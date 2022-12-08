ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Advocate

Transgender Insurrectionist Found Guilty, Faces 50+ Years in Prison

Jessica Watkins, a transgender woman, was one of five Oath Keeper members convicted for their participation in the January 6 Insurrection that attempted to derail certifying the 2020 presidential election, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Watkins and the other Oath Keepers were found guilty following an eight-week-long trial and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
WJLA

Former DC Corrections officer charged for assaulting an inmate

WASHINGTON (7News) — Former D.C. corrections officer Marcus Bias has been charged with a Federal Civil Rights Violation after assaulting a handcuffed inmate. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C., in June of 2019 Bias pushed the victim's head into a metal doorframe and injured him while escorting him through the D.C. Department of Corrections.
WASHINGTON, DC
South Bend Tribune

Viewpoint: Dreamers need Congress' protection

On a typical Saturday morning, my 12-year-old son Jordan and I eat breakfast and rush out the door for soccer. It’s often a frenzied, comical exit: I remind him to pack his soccer shoes, he brushes off my “nagging” and, like clockwork, just before we arrive at the field, he’ll realize he forgot his shoes at home.   To most people who know us, our family is entirely ordinary. I’m a 31-year-old single working mom, and my son...
TEXAS STATE

