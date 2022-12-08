Read full article on original website
How to turn on end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, iPhone backups in iOS 16.2
Apple is launching a big security enhancement with iOS 16.2 that brings the long-requested feature of full encryption for iMessage in iCloud, iPhone backups, and eight other apps/categories. As part of the process, you’ll need to set up a recovery contact/key – here’s how to turn on iPhone end-to-end encryption for iMessage, iCloud, device backups, Notes, Safari, Photos, and more.
Everyone Will Be Able to Encrypt Their iCloud Backups Soon
Apple is making new efforts to increase user security. While the company has previously touted its overall privacy prowess, the new features are specifically meant to to safeguard iCloud accounts and iMessage. Apple unveiled three major security features in an announcement published Wednesday. The first, iMessage Contact Key Verification, allows...
Google uses 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over 'green vs. blue bubble' texting, says iPhones are 'stuck in the 1990s'
Google has repeatedly called out Apple for not adopting the Rich Communications Services texting standard over SMS, which was invented in the 1990s.
Apple debuts Advanced Data Protection to bring end-to-end encryption to Messages in iCloud, Photos, device backups, much more
Apple today has announced a dramatic expansion of end-to-end encryption for its various cloud services. Called Advanced Data Protection, this initiative expands end-to-end encryption to a number of additional iCloud services, including iCloud device backups, Messages backups, Photos, and much more. iCloud already offered end-to-end encryption for 14 different data...
Apple rolls out more encryption of iCloud data
The company said the new feature will be available for 23 data categories including iCloud backup, notes and photos.
Apple vastly expands iCloud data encryption with 3 security updates
Apple said Wednesday users are gaining three new security features to protect their data in the cloud, with some available now and some to come. The overall program is called Advanced Data Protection. The three new functions to help keep data and communications safe are iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security...
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Apple Reveals Three Major Security Features For iMessage, iCloud, And 2FA
Security and privacy are always a big concern when it comes to modern technology, and Apple products are no exception. From updates that close off risky exploits to adding new features as the version number at the end of operating systems continues to go up, it's a never-ending process. And now Apple is getting ready to provide even more protection options (via Apple) for its multitude of users. Though it's mostly intended for "users who face extraordinary digital threats" like government officials, human rights activists, celebrities, and journalists.
How to use Advanced Data Protection & Apple's other new security features
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Learn how to start using Apple's Advanced Data Protection feature and what you can expect from Apple's other privacy-related announcements. Apple recently announced a trip of new privacy and security features designed to help...
Apple Expands iCloud’s Encryption to Protect Your Photos
Apple has added what it calls new advanced security features that it says are focused on protecting against threats to user data in the cloud. The enhancements further protect iCloud data which includes backups, Photos, Notes, and more. The Silicon Valley giant says that it is adding these new protections...
Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more money for Twitter Blue: report
Elon Musk — amping up a battle with Apple over the punishing fees it charges app developers — is reportedly planning to charge iPhone owners extra to sign up to the Twitter Blue subscription service through Apple’s App Store rather than through the web. The Twitter boss told some of his employees that anyone who uses an iPhone to pay for the monthly subscription that grants them a blue checkmark next to their name will need to fork over $11 a month — and not the $7 is costs web users, The Information reported. Musk had previously charged Twitter Blue subscribers $7.99...
How to transfer WhatsApp to new phone without losing data
If you have recently decided to purchase a new phone and are worried about how to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone, we have got you covered. In this article, we will share different ways that you can try to transfer WhatsApp from one device to another. Continue reading the article for more information.
Dropbox and iCloud rival Proton Drive gets iOS app; uses end-to-end encryption
Proton Drive, a Dropbox and iCloud rival, has today launched iOS and Android apps for both free and paid cloud storage tiers. As you’d expect from the company that launched an encrypted email service, Proton Mail, the emphasis is on privacy and security …. Background. Proton is best known...
Tech Bytes: Apple security features, WhatsApp Bitmojis, and Google’s most searched 2022
Apple is cranking up its security features. The company is letting users boost encryption to their iCloud accounts, to make sure that data is ‘decrypted’ only on trusted devices. The new protections also shield data from government and law enforcement officials. Bitmoji-style 3D avatars are now available on...
Apple just released updates for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and more: Here's what's new
Apple on Tuesday released iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, WatchOS 9.2, and MacOS 13.1 along with new software for its HomePod and Apple TV lineup. The updates bring new features and capabilities to Apple's hardware lineup ranging from the option to enable encrypted iCloud backups (a feature called Advanced Data Protection) to the Apple Watch gaining new workout features for runners and cyclists.
9to5Mac Happy Hour 411: iCloud Advanced Data Protection, Apple Music Sing, Project Titan faces reality
Chance Miller joins Zac and Benjamin to discuss all of Apple’s surprise announcements from the past week, including Apple Music Sing karaoke mode, new privacy and security features such as iCloud Advanced Data Protection, and new App Store price point options. Also in the headlines is a big — if unsurprising — change to the ambitions for the long-rumored Apple Car project.
Apple brings the iPhone 14's satellite-powered SOS service to Europe
Apple on Tuesday expanded its new emergency service, Emergency SOS via satellite, to customers in France, Germany, Ireland and the UK. Now, iPhone 14 users in those countries will be able to get in touch with emergency services, even if they're outside of cellular and wi-fi range. Apple will expand the service into more countries next year.
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Android Private Compute Core: Google explains the "important" new privacy infrastructure
Google has shed more light on how it's using private data from sensors on your Android phone to update its machine-learning features, such as Live Translate, without sending private data to its cloud servers. Google last September introduced Live Caption, Now Playing and Smart Reply as features within Android's Private...
Activists respond to Apple choosing encryption over invasive image scanning plans
When Apple introduced its slate of initiatives to prevent the spread of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, last year, they were controversial, to say the least. While some praised the company for taking action, there was also no shortage of detractors, some of whom said that Apple’s plans to do on-device scanning for illegal content would require an unacceptable huge hit to user privacy.
