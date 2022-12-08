Planters Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $8K to Mississippi Home Repair Nonprofit

INDIANOLA, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

Planters Bank & Trust Co. (Planters Bank) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Delta Grace Inc. (Delta Grace) during a ceremonial check presentation in Indianola, Mississippi, Wednesday.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005730/en/

Representatives from Planters Bank & Trust Co. and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Delta Grace Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delta Grace is a faith-based nonprofit that oversees, assists and hosts mission teams to help low-income homeowners with critical home repairs. It will use the PGP proceeds for administrative and operating expenses related to providing repairs.

“We’re honored to provide assistance to Delta Grace by way of PGP funding through our partnership with FHLB Dallas,” said Ryan Strawbridge, market president at Planters Bank. “Together, our combined contributions will play a part in helping Delta Grace continue its mission of providing safe, sanitary and secure housing for the elderly, disabled and other citizens who may not have the means to provide the repairs themselves.”

Awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions, PGP funds help promote and strengthen relationships between community-based organizations and FHLB Dallas members. FHLB Dallas matches member contributions of $500 to $4,000 at a 3:1 ratio.

“So many homeowners in our area aren’t able to make urgent repairs to their homes because it’s so expensive,” said Veronica Pritchard, executive director of Delta Grace. “With this funding from FHLB Dallas and Planters Bank, we’re able to help them make those needed repairs so they can live safely in their homes.”

In 2022, FHLB Dallas and its members provided nearly $559,000 in PGP funds to 38 community organizations in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. See the complete list of the grant recipients and visit fhlb.com/pgp to learn more.

“The PGP is all about helping our members lend a hand to impactful organizations in their respective communities,” said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. “We appreciate our strong partnership with Planters Bank to assist nonprofits such as Delta Grace continue meeting the needs of its community.”

About Planters Bank & Trust Company

In April 1920, Planters Bank & Trust began serving customers in the small community of Ruleville, Mississippi. Throughout our growth, Planters Bank has remained rooted in its mission to dedicate resources to the betterment of our customers and to the communities we live and work. Currently headquartered in Indianola, Mississippi, Planters Bank has grown from one bank nestled in the rich soil of Ruleville to over twenty locations spanning communities in Mississippi, Tennessee and Louisiana. As we grow together, Planters Bank continues to pride itself on giving back to our local communities while providing outstanding service to our customers. For more information about Planters, please visit www.planters-bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $89.6 billion as of September 30, 2022, serves approximately 800 members and associated institutions across our five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. FHLB Dallas provides financial products and services including advances (loans to members) and grant programs for affordable housing and economic development. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005730/en/

CONTACT: Corporate Communications

Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

fhlb.com, (214) 441-8445

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MISSISSIPPI TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY FINANCE URBAN PLANNING BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PHILANTHROPY OTHER PHILANTHROPY OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

PUB: 12/08/2022 11:28 AM/DISC: 12/08/2022 11:28 AM