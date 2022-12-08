Read full article on original website
Advocate
Transgender Insurrectionist Found Guilty, Faces 50+ Years in Prison
Jessica Watkins, a transgender woman, was one of five Oath Keeper members convicted for their participation in the January 6 Insurrection that attempted to derail certifying the 2020 presidential election, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Watkins and the other Oath Keepers were found guilty following an eight-week-long trial and...
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
‘Worst decision of his life.’ Jan. 6 defendant from California seeks leniency at sentencing
“What I did on January 6th was wrong,” he told the judge.
Wife of Elderly Oath Keepers Defendant Tells Jury: My Husband Wore ‘Depends’ on Jan. 6, Not Body Armor
Over the course of the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial, attorneys for one of the oldest members from the group to be prosecuted have tried to recast him as an elderly bystander to the Jan. 6-related upheaval. The wife of that defendant, Thomas Caldwell, colorfully expanded upon that theme on...
Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’
Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
Tennessee Man Who Yelled ‘You’re Going to Die’ at Police and Lit Up Inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Years Behind Bars
A Donald Trump supporter who brought multiple weapons to Washington, D.C. ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, and shouted at law enforcement officers that they were “going to die” and to “get out of the way” as rioters marauded through the building that day has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.
Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Tennessee man who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot prepared for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars. Ronald...
Alabama family sentenced by feds for running 'one of the largest cockfighting enterprises' in the US
The Justice Department has announced the sentencing of the seventh and final member of an Alabama family accused of running an “expansive cockfighting operation.”
WJLA
Former DC Corrections officer charged for assaulting an inmate
WASHINGTON (7News) — Former D.C. corrections officer Marcus Bias has been charged with a Federal Civil Rights Violation after assaulting a handcuffed inmate. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C., in June of 2019 Bias pushed the victim's head into a metal doorframe and injured him while escorting him through the D.C. Department of Corrections.
Viewpoint: Dreamers need Congress' protection
On a typical Saturday morning, my 12-year-old son Jordan and I eat breakfast and rush out the door for soccer. It’s often a frenzied, comical exit: I remind him to pack his soccer shoes, he brushes off my “nagging” and, like clockwork, just before we arrive at the field, he’ll realize he forgot his shoes at home. To most people who know us, our family is entirely ordinary. I’m a 31-year-old single working mom, and my son...
Ex-Corrections Officer Who Facilitated Racist Attack On Black Inmate Sentenced For Civil Rights Violations
Ware ordered lower-ranking correctional officers to move two Black pretrial detainees, to a cell row housing white supremacist inmates The post Ex-Corrections Officer Who Facilitated Racist Attack On Black Inmate Sentenced For Civil Rights Violations appeared first on NewsOne.
Former correctional officer sentenced after assisting white supremacist assault on Black detainees: DOJ
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A former supervisory correctional officer in Oklahoma was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for “abusing his position of power and authority to … facilitate an attack carried out by white supremacists on a Black inmate,” according to the Department of Justice.
KFYR-TV
Court records unsealed in bribery case between contractor and Three Affiliated Tribes officials
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Court records for a bribery case between a contractor and officials of the Three Affiliated Tribes were unsealed by the North Dakota District Court on Nov. 16. Contractor Francisco Javier Solis Chacon pleaded guilty in Feb. 2019, to bribing officials who were agents of the Mandan,...
DOJ watchdog finds missteps by prison officials ahead of Whitey Bulger's killing
The Justice Department's watchdog found a string of missteps by federal Bureau of Prison officials but no malicious intent in their handling of Bulger's transfer to the prison where he was killed.
