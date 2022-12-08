Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Aviation International News
Empire Adds Boeing BBJ to Fleet, Bringing Roster to 20 Aircraft
Aircraft management, sales, and charter specialist Empire Aviation Group (EAG, Static S4) has added a Boeing Business Jet to its fleet, increasing to 20 the number of business jets it manages. The company has inducted more than 70 aircraft in its 15-year history. EAG is operating the BBJ on behalf of its Dubai-based owner.
Aviation International News
Action Aviation Maintains Momentum in 2022
Having had its best-ever year for business in 2021, Dubai-based Action Aviation has seen more brisk activity in 2022 And after selling 30 new and preowned business aircraft last year, it expects to handle a total of around 25 by the end of this month, according to company chairman Hamish Harding.
Aviation International News
Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision
Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
Aviation International News
ExecuJet’s OMDW MRO Facility To Open in Early 2023
ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation (Static A21), is to open its new facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) in the first quarter of next year, according to Nick Weber, the company's regional v-p for the Middle East. The new facility will be able to simultaneously house 18 to 24 business jets and has been sized to handle the very largest, including the forthcoming Falcon 6X and 10X, as well as large jets from other OEMs, ExecuJet said.
A US plan to drop bombs from cargo planes hit another milestone, but the Air Force is still figuring out how it would use it in a war
"We are intentionally trying to be provocative without being escalatory," a US officer said before the November 9 test.
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years
Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
theaviationgeekclub.com
F-15C pilot explains why Cold War USAF Eagle Drivers loved RCAF CF-18’s Fake Canopy
RCAF CF-18s feature several differences compared to standard F/A-18As, like fake cockpit outline painted on the bottom. The CF-188 Hornet, commonly called the CF-18, is a multi-role fighter aircraft. It is used for air defence, air superiority, ground attack, tactical support, training, aerobatic demonstration, and aerospace testing and evaluation. The...
Netjets will be the first customer for Bombardier's new $78 million private jet, the world's fastest passenger plane since the Concorde — meet the Global 8000
The Global 8000, which comes complete with an entertainment room and a bedroom, will reach near supersonic speeds and fly up to 9,206 miles.
An electric drone taxi dubbed the 'Tesla of the Skies' takes flight in Paris
German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter flew its electric helicopter in air traffic for the first time when it took to the skies in Paris on November 10. The aircraft, known as the VoloCity, resembles a large drone with eight rotors and space for two people. The helicopter is intended to be...
Ford F-150 Lightning joins the U.S. Forest Service fleet for first test
The U.S. Forest Service has purchased three Ford F-150 Lightning pickups for evaluation as it plans to transition to an all-electric fleet starting in 2027.
theaviationgeekclub.com
In 1980s the US offered the UK the chance to buy the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter to equip RAF Squadrons but the British MoD declined the proposal. Here’s why.
US President Ronald Reagan had offered Margaret Thatcher the chance to work on US advanced military programs during the 1980s such as the Space Shuttle program and the Lockheed F-117A stealth fighter. The F-117A Nighthawk was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft...
marinelink.com
Wind Propulsion: Kite System Trialed on Transatlantic Voyage
Seawing flying at a height of 200 meters from Louis Dreyfus Armateurs’ vessel Ville de Bordeaux. 250m2 version pictured – 500m2 version is also onboard (Photo: Airseas). An innovative kite system is being put through its paces on board a cargo ship crossing the Atlantic as wind propulsion takes off for commercial shipping as a means to reduce fuel burn and harmful environmental emissions.
CNET
US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
Aviation International News
BLR FastFin Certified for Black Hawk Helicopters
BLR Aerospace has received FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for its patented FastFin system for the Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter. The kit is offered with an FAA-certified flight manual supplement that includes significant increases in useful load of 400 to 600 pounds, along with increased maneuverability and controllability margins commensurate with other BLR FastFin systems.
Aviation International News
Switzerland's Rega Orders 12 More Airbus H145s
Switzerland-based air rescue service Rega has ordered 12 more five-bladed Airbus H145 light, twin-engine helicopters to replace its fleet of AW109SPs. This order follows an initial contract for nine H145s, announced in March. By 2026, Rega—which operates 14 helicopter emergency medical service stations in Switzerland—will operate an all-Airbus fleet consisting...
Aviation International News
VistaJet Partners with AEG Fuels for SAF
AEG Fuels will provide sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by OMV to charter provider VistaJet at Vienna International Airport in Austria under an agreement announced by the companies yesterday. The agreement builds on VistaJet’s April 2021 commitment to be carbon neutral by 2025. That commitment calls for VistaJet to...
Aviation International News
Titan Continues To Add Aircraft at Steady Rate
Dubai-based Titan Aviation (Static Display) manages and operates a fleet of more than 30 aircraft and is planning to bring that size to 50 aircraft by the end of next year, managing director Sakeer Sheik told AIN. The plan he outlined at EBACE of adding 10 aircraft in 2022 and...
Aviation International News
Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says
Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
