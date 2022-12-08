ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, MS

Planters Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $8K to Mississippi Home Repair Nonprofit

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZoaA1_0jbu7v6g00

INDIANOLA, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

Planters Bank & Trust Co. (Planters Bank) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Delta Grace Inc. (Delta Grace) during a ceremonial check presentation in Indianola, Mississippi, Wednesday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005730/en/

Representatives from Planters Bank & Trust Co. and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Delta Grace Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delta Grace is a faith-based nonprofit that oversees, assists and hosts mission teams to help low-income homeowners with critical home repairs. It will use the PGP proceeds for administrative and operating expenses related to providing repairs.

“We’re honored to provide assistance to Delta Grace by way of PGP funding through our partnership with FHLB Dallas,” said Ryan Strawbridge, market president at Planters Bank. “Together, our combined contributions will play a part in helping Delta Grace continue its mission of providing safe, sanitary and secure housing for the elderly, disabled and other citizens who may not have the means to provide the repairs themselves.”

Awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions, PGP funds help promote and strengthen relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas members. FHLB Dallas matches member contributions of $500 to $4,000 at a 3:1 ratio.

“So many homeowners in our area aren’t able to make urgent repairs to their homes because it’s so expensive,” said Veronica Pritchard, executive director of Delta Grace. “With this funding from FHLB Dallas and Planters Bank, we’re able to help them make those needed repairs so they can live safely in their homes.”

In 2022, FHLB Dallas and its members provided nearly $559,000 in PGP funds to 38 community organizations in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. See the complete list of the grant recipients and visit fhlb.com/pgp to learn more.

“The PGP is all about helping our members lend a hand to impactful organizations in their respective communities,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We appreciate our strong partnership with Planters Bank to assist nonprofits such as Delta Grace continue meeting the needs of its community.”

About Planters Bank & Trust Company

In April 1920, Planters Bank & Trust began serving customers in the small community of Ruleville, Mississippi. Throughout our growth, Planters Bank has remained rooted in its mission to dedicate resources to the betterment of our customers and to the communities we live and work. Currently headquartered in Indianola, Mississippi, Planters Bank has grown from one bank nestled in the rich soil of Ruleville to over twenty locations spanning communities in Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana. As we grow together, Planters Bank continues to pride itself on giving back to our local communities while providing outstanding service to our customers. For more information about Planters, please visit www.planters-bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $89.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005730/en/

CONTACT: Corporate Communications

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

fhlb.com, (214) 441-8445

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MISSISSIPPI TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE URBAN PLANNING BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY OTHER PHILANTHROPY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

PUB: 12/08/2022 11:28 AM/DISC: 12/08/2022 11:28 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

$1.7 million returned to Mississippi families with unpaid child support

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasury and Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) returned $1.7 million in unclaimed money to families with unpaid child support. Leaders said the return was completed through a match of past-due child support cases with the Treasury’s database of unclaimed money. This project is the result of SB2319, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

The cost of the death penalty

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thirty-six people currently reside on Mississippi’s death row; each of their crimes a unique tale of human depravity. Take David Dickerson, for example, who shot the mother of his child in the head, stabbed her in the neck and doused her in gasoline before setting her body on fire. Or Lisa Jo Chamberlain, who, along with her boyfriend, brutally murdered two people, mutilated the bodies, and hid the pieces inside a white freezer in Kansas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi lawmakers to hold hearing on TANF program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the Mississippi State Capitol to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program during a hearing. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the Mississippi Legislature to make TANF cash assistance a major spending priority and drastically increase the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Commission seeks to change Mississippi voting laws

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voter accessibility and redistricting were two of the key topics at the Hinds County Voter Commission meeting. State and county officials addressed concerns with Mississippi’s redistricting lines at a meeting on Monday, December 12 . “It’s still compact. We’re willing to count on all community agencies to challenge some of the […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she’ll face a similar challenge after a Republican lawmaker recently revealed he’ll run the proposal again. The move comes as GOP lawmakers nationwide are expected to continue to push for limits on transgender rights. This time, though, Zephyr will have a seat at the table. And a vote. Zephyr and SJ Howell are the first two openly transgender people to be elected to the Montana Legislature. They are among a record 10 transgender lawmakers who will be serving next year in state legislatures in Colorado, Delaware, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Vermont and Virginia, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. The first openly transgender lawmaker in the United States took office in 2018.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
FLORIDA STATE
Magnolia State Live

‘We sold it for nothing’: The impact of broken government promises on Mississippi family

Faces of the Floods is a series by The Vicksburg Post that tells the stories of people impacted by catastrophic floods in the Yazoo Backwater area. Thomas Jones Jr. sold more than half of his family’s farmland in Holly Bluff to the United States government in the 1950s, on the promise that digging a canal through it would help mitigate flooding in the South Delta as part of what is now known as the Yazoo Backwater Pumps Project.
HOLLY BLUFF, MS
The Associated Press

Students hoping to become WVa teachers can seek scholarship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — High school seniors who are interested in becoming teachers in West Virginia have until the end of the month to apply for a state-sponsored college scholarship. The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program provides up to $10,000 per year, for a total of $40,000, for 25 new students each year from a pool of applicants nationally, the Higher Education Policy Commission said in a news release. “Across our state and the country, we’re looking for the best and brightest high school students who are ready to inspire future students — just like their own teachers have inspired them,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s higher education chancellor. The program is the state’s only scholarship open to both in-state and out-of-state applicants. It is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in math, science, special education and elementary education.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
breezynews.com

The Luckiest Place in Mississippi?

If you’re going to play the lottery, maybe you ought to drive to Hazlehurst to do it. The city of fewer than 3,600 residents seems to be the luckiest place in Mississippi. It’s now had two $1 million winners in less than two years. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing and for another drawing in January 2021 were bought at different Hazlehurst retailers. The latest winner claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Flowood Wednesday. He’s the fifth person to win at least $1 million playing the lottery in Mississippi.
HAZLEHURST, MS
WREG

Woman shot dead after leaving club in Clarksdale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found dead Sunday morning in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Coahoma County sheriffs say they responded to the scene just after 6 a.m. on West Bobo Road where they found a woman inside a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as 45-year-old Brandi Barrett White, was pronounced dead […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WAPT

Mississippi storms could produce flash-flooding, damaging winds

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms will roll through central Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday, the 16 WAPT Weather Team said. Wednesday is a Weather Impact Day because of the threat of flash flooding and damaging wind gusts along the cold front. Areas of central Mississippi could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated locations seeing potentially higher totals.
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

California reparations task force to talk eligibility

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans will meet in Oakland Wednesday to discuss what form reparations could take and eligibility requirements to receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living in the United States in the 19th century. This week, the group will talk about whether there could be additional eligibility requirements and what time frame reparations could hinge on. The group will also discuss how the state may address its impact on Black families whose property was seized through eminent domain, a topic that garnered renewed attention after lawmakers last year voted to allow the return of a beachfront property known as Bruce’s Beach to descendants of Black residents from whom it was taken in the 20th century. Kamilah Moore, the task force’s chair, doesn’t expect the group to come to any final decisions at this week’s two-day meeting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy