ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Definitely Not Shrinkage: Gold Star Buns Temporarily Grow an Inch in Greater Cincinnati

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44R3jC_0jbu8viN00
Inflation has hit Gold Star buns – just not the kind shown in the news lately.

Maybe size does matter.

Diners may have noticed that Gold Star's coney buns have grown a bit longer than usual lately. But the chain assured customers that this was just a temporary problem and that the buns would shrink once again.

Gold Star said that due to a recent bun shortage, some of its locations have been using 5-inch buns instead of the standard 4-inch ones.


Yes, diners have devouring an extra inch around their meat.

"We are NOT out of buns!" the chain tweeted on Dec. 7. "Our friends at Klosterman Bakery are working fast to get their special coney bun oven up and running. In the meantime, some locations may be substituting a slightly larger bun for our standard bun."


Customers soon will wrap their warm lips around less-girthy buns once again, though. Shortly after that tweet, Gold Star said that standard-sized buns would be delivered to stores Dec. 8.



Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Before and After Photos Show How Greater Cincinnati Has Changed in 15 Years

Over the last 15 years, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have experienced amazing revitalizations in many of their neighborhoods. Crumbling, vacant buildings in Over-the-Rhine have been replaced by bustling bars and restaurants; the beautiful Smale Riverfront Park was created in the empty spaces near the Ohio River; colorful murals dot the buildings throughout downtown and many places — from East Price Hill's Incline District to Newport on the Levee and Fountain Square have gotten makeovers. And structures we could have never imagined a decade-and-a-half ago, like FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium, are now additional jewels in the Queen City's crown.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Hamilton bakery owner shares favorite holiday memories, cookie recipe

“We would bake all sorts of cookies and candies for our family,” Heizer said. “Now we get to bake them for our customers.”. He added that over the years they have compiled many recipes they use today. One of his favorites is a classic — the peanut butter blossoms. Heizer said customer favorites include the iced sugar cookies.
HAMILTON, OH
WCPO

Most hot toys are back in stock, but there's one you still can't find

CINCINNATI — How times change: during the past two holiday seasons, parents were scrambling to find hot holiday toys, gaming consoles, and bicycles for children. Remember the "great bicycle shortage?" It is long over. This year, things are looking up for last minute shoppers. We found Kelly Rechts wrapping...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
986
Followers
640
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy