses. This left a weekend of games as the last opportunity to get back on track and reach AD’s stated goal of having an over-.500 trip.
silverscreenandroll.com
Reports: Lakers offering ‘salaries and a protected first’ to Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic
Let’s get this out of the way: The Los Angeles Lakers did not only start targeting Bojan Bogdanovic because he scored a career-high for a quarter 25 of his 38 total points in the third frame of the team’s 124-117 win over the Pistons on Sunday night. The team tried to get Bogdanovic as part of an ultimately rejected four-team trade that would have sent Donovan Mitchell to the Charlotte Hornets over the summer, and they have already discussed a deal for him with Detroit in the wake of Bogdanovic’s extension earlier this season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers falter in overtime to fall short in comeback attempt vs. Celtics
In the 371st meeting between the biggest rivals in the NBA, the Lakers exploded in the second half to come back from a double-digit deficit and nearly beat the Celtics, but their exhaustion from the necessity of such a run showed itself in crunch time foibles, allowing Boston to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat and escape The Crypt with a 122-118 win.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers likely seeking draft picks along with Evan Fournier from Knicks
The trade talks between the Lakers and Knicks surrounding Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish have some logic in them, as we recently discussed when the rumors first surfaced. The Lakers need wings and those two represent some of the few options available on the trade market. But they aren’t all...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers are interested in both Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan of Bulls
While the Bulls may not be interested in Russell Westbrook — or at least posturing as such for now — the Lakers don’t share the same feeling about a pair of marquee Chicago players. A day after reports came out the Bulls have no interest as things...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly discussed Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish trades with Knicks
The most glaring needs on the Lakers roster are both consistent 3-point shooting and size on the wing, two of the skillsets every team in the league is constantly searching for. While most teams are looking to add to their wing depth, the Lakers are simply looking for any semblance of wings to be the first on their roster.
silverscreenandroll.com
Austin Reaves defends LeBron James against critics for ‘making the right basketball play’
In a different scenario, with a different player on the ball, the ending of the Lakers game may have played out in a different way. As LeBron James drove to the rim on Sunday with the shot clock running down and the game clock nearing the final 10 seconds, he kicked out to an open Austin Reaves 3-pointer that found the bottom of the net and sealed the win.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers Notebook: Embracing the zone, Russell Westbrook’s snug pick n’ rolls and the battle of the charity stripe
With 26 games now tucked under their belt, the Lakers still find themselves still tinkering, and this first benchmark of the season is the perfect time for self-reflection, tough conversations and fixing what needs fixing. Questions like: ‘what are our strengths?’ ‘what are our weaknesses?’ and ‘which direction do we...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers survive a close one in Detroit, snap three-game losing streak
The Lakers ended their east coast road trip with a victory against the Detroit Pistons, 124-117, securing the game early and never fully letting go, despite things getting unnecessarily tight in the closing minutes. The win ensured they ended their 3-3 road trip on a positive note by snapping a...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Celtics Preview: Two legendary foes renew rivalry during vastly different seasons
As the Lakers and Celtics meet for the first time this season, it’s a contest between two sides with similar aspirations but vastly different paths so far. While both are hoping to contend for a title this year, the Celtics are actually doing so while the Lakers have been well off that mark so far.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers make big strides during challenging road trip
Behind a late Austin Reaves 3-pointer and a pair of 30-point outings from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers survived a late rally from the Pistons on Sunday afternoon to finish .500 on their road trip. It was a six-game slate that featured the highest highs of the season but still shows the team isn’t quite there yet.
