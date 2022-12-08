ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aviation International News

Empire Adds Boeing BBJ to Fleet, Bringing Roster to 20 Aircraft

Aircraft management, sales, and charter specialist Empire Aviation Group (EAG, Static S4) has added a Boeing Business Jet to its fleet, increasing to 20 the number of business jets it manages. The company has inducted more than 70 aircraft in its 15-year history. EAG is operating the BBJ on behalf of its Dubai-based owner.
Aviation International News

Action Aviation Maintains Momentum in 2022

Having had its best-ever year for business in 2021, Dubai-based Action Aviation has seen more brisk activity in 2022 And after selling 30 new and preowned business aircraft last year, it expects to handle a total of around 25 by the end of this month, according to company chairman Hamish Harding.
Aviation International News

Gulf Region Buys Into Advanced Air Mobility Vision

Ambitious, future-obsessed Dubai is just the sort of place you might expect to be an early adopter of so-called advanced air mobility (AAM), including new hybrid- and all-electric eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft used for air taxi services, cargo deliveries, emergency medical support, and other public-service applications. After some early flight demonstrations a few years ago by eVTOL pioneers Volocopter and EHang, the trail appeared to go cold, until June when helicopter and business jet operator Falcon Aviation announced plans to launch eVTOL air-taxi services from the luxury resort Atlantis the Palm in 2026.
Aviation International News

ExecuJet’s OMDW MRO Facility To Open in Early 2023

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation (Static A21), is to open its new facility at Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) in the first quarter of next year, according to Nick Weber, the company's regional v-p for the Middle East. The new facility will be able to simultaneously house 18 to 24 business jets and has been sized to handle the very largest, including the forthcoming Falcon 6X and 10X, as well as large jets from other OEMs, ExecuJet said.
Interesting Engineering

NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine

The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
MilitaryTimes

KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years

Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
theaviationgeekclub.com

F-15C pilot explains why Cold War USAF Eagle Drivers loved RCAF CF-18’s Fake Canopy

RCAF CF-18s feature several differences compared to standard F/A-18As, like fake cockpit outline painted on the bottom. The CF-188 Hornet, commonly called the CF-18, is a multi-role fighter aircraft. It is used for air defence, air superiority, ground attack, tactical support, training, aerobatic demonstration, and aerospace testing and evaluation. The...
theaviationgeekclub.com

In 1980s the US offered the UK the chance to buy the F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter to equip RAF Squadrons but the British MoD declined the proposal. Here’s why.

US President Ronald Reagan had offered Margaret Thatcher the chance to work on US advanced military programs during the 1980s such as the Space Shuttle program and the Lockheed F-117A stealth fighter. The F-117A Nighthawk was the world’s first operational aircraft designed to exploit low-observable stealth technology. This precision-strike aircraft...
marinelink.com

Wind Propulsion: Kite System Trialed on Transatlantic Voyage

Seawing flying at a height of 200 meters from Louis Dreyfus Armateurs’ vessel Ville de Bordeaux. 250m2 version pictured – 500m2 version is also onboard (Photo: Airseas). An innovative kite system is being put through its paces on board a cargo ship crossing the Atlantic as wind propulsion takes off for commercial shipping as a means to reduce fuel burn and harmful environmental emissions.
CNET

US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown

The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
Aviation International News

BLR FastFin Certified for Black Hawk Helicopters

BLR Aerospace has received FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for its patented FastFin system for the Sikorsky UH-60 helicopter. The kit is offered with an FAA-certified flight manual supplement that includes significant increases in useful load of 400 to 600 pounds, along with increased maneuverability and controllability margins commensurate with other BLR FastFin systems.
Aviation International News

Switzerland's Rega Orders 12 More Airbus H145s

Switzerland-based air rescue service Rega has ordered 12 more five-bladed Airbus H145 light, twin-engine helicopters to replace its fleet of AW109SPs. This order follows an initial contract for nine H145s, announced in March. By 2026, Rega—which operates 14 helicopter emergency medical service stations in Switzerland—will operate an all-Airbus fleet consisting...
Aviation International News

VistaJet Partners with AEG Fuels for SAF

AEG Fuels will provide sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced by OMV to charter provider VistaJet at Vienna International Airport in Austria under an agreement announced by the companies yesterday. The agreement builds on VistaJet’s April 2021 commitment to be carbon neutral by 2025. That commitment calls for VistaJet to...
Aviation International News

Titan Continues To Add Aircraft at Steady Rate

Dubai-based Titan Aviation (Static Display) manages and operates a fleet of more than 30 aircraft and is planning to bring that size to 50 aircraft by the end of next year, managing director Sakeer Sheik told AIN. The plan he outlined at EBACE of adding 10 aircraft in 2022 and...
Aviation International News

Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says

Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...

