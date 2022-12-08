ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Did Netflix Pay Harry and Meghan?

By Raven Brunner
 5 days ago
It’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s world, we’re just living in it. The famous couple has been making waves on Netflix with their new docuseries Harry & Meghan. Given that they’re all the buzz right now, we’re all wondering: how much did the ex-royal couple cost the streamer?

The six-part series debuts in two parts, with the first three episodes hitting the streamer today (Dec. 8). Directed by Liz Carbus, the series centers around The Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they open up about their time as royals and their strained relationship with the press. Their accounts are supported with archival footage and interviews with their friends, family and historians.

The logline teases, “The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” per Netflix.

The two tend to keep their business dealings to themselves and have not shared much insight into their Netflix deal, which was inked in September 2020. However, it was reported to come with a $100 million price tag – a number that was echoed by The Cut‘s August profile of Markle.

The multi-year deal between the royal couple and Netflix (which has been, at times, rocky) sees them producing a variety of programming, including documentaries, docuseries, movies, scripted shows and children’s content for Netflix under their production company Archewell Productions. Since the deal was announced, the streaming giant has undergone some major budget cuts, which saw Markle’s animated series Pearl being canceled and, for undisclosed reasons, Harry’s documentary, Heart of Invictus (announced in April 2021), has yet to confirm release dates.

When Markle was questioned by The Cut about her and Harry’s deal with the streamer and their then-unconfirmed docuseries, she didn’t reveal much.

“Meghan says she’s going to leave it to her publicist and Netflix to decide what can be shared,” wrote the outlet.

The couple’s Netflix deal isn’t their only means of raking in the millions. The two also struck a $25 million deal with Spotify, which currently sees Markle hosting her headline-breaking podcast, Archetypes.

We may not know the exact numbers Netflix offered Markle and Harry for their tell-all series, but we do know that media companies aren’t afraid to shell out the big bucks to hear their perspectives.

