Youth football team brings home national championship
ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
DCC Helping Feed the Hungry for the Holidays with Two Events
Danville Community College (DCC) is gearing up to aid regional partners in the fight against food insecurity ahead of the holidays. DCC will host two separate events, one on December 17th and one on December 21th in partnership with Tyson Foods and Feeding Southwest Virginia respectively. On December 17, from...
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
Liberty makes finalist list for two Wide Receivers
As we approach the early signing period that opens on December 21, Liberty has made the finalist cut for two talented wide receivers, Amare Thomas and Jacari Carter. Three-star high school prospect Amare Thomas hails from Alabama where he attends Pinson Valley High School. He was offered by Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell in the days following his hiring. His offer list includes Virginia, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Penn State, Rice, Tulane, and USF. He has announced a finalist group that includes Liberty, Jacksonville State, Virginia, and UAB and plans on committing on signing day, Dec. 21.
Danville Public Schools announces their 2022 holiday card contest winners
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Public Schools announced their 2022 holiday card contest winners. First place went to Shaleya and second place went to Stasia, the district said. The district also said they would like to thank everyone for their beautiful and creative entries. "Congratulations to our winning artists,"...
The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
Roanoke City Publics Schools’ teacher of the year’, Adria Cintron of Woodrow Wilson Middle School
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke City Public Schools announces the division’s 2023 teacher of the year, Mrs. Adria Cintron. Cintron is quite the showstopper and her students are Making the Grade. For 25 years, Cintron has been a teacher, and the past six years have been for Roanoke City...
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
New Pastor Welcomed at Salem Presbyterian Church
Salem Presbyterian Church is pleased to announce its new Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Vogado. In addition to his experience as a minister and worship leader, he is also an accomplished musician. Chris comes to Salem from New Hope Presbyterian Church in Gastonia, NC. “I am happy to be at Salem Presbyterian,” said Chris. ““This congregation […]
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
Former Averett University Vice President dies at 71
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles Somerville Harris, 71, died on Wednesday, according to an announcement from Averett University. Harris spent two decades building a storied career with the school under multiple roles. Harris was the Director of Athletics, Vice President of Student Services and Executive Vice President. He earned a...
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
17-year-old of Gretna missing, last seen from her home : Deputies
GRETNA, Va. (WSET) — The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's input on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old from Gretna. They are seeking the whereabouts of Jamila Jana'a Gadson. According to police, Gadson went missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna, Virginia community of...
Compassion Church to give 1,000 free Christmas meals to those in need in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local ministry is preparing to give out free Christmas meal to those in need in the Lynchburg area. Compassion Church is holding their 14th annual Community Christmas Box outreach this Saturday. They will be delivering 1,000 boxes to people’s homes with enough food for a...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
Roanoke City Public Schools discusses changing school start times at December board meeting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public School officials are expected to make a decision on changing school start times at Tuesday night’s board meeting. One option for changing the school start times is to have elementary school students start at 7:15 a.m., middle school students would start at 8:15 a.m. and high school students would start at 9:15 a.m. The other option would be creating a drop-off time at 7 a.m. for elementary school students and a drop-off time at 8 a.m. for secondary education students.
Furry Friends: Meet Milo, available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight the adoptable pets filling up animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 13th, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought sweet and spunky Milo onto “Good Day Virginia.”. Rickmond says...
Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week
The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
