ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation (Static A21), is to open its new facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) in the first quarter of next year, according to Nick Weber, the company's regional v-p for the Middle East. The new facility will be able to simultaneously house 18 to 24 business jets and has been sized to handle the very largest, including the forthcoming Falcon 6X and 10X, as well as large jets from other OEMs, ExecuJet said.

6 DAYS AGO